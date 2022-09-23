>Seguros de Autos>Nevada

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Nevada (2024)

Drivers may need an SR-22 in Nevada if they commit certain infractions on the road. Here’s what to know and how an SR-22 can affect your car insurance costs.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nevada

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $60/mes para cobertura total en Nevada.

You may need SR-22 or FR-44 insurance if you commit a negligent act behind the wheel. Only two states, Florida and Virginia, require FR-44s. But several states, including Nevada, require SR-22 forms.[1] These forms aren’t auto insurance coverage and instead serve as proof that you meet your state’s minimum car insurance requirements.

If you’re wondering about SR-22s in Nevada, here’s when these forms are required, how long you need to hold them, and which car insurance companies offer the cheapest SR-22 coverage in the state.

Datos Breves

  • Your insurance premiums will likely increase if you need an SR-22 in Nevada.

  • You’ll need to maintain your SR-22 for three years from the date of your Nevada license reinstatement.[2]

  • You often need an SR-22 if you commit a DUI or drive without insurance.

What is SR-22 insurance in Nevada, and when do you need it?

SR-22 insurance in Nevada isn’t actually insurance, even though you may hear someone refer to it as such. Instead, it’s a special form your car insurance company files with the state department of motor vehicles (DMV) if you’ve committed a negligent act on the road.

For example, you might need an SR-22 filing, often called ​​a certificate of financial responsibility, to reinstate your license in the following instances:

  • DUI

  • DWI

  • Driving without insurance

  • Reckless driving

  • Other serious offenses

In Nevada, drivers must have $25,000 in coverage per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, as well as $20,000 in property damage liability insurance.[1] Your SR-22 serves as proof that you meet the state’s required car insurance minimums.

Once you have an SR-22, you need to hold your SR-22 for three years in Nevada or you’ll face license suspension again and have to restart the three-year period.

How can you get an SR-22 in Nevada?

If Nevada suspends your license due to a DUI or another major incident, you’ll likely need an SR-22. Fortunately, the Nevada DMV provides substantial information about SR-22s through its website, which isn’t the case with every state. Your insurance company may file an SR-22 on your behalf if the insurer offers them and Nevada requires one to reinstate your license.

While many major insurers offer SR-22 forms, not all companies do. Your insurance company can confirm whether or not it offers this option. If it does, you’ll likely need to provide some information about your driving offense to file the SR-22. If your insurance company doesn’t, you may need to buy a policy from a different insurer that can file SR-22s in order to maintain your required insurance coverage. You’ll likely pay around $25 to file your SR-22.

How long is an SR-22 required in Nevada?

Drivers are required to hold their SR-22s for three years after the date they reinstate their license, according to the Nevada DMV. Even if you file your SR-22 and it’s in place before then, the clock starts once you reinstate your license.

If you don’t maintain your SR-22 for three years, the Nevada DMV will revoke your license and the three-year requirement could start again. For this reason, it’s essential to hold your SR-22 for the time period the state requires. Those who fail to do so will likely receive notification of license suspension from the DMV in the mail.[2]

How much is an SR-22 in Nevada?

While SR-22 filing fees are typically relatively small, that doesn’t mean you’ll escape the cost of license reinstatement fees and rising premiums with an SR-22. If you have a suspended license in Nevada, you’ll pay a fee to reinstate it, and fees can vary based on your driving offense. You may also pay a fine for the offense itself. For instance, if you drive without insurance, it costs $250 to $750 in fees and $250 to $1,000 in fines.[1]

Additionally, your premiums will almost certainly increase if your car insurance company deems you a high-risk driver. The cost of your premiums will vary depending on your insurer and where you live, but Nevada drivers pay an average of $385 per month for SR-22 insurance.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Nevada

Your SR-22 insurance costs in Nevada vary, depending on your car insurance company, age, the seriousness of the infraction that led to the SR-22, and other marks on your driving record. Sun Coast and Mercury offer the lowest average monthly costs for coverage, at $228 and $278, respectively. However, Bristol West and Dairyland premiums are among the highest for SR-22s. 

