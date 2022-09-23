How gap insurance works and what it covers in North Carolina

Vehicles start to depreciate the minute they leave the dealership after purchase, and some vehicles depreciate more quickly than others.

Insurance companies use your vehicle’s current value when determining insurance claim payouts. If your insurance payout is less than the remaining loan balance, you’ll be financially responsible for paying the difference to your lender.

Gap insurance provides financial protection when you owe more than the vehicle is worth, and it typically covers 25% of the value of your car. For example, if your car is worth $10,000, you’d get $2,500 in gap coverage to cover the remaining loan.

Suppose you’re in an accident and your vehicle is totaled. Your remaining loan balance is $18,500, and your insurance policy requires a $1,000 deductible. The insurance company then sends you a car insurance claim payment of $13,000 based on the vehicle’s market value.

Without gap insurance, you’d owe $5,500. With gap insurance coverage, you’d have coverage up to a certain percentage of your car’s value.

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

There’s no one definition of full coverage within the insurance industry, and no insurance type covers everything. Full coverage typically refers to the state-required liability coverage paired with optional comprehensive and collision coverage.

Carrying liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages can protect you financially from most costs in the event of an accident or theft.[4] However, full coverage doesn’t include gap insurance.

Comprehensive and collision coverage will pay for a stolen vehicle or total loss up to the car’s actual value if it’s a covered claim. If you owe more on your car loan than your car is actually worth, you’re still responsible for the remaining loan balance not covered by your insurance claim payout.