Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Massachusetts (2024)

If you have a suspended license, you might need to file an SR-22 form to get back on the road.

Actualizado el 17 de abril de 2024

If you have a suspended license, you may suddenly hear the terms “SR-22” or “FR-44.”

However, SR-22 and FR-44 aren’t types of insurance. Instead, these forms are designed to provide proof of adequate insurance after a serious driving offense. In many states, you’ll need to file an SR-22 or FR-44 form to get your license reinstated after a suspension of driving privileges.

The state of Massachusetts doesn’t usually require an SR-22 form from its drivers. But if your license is suspended in another state, you may be required to file this form from the applicable state agency to get back on the road.

Datos Breves

  • Massachusetts usually doesn’t require drivers to file an SR-22 or an FR-44 form.

  • In some states, you’ll need to file an SR-22 or FR-44 form to prove your financial responsibility after license suspension.

  • The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) requires a letter of reinstatement from the state that suspended your license before you can get back on the road.

What is SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts, and when do you need it?

If you’re found guilty of a DUI, the state may suspend your license. And in some states, SR-22 and FR-44 insurance might be a requirement to legally get back on the road.

An SR-22 insurance form is a document that certifies you have a car insurance policy that meets the minimum bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance coverage requirements for license reinstatement.[1] An FR-44 form is used in some states to accomplish the same goal, proving that you’ve purchased the necessary amount of car insurance.

The state of Massachusetts doesn’t require SR-22 or FR-44 insurance. But if you’ve committed a serious violation in a state that requires an SR-22 form or FR-44 form, you might be required to get an SR-22 form from that state’s applicable agency to have your license reinstated.

How to get SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts

Filing an SR-22 insurance form in Massachusetts isn’t the normal course of action. But if you had your license suspended by another state after a serious violation, you’ll likely need to file SR-22 or FR-44 paperwork in the relevant state to get back on the road.

Most states have an SR-22 requirement. For example, New Hampshire has an SR-22 Certificate of Insurance requirement, which provides proof of insurance to the DMV.[2]

After your license is suspended, based on your driving violation in another state, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will uphold the suspension. The RMV won’t lift the suspension until your right to operate a vehicle on public roadways has been restored in the other state.[3] In many states, this restoration of rights requires filing an SR-22 or FR-44 form with the appropriate DMV.

Important Information

You can procure an SR-22 or FR-44 document from your insurance company. The insurer may also file the document directly with the state’s DMV. After the form has been filed, and you meet any other state requirements, your license should be reinstated.

When your license has been cleared by the state that suspended it in the first place, you must then provide proof to the Massachusetts RMV.[3] You may need to provide a letter of reinstatement from the other state and a certified driving history from the state where the offense occurred.

You may also need to pay a $100 reinstatement fee.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Massachusetts?

The period you must carry an SR-22 or FR-44 form varies based on the state where the violation happened.

In most states, the form needs to stay on file for at least three years. But the timeline can vary based on the state and the seriousness of your driving violation.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts?

The average cost for SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts is $131 per month for a liability-only policy.

The actual premium you’ll pay varies based on several factors. These include your ZIP code, driving record, and the type of insurance coverage you want.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts

Midvale Home & Auto, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual offer some of the cheapest rates for SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts. The table below shows the average monthly liability-only quotes for drivers who need SR-22 insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco122226
Liberty Mutual174391
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest insurance companies in Massachusetts with SR-22 by city

When auto insurance companies determine your premiums, where you live can have a big effect.

In general, drivers in bigger cities with more traffic congestion and higher crime rates face higher insurance costs than drivers who live in smaller cities. This is true in Massachusetts as well, with drivers in the state’s biggest city finding higher car insurance rates.

The following table includes the average monthly quotes for liability-only policies for drivers seeking SR-22 insurance in cities around the state.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
SpringfieldMidvale Home & Auto$95
WorcesterTravelers$104
BostonTravelers$105
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Massachusetts

If you’re required to get SR-22 insurance, you likely have some serious violations on your driving record.

Insurers view drivers with incidents like driving under the influence citations and at-fault accidents as indicators of high-risk behavior. Insurance companies compensate for this higher level of risk by charging these drivers higher insurance premiums.

The good news is you don’t have to overpay for car insurance. You can potentially lower your insurance costs with the following strategies:

  • Shop around. Every car insurance company has a different method of determining rates. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best rate for your situation.

  • Drive safely. While you can’t change the past, you can commit to safer driving habits going forward. If you avoid future moving violations, your car insurance premiums may become more affordable in the future.

  • Look for a discount. Many insurance companies offer some discount opportunities, and it never hurts to ask. For example, you might score a discount based on a group affiliation, bundling policies, taking an approved driver safety course, driving fewer miles, and more.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible usually translates into lower insurance premiums. If your budget can swing the higher deductible, you could lock in savings.

  • Choose minimum coverage. While a liability-only policy doesn’t offer the most financial protection, it’s usually the cheapest coverage you can find. But if you need more financial help after an accident, opting for less coverage might not be a good idea.

Massachusetts SR-22 insurance FAQs

If you have questions about SR-22 filing requirements in Massachusetts, check out the answers here.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Massachusetts?

    Massachusetts doesn’t set a time period for holding an SR-22 form. Instead, the timeline is based on the rules in the state in which you lost your driving privileges. In most states, the form needs to stay on file for at least three years. But the timeline can vary.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Massachusetts?

    You can have an SR-22 certificate removed by making a request to your insurance company. Once you aren’t required to carry this form, your insurer can rescind it from the DMV.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Massachusetts if you move?

    If you decide to move out of Massachusetts, you’ll need to make sure your SR-22 is transferred to your new state. Not doing so can cause significant fines and penalties that could lead to your license being fully suspended. Simply notifying your insurance company of your move is often the best course of action.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Massachusetts if you don’t have a car?

    If you intend to drive anyone’s vehicle, then yes, you’ll still need to obtain an SR-22. The type of form you obtain will be slightly different since you don’t have a car. For example, a non-owner policy is the best option for showing proof of coverage when getting your license reinstated.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  2. New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements/SR-22."
  3. Mass.gov. "Out of state suspensions and revocations."
