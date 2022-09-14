>Seguros de Autos>Massachusetts

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Worcester, Massachusetts (2024)

Drivers in Worcester pay 19% less for car insurance than the national average.

Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Located in central Massachusetts between Boston and Springfield, the city of Worcester is known as the Heart of the Commonwealth. In this second-largest city in the state behind Boston, drivers pay nearly 22% more for car insurance than the Massachusetts average. This could be due in part to its population density.

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Worcester is $92 for liability-only coverage and $134 for full coverage. But car insurance premiums depend on many factors, like your age, claim history, and driving record. Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Datos Breves

  • GEICO, Allstate, and Travelers are some of the cheapest insurance companies in Worcester.

  • Worcester drivers are required to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage to meet Massachusetts’ no-fault laws.

  • Massachusetts prohibits insurance companies from using a driver’s credit score to determine insurance rates.

Best car insurance companies in Worcester

Many car insurance companies cover drivers in Worcester. Each insurer has pros and cons, and the best one for you will depend on your personal needs. Here are some of the top car insurance companies in Worcester for different driver types.

Best insurer for cheap rates: GEICO

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood, life, business, and identity protection insurance, among other products.

AM Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaints Index.

Ventajas

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Limited agent network

  • No rideshare or gap insurance

Best insurer for discounts: Travelers

Travelers has been in business for more than 165 years. Today, the company sells auto, homeowners, renters, flood, pet, and other types of insurance. In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, new-car replacement coverage, and more.

Policyholders can save with a number of discounts, including for bundling multiple policies, safe driving, paying in full, students, and more. Travelers has fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois

  • Low J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England

Best insurer for coverage options: Amica

Amica Mutual Insurance Company launched in 1907, making it the oldest mutual insurer offering car insurance in the U.S. Amica offers auto, homeowners, personal excess liability, and marine insurance. As a mutual company, Amica distributes dividends to policyholders rather than shareholders.

Amica offers numerous discounts to help drivers save and flexible coverage options, including gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement.

Ventajas

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England

Contras

  • Discounts not available in every state

  • Limited number of local offices

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Worcester

Liability insurance is legally required for all vehicle owners in Worcester. It covers your legal and financial responsibilities if you cause an accident that results in someone else’s injuries or property damage. Liability-only insurance is the most affordable type of car insurance you can get, but it also offers the least amount of coverage.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Worcester have the cheapest liability-only insurance quotes:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Liberty Mutual$113
Midvale Home & Auto$63
Safeco$66
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Worcester

Full-coverage car insurance offers more protection than liability-only insurance. A standard full-coverage policy includes collision and comprehensive insurance, which provide physical damage coverage for your vehicle. It also includes liability insurance and medical payments coverage.

Full coverage is optional for most drivers. However, your lender will often require it if you lease or finance your car. Even if you own your vehicle outright, having full coverage is still beneficial. A minimum-coverage policy doesn’t provide any coverage for theft or physical damage, so you’d have to pay out of pocket to fix your car after an at-fault accident.

These companies have the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Worcester:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Liberty Mutual$187
Midvale Home & Auto$111
Safeco$155
Travelers$92
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts

Car insurance is a legal requirement in Massachusetts. Vehicle owners are required to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, as well as uninsured motorist bodily injury liability insurance.[1]

To meet Massachusetts’ no-fault insurance laws, drivers must also carry personal injury protection (PIP). In a no-fault state, your insurance company automatically covers your medical bills after an accident, regardless of which driver caused the crash.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$8,000 per person, per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability$20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident

In addition to these coverages, most insurance companies also sell endorsements that can fill gaps in your basic policy. Here are some of the optional coverage you might want to get:

Massachusetts Auto Insurance Plan (MAIP)

If you can’t qualify for auto insurance on your own due to your driving record or another issue, you can enroll in the Massachusetts Auto Insurance Plan (MAIP) to get coverage. An agent can help you get a policy from a participating insurer.[2] But keep in mind that insurance prices through the MAIP are more expensive than standard policies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record, like speeding tickets or at-fault accidents, will affect your car insurance rates. The exact rate increase will depend on several factors, like your insurance company and the specific violation. For example, driving under the influence usually has a much bigger effect on your rate than a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Getting pulled over for speeding might seem like a minor offense, but it can cause your car insurance premium to go up. Most car insurance companies increase rates only slightly after a speeding ticket. However, you could see a more significant rate increase, depending on your insurer and other violations on your record.

