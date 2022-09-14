>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Santa Barbara, California (2024)

The average cost of liability-only coverage is $58 per month, and full coverage costs $137 per month in Santa Barbara.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.

In Santa Barbara, the average monthly cost of car insurance is $98. This is below the statewide average of $190 and the national average of $158. Santa Barbara is one of California’s smaller cities by population.[1] It’s also considered a very walkable city. These factors result in fewer drivers on the road, which can lower driving risks and result in reduced auto insurance premiums.

However, while rates remain lower in Santa Barbara, you can still find ways to cut your costs even more. Here’s how.

Datos Breves

  • California doesn’t allow insurers to use your credit history during the underwriting process.

  • If you have a DUI, speeding ticket, or at-fault accident on your record, you’ll likely pay significantly more for your car insurance.

  • Drivers younger than 25 and older than 70 pay higher rates for car insurance than middle-aged drivers.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Barbara

While auto insurance is generally affordable in Santa Barbara, California car insurance rates vary by insurer as well as by driver profile. Some insurers offer more affordable coverage than others for drivers who have certain driving records, live in certain ZIP codes, or are in certain age groups. That’s why it’s important to compare rates from several insurers to find the best coverage for you.

The table below shows some of the top auto insurers in Santa Barbara, including their statewide rates for full and liability coverage. Include them in your car insurance search.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Mercury3.6$164$88Students
Clearcover3.2$113$54Drivers with a DUI
USAA4.5$225$104Military members
Best insurer for students: Mercury Auto Insurance

Numerous colleges are in the Santa Barbara area, including the University of California, Santa Barbara; Antioch University; Westmont College; and Santa Barbara City College. While younger drivers often pay higher prices for coverage, Mercury, which is based in California, tends to offer more affordable coverage options for drivers who are students.

Ventajas

  • Offers many options to save, including good student discounts for drivers younger than 25

  • Has an extensive network of local agents

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

In Santa Barbara County, there were 1,811 DUI arrests in 2019.[2] Drivers with a DUI on their record often pay higher auto insurance rates, but Clearcover’s prices may be more affordable. Because Clearcover uses AI technology to help set premiums, it can offer more personalized, and often lower, pricing than many other insurers.

Ventajas

  • Eligible claims are paid within seven minutes

  • Mobile app has positive reviews on App Store and Google Play

Contras

  • Premiums change more often because Clearcover offers a maximum six-month coverage term instead of the 12 months many competitors offer

  • Coverage isn’t available in all states, and the agent network is small

Best insurer for the military community: USAA

Santa Barbara is home to 3,217 veterans.[1] Vandenberg Space Force Base is also located in Santa Barbara County. Both veterans and active-duty military members should consider getting auto insurance through USAA, as this insurer offers top-notch customer service and affordable rates aimed at the military community.

Ventajas

  • Received the highest customer satisfaction rating in California in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • More affordable rates than many competitors

Contras

  • Only people with certain military affiliations are eligible

  • Gap insurance not available and car replacement coverage not available on leased vehicles

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Barbara

The car insurance rates you get will depend on many things, including your age, driving record, marital status, credit history, and more. While some of these aspects are out of your control, you can do some things to lower your car insurance rates, including:

  • Get multiple insurance quotes. Many insurers cover drivers in California, and the cheapest company for one driver may not be the cheapest for someone else. Try to get at least three quotes from different insurers to find the best plan for you. Independent insurance agents can help, or you can answer a few simple questions to get online auto insurance quotes.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Many insurers offer savings for being accident-free, bundling home and auto coverage, earning good grades, or working for a certain business. It’s a good idea to explore available discounts and make sure to ask for all the savings you and your family are eligible for.

  • Be smart about your vehicle. Cars with anti-theft devices and certain safety features cost less to insure. Compare insurance quotes for different cars before deciding which to buy.

  • Drive safely. Avoiding accidents and moving violations will help you keep your insurance costs down.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Barbara

Liability-only insurance provides the state-minimum required liability coverage. California requires every driver to buy liability insurance to protect others. If you’re at fault in a collision, this coverage will pay for the other party’s injuries and property damage. It doesn’t cover you against any losses except the money you owe others.

The average rate for liability-only insurance in California is $125, and you can see average quotes from area insurers in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto52
Sun Coast58
Mercury70
Anchor75
Safeco77
USAA83
Dairyland93
National General102
GEICO111
Allstate114
Farmers118
Direct Auto121
State Farm128
Travelers134
21st Century146
Bristol West146
Nationwide180
Chubb228
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Barbara

Full-coverage auto insurance adds additional protections beyond the required state-minimum liability insurance. It typically includes both collision and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance pays for your losses in a crash, no matter who caused it. Comprehensive coverage pays for your losses from something other than a collision, such as falling objects or vandalism. While not required, these added coverages protect against financial loss.

The table below shows how quotes in Santa Barbara compare with the state full-coverage average rate of $255 per month.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto97
Mercury131
Sun Coast136
Safeco138
Anchor161
USAA179
Dairyland216
National General218
GEICO239
Allstate247
Farmers254
State Farm276
Travelers289
Direct Auto293
21st Century315
Bristol West325
Nationwide388
Chubb491
Estimate your Santa Barbara car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in California

California requires every driver to have liability coverage to protect others in case they cause a collision. Here are the minimum requirements for California liability insurance:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability5$5,000

While the table above includes your minimum requirements, you may want to expand your protection with some additional coverages. Some other kinds of coverage you may want include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Physical damage protection

    This includes comprehensive insurance to pay for non-crash losses, as well as collision insurance to pay for damage to your own vehicle after a crash.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    This pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who was to blame.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    This pays for damage when the responsible driver doesn’t have sufficient insurance coverage to pay for losses.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and other moving violations make you a riskier driver in the eyes of insurers. As a result, insurers charge higher premiums when motorists have such incidents on their driving record. Depending on the incident, your rates in California could almost double compared to what a driver with a clean record might pay.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance for drivers who have various incidents on their record.

Insurance CompanyClean Record With At-Fault Accident With Speeding TicketWith DUI
Mile Auto52747378
Mercury70102103104
Safeco77107106111
USAA83105105120
Dairyland93121122135
National General102132130148
GEICO111141141161
Allstate114144144165
Farmers118150150171
Direct Auto121159158175
State Farm128160160185
Travelers134172173194
21st Century146192193211
Bristol West146185189211
Nationwide180230231260
Average cost of car insurance by age

People at the beginning and end of their driving lives present a higher risk of auto accidents. For teens, this is because of their inexperience. For older drivers, it’s due to their reduced faculties. This is why auto insurance rates are generally higher for drivers younger than 25 and older than 70, although rates do vary by insurer.

The table below shows what Santa Barbara drivers of different ages can expect to pay for auto insurance.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$233
20s$170
30s$124
40s$116
50s$111
60s$97
70s$101
Santa Barbara car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the lowest rates in Santa Barbara? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Santa Barbara?

    The average rate for car insurance in Santa Barbara is $98 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $58 per month, and the average for full coverage is $137. This makes Santa Barbara more affordable than the California state averages of $125 and $255 per month, respectively.

  • Can insurers review your credit history in California?

    No. California law prevents insurers from reviewing your credit history as part of their underwriting process. In the states where this is legal (which is most states), people with good or excellent credit pay significantly less for insurance compared to people with poor credit histories.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Barbara?

    Mercury, Clearcover, and USAA are three of the top insurers in Santa Barbara, and each is known for serving specific groups. Mercury’s student discounts are appealing to the thousands of college students in the area, while Clearcover offers some of the lowest rates for drivers with a DUI on their record. Finally, USAA is dedicated to serving the military community and has several offerings military members can take advantage of.