Here’s what you could expect to pay for car insurance if you need an SR-22 in Nevada:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Sun Coast$228
Mercury$278
Kemper Specialty$303
Dairyland$523
Bristol West$565
Cheapest insurance companies in Nevada with SR-22 by city

Your location in Nevada will also affect the cost of your car insurance. For example, a policy with Sun Coast in Sparks, Nevada, costs an average of $167 a month, but $302 a month in Reno. The cheapest policy quote in Reno is with Kemper, at an average of $168 a month, but the same company has average monthly premiums of $325 in Las Vegas.

Here’s what you can expect your auto insurance coverage to cost by company and city in Nevada.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
SparksSun Coast$167
RenoKemper$168
RenoMercury$173
Las VegasSun Coast$226
HendersonMercury$262
Las VegasTravelers$263
SparksMercury$282
SparksDairyland$288
RenoSun Coast$302
RenoDairyland$324
Las VegasKemper$325
Las VegasMercury$327
RenoBristol West$355
Las VegasSafeco$368
SparksBristol West$426
HendersonDairyland$521
Las VegasBristol West$524
Las VegasDairyland$590
HendersonBristol West$591
Las VegasLiberty Mutual$864
How an SR-22 affects driving record and future rates in Nevada

While your SR-22 filing itself may not result in higher car insurance costs, the events leading up to your SR-22 probably will. Your auto insurance company will likely deem you a high-risk driver if you commit a serious offense, like a DUI or driving without insurance.

“Being classified as a high-risk driver can have a serious impact on your auto insurance rates,” says John Espenschied, owner of Insurance Brokers Group. “Because these drivers are more likely to get into accidents, insurers charge more to cover their risk. This means that if you’re classified as a high-risk driver, you could pay significantly higher premiums than someone with a clean driving record. In fact, some drivers may see their rates double or triple compared to what they were paying before.”

If you need an SR-22 and your auto insurance company has increased your rates, here are a few things you can do to potentially reduce your car insurance costs:[3]

  • Maintain a clean record. Just because you’ve made mistakes behind the wheel in the past doesn’t mean you need to make the same mistakes in the future. Focus on maintaining a clean driving record moving forward, which could eventually help lower your auto insurance rates.

  • Take a course. Consider taking a safe or defensive driving course. When you complete this course, your car insurance company may provide a discount or be open to lowering your rates.

  • Ask about discounts. You may also want to bundle your insurance policies, such as your home and car coverage. Many insurers also offer discounts for safe driving, low mileage, or signing up for paperless billing. Review your insurer’s website for insight into the discounts it offers.

Nevada SR-22 insurance FAQs

Here are some common questions and answers about SR-22 insurance in Nevada. You can also check out Insurify’s guides on car insurance for bad drivers and how much your car insurance can increase after an accident.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Nevada?

    The state of Nevada requires that drivers hold an SR-22 for three years following the date of their license reinstatement. The Nevada DMV will suspend your license if you fail to maintain your SR-22 for the time period it requires.[2]

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Nevada?

    Unfortunately, you can’t get rid of an SR-22 in Nevada unless you’ve met the three-year holding requirement. If you’ve met the three-year requirement and your SR-22 is still in place, contact your insurance company to ask about the process for removing it.[2]

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Nevada if you move?

    If you move out of Nevada, you’ll still need to maintain your SR-22 for the required three-year period. Drivers with questions about SR-22 insurance should contact the Nevada DMV for more information.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Nevada if you don’t have a car?

    Yes. You’ll need an SR-22 in Nevada even if you don’t have a car. If you don’t maintain your SR-22, the Nevada DMV will suspend your driving privileges and revoke your license.[2] The three-year SR-22 requirement could also potentially restart when you reinstate your license.

