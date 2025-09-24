Best Laptop Insurance Companies (2025)

Best laptop insurance companies

We considered various factors to find the best laptop insurance companies, including coverage amounts, pricing, insurance claims satisfaction, and customer reviews. The following list is just a starting point for finding the coverage you need. When shopping around, review at least three laptop insurance providers.

AKKO: Best for students

AKKO offers a base student laptop insurance plan starting at $12 per month.[2] It provides full accidental damage and theft coverage with a $2,000 reimbursement limit. Although the company’s deductible is typically $99, students qualify for a $49 deductible.

The $12-per-month plan covers multiple devices — including a laptop and cell phone — but you can cover just a laptop for $6 per month. Plans include coverage for cracked screens, theft, parts and battery failure, liquid damage, and other physical damage.

Pros Affordable rates

Up to $10,000 in protection available

High Trustpilot and Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings Cons Complaints about claims processing

Confusion around theft-eligible plans

Complaints about charges continuing after coverage cancellation

Asurion Home+: Best for families

Asurion Home+ is ideal for families, providing device insurance for the wide range of electronics found in many homes. One plan covers your laptops, televisions, tablets, desktop computers, streaming devices, gaming consoles, and more.

Besides fixing cracked screens, Asurion Home+ repairs or replaces devices that break down due to normal wear and tear, electrical/mechanical failure, and material defects.[3] Coverage costs $34.99 per month.

Pros 24/7 live support

Excellent Trustpilot rating

Customers mention an easy claims process Cons Online reviews cite poor customer service experiences

Complaints about denied claims and unexpected charges

Potentially lengthy claims process for laptops

WorldTrips: Best for travelers

WorldTrips is our choice for the best laptop insurance for travelers. The company has partnered with Bolt, an insurtech platform, to provide device protection coverage to travelers.[4] It covers the tech many travelers rely on, making it a great choice for digital nomads or frequent international business travelers.

When you travel, WorldTrips protects your laptop, smartphone, and tablet from cracks, accidental damage, and liquid damage. Before using your insurance, you’ll pay a deductible and a service fee based on your device’s cost. Payout limits are capped at $2,000 per plan and $1,000 per claim.

Pros Global repair network

24/7 claims process

Replacement options if device can’t be repaired Cons Unclear pricing structure

Payment limited to $1,000 per claim

Coverage available only as an add-on with travel plan

Worth Ave. Group: Best for MacBooks

Worth Ave. Group offers some of the best laptop insurance for major brands, including MacBooks. A Worth Ave. Group insurance policy protects against theft, accidental damage, liquid submersion, and power surge damage caused by lightning. It also covers used and refurbished computers and allows for unlimited claims.[5]

Coverage for a $999 MacBook Air costs $170 for a two-year policy with a $100 deductible.

Pros Excellent Trustpilot rating

Extensive coverage

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Cons Reports of slow response times

Some customer service complaints

30-day waiting period on accident claims

Securranty: Best for Microsoft laptops

Securranty is the best laptop insurance for Microsoft laptop owners. The company advertises Microsoft Surface insurance starting as low as $2.42 per month with an annual plan. You can also buy coverage for a used or refurbished Microsoft Surface within 30 days of purchase.

The company offers an extended warranty plan, accidental damage coverage, and insurance. Accidental damage coverage pays for cracked screens and damage caused by spills and even animals.[6] The insurance protects you against theft, floods, fires, and natural disasters, and you have coverage even if you lose or misplace your laptop.

Pros Excellent Trustpilot and BBB ratings

Various laptop protection plans offer extensive coverage

Bulk Microsoft Surface insurance discount for businesses and schools Cons Waiting period may apply

Reviews cite poor or unprofessional communication

Complicated account-setup process