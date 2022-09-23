>Seguros de Autos>Colorado

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Colorado (2024)

Colorado drivers might need SR-22 insurance after a significant traffic violation.

Sarah Sharkey
Escrito porSarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

SR-22 and FR-44 forms indicate that you’re carrying the minimum amount of liability coverage your state requires. Not every driver needs to carry one, but if a major traffic violation appears on your record, you might be required to file for one with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles. Importantly, only Florida and Virginia require FR-44 forms — Colorado drivers only need to understand SR-22 forms.

Datos Breves

  • An SR-22 isn’t actually insurance but rather a form that proves you’re insured.

  • Your insurance company will notify the DMV if you drop your insurance policy.

  • Failing to keep up with your SR-22 form could lead to a driver’s license suspension.

What is SR-22 insurance in Colorado, and when do you need it?

Many mistakes behind the wheel only result in a simple traffic ticket. But if you get a DUI or reckless driving violation, you might face a license suspension. If you want to reclaim your driving privileges, the state of Colorado will likely require you to file an SR-22 form.[1]

An SR-22 isn’t a type of insurance policy. Instead, it’s a form that you file with the DMV that indicates that your insurance policy meets the state’s minimum liability coverage requirements.[1]

If you drop your insurance coverage, your insurer must let the DMV know. Dropping your coverage will typically lead to a suspended driver’s license.[1] Since not every insurer is willing to offer an SR-22 form, drivers facing this requirement face an extra wrinkle in getting the insurance coverage they need.

How can you get an SR-22 in Colorado?

A serious traffic violation, like reckless driving or a DUI, can lead to a suspended license. As a part of getting your license back, you’ll likely need to file an SR-22 form. If you’re not sure whether you need to file this form, confirm the details of your situation with the DMV.[1]

Once you know you need an SR-22, it’s time to get one from your insurance company. But not every insurance company provides these forms, so you might need to find a new insurer.

Many major insurance companies will file an SR-22 for you,” says Jesse Cunningham, an insurance agent and owner of Bauple. “There are often smaller insurance companies specific to a state that specialize in offering insurance to high-risk drivers.”

Once you buy an insurance policy that meets Colorado’s minimum coverage requirements, an agent from the insurance company will issue an SR-22 form. You can then file this form with the DMV. If you’re also looking to get your license reinstated, you’ll need to file a reinstatement application as well.[1]

How long is an SR-22 required in Colorado?

In most cases, you’ll need to maintain your SR-22 form for three years.[2]

If you aren’t sure about your situation’s exact requirements, contact the DMV. If you try to remove your SR-22 form early or drop your insurance coverage, you’ll likely trigger a license suspension.[1]

How much is SR-22 insurance in Colorado?

Insurance companies consider your driving history when determining your rates. And drivers with a clean record tend to pay less for car insurance than drivers with a history of violations. If you’ve had to file an SR-22 form, it’s relatively safe to assume that you’ll pay more for car insurance due to negative marks on your record.[3]

On top of potentially higher insurance rates, many insurance companies charge a fee to provide an SR-22. And you’ll also need to pay a $95 fee to the Colorado DMV when you submit your license reinstatement application.[4]

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Colorado

Not every insurance company offers SR-22 forms, but Insurify researched the average prices of companies that do. On average, Colorado drivers pay $223 per month for insurance with an SR-22, according to Insurify’s data. Sun Coast is the cheapest option, with an average monthly rate of $168. The following table shows average monthly rates for liability-only and full-coverage car insurance with an SR-22.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm57119
USAA74154
American Family79163
GEICO87182
Allstate88184
Safeco93197
Nationwide94188
Progressive100208
Auto-Owners102212
The General106303
Bristol West121286
Dairyland125305
Foremost139380
Direct Auto143287
Travelers144264
Farmers150312
Liberty Mutual167278
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest insurance companies in Colorado with SR-22 by city

Every insurance company determines premiums slightly differently, which means you can find different rates for the same coverage. Location is one of the most influential factors insurers consider when setting rates.[3] Below is a look at some of the cheapest insurance companies offering SR-22 insurance in Colorado.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
DenverSun Coast$169
DenverSafeco$205
DenverBristol West$219
PuebloBristol West$219
DenverKemper Specialty$221
Colorado SpringsBristol West$239
Colorado SpringsKemper Specialty$250
DenverThe General$262
Colorado SpringsThe General$292
DenverDairyland$295
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Colorado

It’s usually the driving offenses that triggered the SR-22 requirement that increase the insurance rates,” says Cunningham. “That’s because the insurance company feels like, based on your record, you are a larger risk to insure. A larger risk means higher premiums to offset the risk.”

Drivers facing an SR-22 requirement typically have a DUI, multiple accidents, or a reckless driving infraction on their records, which are red flags to insurers. The SR-22 form just provides proof of insurance to the DMV. The underlying infraction that triggered a driver’s license suspension is usually what an insurance company bases a rate increase on.

Even with a less-than-perfect driving record, though, you can find ways to lower your car insurance costs. Here are some ways to find lower rates:

  • Shop around. Every insurance company has a slightly different approach to determining rates. Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies can help you find the best rates.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible usually results in lower insurance premiums. Before raising your deductible, make sure you can easily come up with those funds if you need to file a claim.

  • Drive safely. Insurance companies tend to charge drivers with past violations higher rates. Driving safely is one of the easiest ways to keep your rates low.

  • Drive less. If you can commit to driving fewer miles, you might be able to find more affordable coverage through pay-per-mile insurance.

  • Explore discounts. Just about every car insurance company offers a variety of discounts. Research available discounts and take advantage of the ones you qualify for.[5]

Colorado SR-22 insurance FAQs

SR-22 insurance can be confusing and stressful. We’ve answered some of the most common questions drivers have about the insurance form.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Colorado?

    In general, Colorado drivers need to hold an SR-22 for three years. If you drop your insurance coverage during this time frame, the insurance company will report this lapse to the DMV, and your three-year period will reset.[2]

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Colorado?

    You can’t get rid of an SR-22 form until you’ve met the DMV’s requirements. In other words, it’s impossible to eliminate your SR-22 form requirement until the DMV says you’re allowed to. After meeting the required time frame, you can remove the SR-22 form by contacting the DMV.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Colorado if you move?

    If you move out of Colorado, you may have to file a separate SR-22 form with the DMV in your new state. Check with your new state’s DMV to see what it requires. Know that prices and policies vary between states, so be sure to shop around in your new state so that you aren’t suddenly stuck with higher rates.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Colorado if you don’t have a car?

    If you want to get your license reinstated, you’ll need an SR-22. If you want to drive but don’t own a car, you may be able to get lower rates with nonowner insurance. Reach out to an insurer directly to learn more about nonowner policies.

Sources

  1. Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles. "SR-22 and Insurance Information."
  2. Allstate. "SR-22 insurance: What does it do?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Colorado Department of Insurance. "Application for Reinstatement."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
