What is SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts, and when do you need it?

If you’re found guilty of a DUI, the state may suspend your license. And in some states, SR-22 and FR-44 insurance might be a requirement to legally get back on the road.

An SR-22 insurance form is a document that certifies you have a car insurance policy that meets the minimum bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance coverage requirements for license reinstatement.[1] An FR-44 form is used in some states to accomplish the same goal, proving that you’ve purchased the necessary amount of car insurance.

The state of Massachusetts doesn’t require SR-22 or FR-44 insurance. But if you’ve committed a serious violation in a state that requires an SR-22 form or FR-44 form, you might be required to get an SR-22 form from that state’s applicable agency to have your license reinstated.

How to get SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts

Filing an SR-22 insurance form in Massachusetts isn’t the normal course of action. But if you had your license suspended by another state after a serious violation, you’ll likely need to file SR-22 or FR-44 paperwork in the relevant state to get back on the road.

Most states have an SR-22 requirement. For example, New Hampshire has an SR-22 Certificate of Insurance requirement, which provides proof of insurance to the DMV.[2]

After your license is suspended, based on your driving violation in another state, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will uphold the suspension. The RMV won’t lift the suspension until your right to operate a vehicle on public roadways has been restored in the other state.[3] In many states, this restoration of rights requires filing an SR-22 or FR-44 form with the appropriate DMV.

Important Information You can procure an SR-22 or FR-44 document from your insurance company. The insurer may also file the document directly with the state’s DMV. After the form has been filed, and you meet any other state requirements, your license should be reinstated.

When your license has been cleared by the state that suspended it in the first place, you must then provide proof to the Massachusetts RMV.[3] You may need to provide a letter of reinstatement from the other state and a certified driving history from the state where the offense occurred.

You may also need to pay a $100 reinstatement fee.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Massachusetts?

The period you must carry an SR-22 or FR-44 form varies based on the state where the violation happened.

In most states, the form needs to stay on file for at least three years. But the timeline can vary based on the state and the seriousness of your driving violation.