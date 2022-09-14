Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record, like speeding tickets or at-fault accidents, will affect your car insurance rates. The exact rate increase will depend on several factors, like your insurance company and the specific violation. For example, driving under the influence usually has a much bigger effect on your rate than a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Getting pulled over for speeding might seem like a minor offense, but it can cause your car insurance premium to go up. Most car insurance companies increase rates only slightly after a speeding ticket. However, you could see a more significant rate increase, depending on your insurer and other violations on your record.

The table below outlines the cheapest car insurance companies in Worcester for drivers with a speeding ticket:

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Liberty Mutual $251 $151 Midvale Home & Auto $149 $85 Safeco $207 $88 Travelers $123 #N/A

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, your car insurance rate will almost certainly increase. Your new rate will depend on several factors, like your insurance company, the severity of the accident, and your history of past collisions. If you get into an accident, shopping around for car insurance quotes could help you find a more affordable policy.

Below, you can see which Worcester car insurance companies are the cheapest for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record:

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Liberty Mutual $268 $162 Midvale Home & Auto $159 $91 Safeco $221 $94 Travelers $131 #N/A

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI conviction is one of the most serious violations you can have on your record. If you get pulled over for driving under the influence, you can expect your car insurance rate to increase significantly. But as with all driving incidents, the cost of your car insurance policy after a DUI will ultimately depend on your insurance company.

These companies have the cheapest car insurance for Worcester drivers with a DUI conviction, based on Insurify data: