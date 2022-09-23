What is SR-22 insurance in Colorado, and when do you need it?

Many mistakes behind the wheel only result in a simple traffic ticket. But if you get a DUI or reckless driving violation, you might face a license suspension. If you want to reclaim your driving privileges, the state of Colorado will likely require you to file an SR-22 form.[1]

An SR-22 isn’t a type of insurance policy. Instead, it’s a form that you file with the DMV that indicates that your insurance policy meets the state’s minimum liability coverage requirements.[1]

If you drop your insurance coverage, your insurer must let the DMV know. Dropping your coverage will typically lead to a suspended driver’s license.[1] Since not every insurer is willing to offer an SR-22 form, drivers facing this requirement face an extra wrinkle in getting the insurance coverage they need.

How can you get an SR-22 in Colorado?

A serious traffic violation, like reckless driving or a DUI , can lead to a suspended license. As a part of getting your license back, you’ll likely need to file an SR-22 form. If you’re not sure whether you need to file this form, confirm the details of your situation with the DMV.[1]

Once you know you need an SR-22, it’s time to get one from your insurance company. But not every insurance company provides these forms, so you might need to find a new insurer.

“ Many major insurance companies will file an SR-22 for you,” says Jesse Cunningham, an insurance agent and owner of Bauple . “There are often smaller insurance companies specific to a state that specialize in offering insurance to high-risk drivers.”

Once you buy an insurance policy that meets Colorado’s minimum coverage requirements, an agent from the insurance company will issue an SR-22 form. You can then file this form with the DMV. If you’re also looking to get your license reinstated, you’ll need to file a reinstatement application as well.[1]

How long is an SR-22 required in Colorado?

In most cases, you’ll need to maintain your SR-22 form for three years.[2]

If you aren’t sure about your situation’s exact requirements, contact the DMV. If you try to remove your SR-22 form early or drop your insurance coverage, you’ll likely trigger a license suspension.[1]