The table below outlines the cheapest car insurance companies in Worcester for drivers with a speeding ticket:

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Liberty Mutual$251$151
Midvale Home & Auto$149$85
Safeco$207$88
Travelers$123#N/A
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, your car insurance rate will almost certainly increase. Your new rate will depend on several factors, like your insurance company, the severity of the accident, and your history of past collisions. If you get into an accident, shopping around for car insurance quotes could help you find a more affordable policy.

Below, you can see which Worcester car insurance companies are the cheapest for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record:

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Liberty Mutual$268$162
Midvale Home & Auto$159$91
Safeco$221$94
Travelers$131#N/A
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI conviction is one of the most serious violations you can have on your record. If you get pulled over for driving under the influence, you can expect your car insurance rate to increase significantly. But as with all driving incidents, the cost of your car insurance policy after a DUI will ultimately depend on your insurance company.

These companies have the cheapest car insurance for Worcester drivers with a DUI conviction, based on Insurify data:

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Liberty Mutual$290$175
Midvale Home & Auto$172$98
Safeco$240$102
Travelers$142#N/A
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Senior drivers often pay higher car insurance rates than middle-aged adults. Car insurance rates decrease around age 35 and increase around age 75, according to Insurify data. Statistics show that drivers older than 70 have a higher fatal crash rate per mile traveled compared to middle-aged drivers.[3] However, car insurance rates for seniors vary based on the insurance company.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Worcester have the most affordable monthly quotes for senior drivers:

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Liberty Mutual$140$85
Midvale Home & Auto$83$48
Safeco$116$49
Travelers$69#N/A
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen drivers typically pay the highest car insurance rates. Young drivers have a much higher accident rate than older, more experienced drivers, and they’re more likely to make driving errors that can cause serious collisions.[4]

But young drivers still have ways to get affordable car insurance in Worcester. For example, many insurers offer discounts for good students and insuring a vehicle with safety features. Teens can also get cheaper insurance by staying on their parents’ car insurance policy.

These companies have the cheapest monthly rates for teen drivers in Worcester, based on Insurify’s evaluation of recent rate data:

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Liberty Mutual$337$203
Midvale Home & Auto$200$114
Safeco$278$119
Travelers$165#N/A
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Worcester

You have a variety of ways to get more affordable car insurance in Worcester. Here are a few tips for saving money on your policy:[5]

  • Bundle your policies. Most car insurance companies offer a discount to drivers who purchase their car insurance with other insurance products, like home insurance or renters insurance.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Many insurers provide savings for drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course.

  • Choose higher deductibles. Choosing high deductibles for policies like collision and comprehensive insurance will result in a lower monthly premium. Just make sure your deductible isn’t so high that you can’t afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Pay in full. You can typically save some money on your car insurance if you pay the annual premium up front and in full.

  • Maintain a clean record. Drivers who maintain a clean record every year usually pay the lowest insurance rates. Many insurers also offer a discount to customers with no recent accidents or tickets on their record.

Is car insurance more expensive in Worcester?

Worcester drivers pay less for car insurance than the average American. The national average car insurance premium is $172 for full coverage and $106 for liability-only coverage. To compare, the average rate in Worcester is $134 for full coverage and $92 for minimum coverage.

Your specific car insurance rate will depend on factors besides your location, like your age, driving record, and vehicle type.

More cities in Massachusetts

Car insurance rates vary based on your city and ZIP code. However, Worcester has more expensive car insurance than many other large cities in Massachusetts. For example, the average in Somerville is almost 40% cheaper than the average rate in Worcester. Below, you can see the average full-coverage car insurance quotes in other Massachusetts cities and how they compare to Worcester’s average full-coverage quote.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Worcester
Lowell$113-16%
New Bedford$120-10%
Quincy$98-27%
Somerville$82-39%
Springfield$111-17%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Worcester car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Worcester, Massachusetts, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Worcester, Massachusetts?

    Car insurance in Worcester costs $134 per month for full-coverage insurance and $92 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Worcester?

    The best car insurance company in Worcester is GEICO. The company has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, and the highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England. Other top insurers include Allstate, Amica, and Travelers.

  • Is car insurance required in Massachusetts?

    Yes. It’s illegal to drive without car insurance in Massachusetts. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you could face a fine of up to $5,000, up to one year in jail, and suspension of your license and registration.

  • Does your credit score affect car insurance rates in Worcester?

    No. Insurance companies in Massachusetts can’t use your credit score when setting your car insurance rates.[6] This means that you won’t pay more for car insurance with bad credit compared to someone with good credit, all other factors being the same.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General. "Understanding Auto Insurance."
  2. Massachusetts Division of Insurance. "Massachusetts Auto Insurance Plan (MAIP)."
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  6. National Conference of State Legislatures. "States Consider Limits on Insurers’ Use of Consumer Credit Info."
