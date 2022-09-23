What is SR-22 insurance in Nevada, and when do you need it?

SR-22 insurance in Nevada isn’t actually insurance, even though you may hear someone refer to it as such. Instead, it’s a special form your car insurance company files with the state department of motor vehicles (DMV) if you’ve committed a negligent act on the road.

For example, you might need an SR-22 filing, often called ​​a certificate of financial responsibility, to reinstate your license in the following instances:

DUI

DWI

Driving without insurance

Reckless driving

Other serious offenses

In Nevada, drivers must have $25,000 in coverage per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, as well as $20,000 in property damage liability insurance.[1] Your SR-22 serves as proof that you meet the state’s required car insurance minimums.

Once you have an SR-22, you need to hold your SR-22 for three years in Nevada or you’ll face license suspension again and have to restart the three-year period.

How can you get an SR-22 in Nevada?

If Nevada suspends your license due to a DUI or another major incident, you’ll likely need an SR-22. Fortunately, the Nevada DMV provides substantial information about SR-22s through its website, which isn’t the case with every state. Your insurance company may file an SR-22 on your behalf if the insurer offers them and Nevada requires one to reinstate your license.

While many major insurers offer SR-22 forms, not all companies do. Your insurance company can confirm whether or not it offers this option. If it does, you’ll likely need to provide some information about your driving offense to file the SR-22. If your insurance company doesn’t, you may need to buy a policy from a different insurer that can file SR-22s in order to maintain your required insurance coverage. You’ll likely pay around $25 to file your SR-22.

How long is an SR-22 required in Nevada?

Drivers are required to hold their SR-22s for three years after the date they reinstate their license, according to the Nevada DMV. Even if you file your SR-22 and it’s in place before then, the clock starts once you reinstate your license.

If you don’t maintain your SR-22 for three years, the Nevada DMV will revoke your license and the three-year requirement could start again. For this reason, it’s essential to hold your SR-22 for the time period the state requires. Those who fail to do so will likely receive notification of license suspension from the DMV in the mail.[2]