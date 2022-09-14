>Seguros de Autos>North Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Gastonia, North Carolina (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Gastonia, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $38 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located near Charlotte, Gastonia is one of the most populous cities in North Carolina and offers residents a perfect mix of big-city amenities with a small-town atmosphere. The average monthly cost of car insurance in Gastonia is $88, nearly the same as the state average of $82.

North Carolina, in general, is known for its affordable cost of living, and car insurance costs follow suit. The average monthly cost of auto insurance in North Carolina — and Gastonia — is cheaper than the national average.

Despite the affordable rates, it’s still important to shop for the best deal on a car insurance policy.

Datos Breves

  • The average rate for liability car insurance in Gastonia is $69 per month. The average rate for full coverage is $106.

  • Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are Gastonia’s most affordable car insurance companies.

  • Gastonia drivers must have liability-only coverage, including bodily injury and property damage, in order to drive legally.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Gastonia 

The best car insurance company for you depends on the type of coverage you need and your individual circumstances. Erie, Direct Auto, and GEICO are three of the most popular insurers in Gastonia. These companies offer low prices, solid customer service, and high-quality coverage.

As you begin your search, remember to compare quotes from several companies, and including these three in your search is generally a good idea.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Erie4.4$63$41Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$72$46Discounts
Direct Auto3.3$106$52High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo

Erie offers some of the lowest car insurance rates in Gastonia, making it an easy pick to save money on your coverage costs. Comprehensive policies include locksmith services and protection for your personal property. And while most car insurance companies charge more for these features, Erie includes them at no additional cost.

You can also take advantage of Erie’s Rate Lock feature, which helps ensure minimal rate increases. The feature is especially useful for drivers in Gastonia, where most families earn a middle-class income.[1]

Ventajas

  • Coverage includes free perks like glass repair

  • Diminishing deductible can reduce costs

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • Minimal discounts

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo

GEICO is a great pick if you’re interested in tracking your driving habits to earn a discount. The DriveEasy app offers reduced rates for safe driving habits. It’s a valuable option for Gastonia drivers who regularly commute to Charlotte for work or school since the app allows you to maximize your score and earn streaks for longer drives.

You can also earn additional discounts for bundling policies, including home, renters, life, and business insurance.

Ventajas

  • 24/7 customer service

  • Numerous discounts

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage

  • New car replacement coverage not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Direct Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

Direct Auto specializes in coverage for high-risk drivers, making it a solid option for people with a violation on their record. Drivers can also select their payment due date, which offers additional flexibility.

Direct Auto also offers various discounts, including a multi-car discount, a welcome-back discount, and a good student discount. Drivers in Gastonia can also take advantage of a Senior Citizen discount, which is especially helpful since a large number of area residents are of retirement age.[2] Even though rates are competitive, you might be able to find a better deal with a different insurer if you have a clean driving record.

Ventajas

  • Affordable coverage for high-risk drivers

  • Life insurance also available

Contras

  • Many customer complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

  • Extra coverage options are limited

Read our Direct Auto review
Joshua - April 23, 2024
Verified

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified

Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can

It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified

Total Rip-off

I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Gastonia

Your age, driving record, credit score, ZIP code, and vehicle year all affect your car insurance costs. Some of these factors are outside your control, but you can lower your car insurance costs by following these tips:

  • Utilize discounts. Most insurers offer various discounts, including rate deductions for military affiliation, age, loyalty, and safe driving. Check the discounts available from each insurer before moving forward with a policy. Agents usually inform you about discounts when you sign up, but it’s always worth double-checking.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Your driving record is one of the most important factors that determines the rates you’ll pay for car insurance. Watch your speed and drive defensively to keep your rates as low as possible.

  • Get quotes from multiple insurers. Comparing quotes from different insurers is the best way to secure a lower car insurance rate. When you compare rates, it’s easier to determine if you’re getting a good deal.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Gastonia, NC

Liability rates start at $38 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Gastonia: Midvale Home & Auto

Liability-only car insurance ensures you have enough coverage to meet the state-mandated coverage laws in North Carolina. This insurance helps pay for car repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers when you cause an accident. But it doesn’t cover any of the repair costs for your car.

The average monthly rate for liability-only car insurance in Gastonia is $69, and you can see a collection of rates available from top insurers here.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto38
Erie43
Nationwide43
GEICO49
Liberty Mutual49
State Auto52
Safeco53
Travelers54
Direct Auto55
Dairyland56
Allstate58
Progressive60
National General71
State Farm71
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Gastonia: Erie

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage as well as comprehensive and collision coverage, which helps pay for vehicle repairs for your car. If you have a vehicle that would be expensive to replace, a full-coverage policy could make sense for you. But if your car is old or not worth much money, you might not need it.

The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Gastonia is $106 per month, and you can see a collection of rates available from top insurers here.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Erie66
Nationwide70
Midvale Home & Auto73
GEICO75
Travelers80
Allstate89
Progressive91
Safeco93
State Auto99
State Farm107
Direct Auto108
Liberty Mutual126
National General134
Dairyland331
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Gastonia car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

North Carolina state law requires drivers to have liability coverage, including bodily injury and property damage. The coverage helps pay for the other driver’s vehicle repairs and medical expenses when you cause an accident.

Here’s how much coverage you need, according to North Carolina state law:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident 
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident 

If you’re interested in enhancing your coverage beyond the state-required minimums listed above, you may want to consider any of the following optional policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    If you have injuries due to an accident, PIP coverage helps pay for your medical care.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Despite state laws, some people don’t have car insurance. If another driver causes an accident and doesn’t have insurance (or enough insurance), uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for your vehicle repair costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    If your car breaks down or you need a tow, roadside assistance helps cover the costs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Auto insurance costs increase after an incident, including at-fault car accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Insurance companies charge more for coverage because such incidents on your record indicate you may demonstrate risky driving behavior going forward.

But despite the price increase, it’s still possible to find competitive rates after an incident. 

The following insurers offer the best rates for high-risk drivers in Gastonia, and the table below shows how individual incident types can affect your rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Erie43626566
Nationwide43576172
GEICO49656982
Liberty Mutual49707482
Safeco53768189
Travelers54737791
Direct Auto55758093
Dairyland56768194
Allstate58768298
Progressive608288101
National General7194102119
State Farm719299119
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is another key factor that affects your insurance costs. Young drivers, especially teenagers, pay more for coverage due to an increased risk of reckless behavior and general inexperience.

Fortunately, premiums tend to decrease around age 35, with the lowest rates near retirement age. But rates increase again around age 70 because of concerns regarding the effect of reduced faculties on a driver’s ability.

The table below shows the average car insurance costs in Gastonia for each age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$200
20s$248
30s$231
40s$196
50s$146
60s$103
70s$77
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Gastonia, North Carolina

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Gastonia car insurance quotes by credit tier

North Carolina allows insurers to review your credit history during the underwriting process. Because of that, drivers in Gastonia can expect to pay more or less for car insurance depending on their credit score.

Insurance companies consider low credit scores to indicate higher levels of risk and charge more as a result. Drivers with poor credit scores pay more for car insurance. On the other hand, drivers with excellent or good credit typically pay less.

Here are the average car insurance rates for each credit tier in Gastonia.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Gastonia car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance in Gastonia? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Gastonia?

    The average rate for car insurance in Gastonia is $88 per month. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $69, and the average rate for full coverage is $106.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Gastonia?

    Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Gastonia, at $38 per month. Erie and Nationwide also offer cheap rates in the area, with respective monthly rates of $43 and $43.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Gastonia?

    Erie Insurance, GEICO, and Direct Auto are three of the top insurers in Gastonia. Erie and GEICO are known for their low rates, financial stability, and customer service. Direct Auto is known as an affordable option for people with a past infraction on their record looking to secure affordable car insurance.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers