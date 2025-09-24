Best Laptop Insurance Companies (2025)

10+ years writing on personal finance topics
Host of the Mental Health and Wealth podcast
Melanie is a blogger, author, and speaker specializing in personal finance and debt management. She’s also the author of the blog and book “Dear Debt.”
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Table of contents
Laptop insurance provides maximum protection for laptop users. It differs from manufacturer warranties and third-party warranty plans, which typically cover hardware failures but not accidental damage or theft.[1]
Whether you spill a drink on your laptop, accidentally drop it, or lose it to theft, laptop insurance covers situations your original warranty doesn’t. Along with explaining coverage and pricing, this guide highlights the five best laptop insurance companies.
AKKO and Worth Ave. Group are two of the best laptop insurance companies.
Before buying coverage, look at policy limits, exclusions, deductibles, and fees.
Before paying a stolen laptop claim, most insurers require a police report.
Best laptop insurance companies
We considered various factors to find the best laptop insurance companies, including coverage amounts, pricing, insurance claims satisfaction, and customer reviews. The following list is just a starting point for finding the coverage you need. When shopping around, review at least three laptop insurance providers.
AKKO: Best for students
AKKO offers a base student laptop insurance plan starting at $12 per month.[2] It provides full accidental damage and theft coverage with a $2,000 reimbursement limit. Although the company’s deductible is typically $99, students qualify for a $49 deductible.
The $12-per-month plan covers multiple devices — including a laptop and cell phone — but you can cover just a laptop for $6 per month. Plans include coverage for cracked screens, theft, parts and battery failure, liquid damage, and other physical damage.
Affordable rates
Up to $10,000 in protection available
High Trustpilot and Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings
Complaints about claims processing
Confusion around theft-eligible plans
Complaints about charges continuing after coverage cancellation
Asurion Home+: Best for families
Asurion Home+ is ideal for families, providing device insurance for the wide range of electronics found in many homes. One plan covers your laptops, televisions, tablets, desktop computers, streaming devices, gaming consoles, and more.
Besides fixing cracked screens, Asurion Home+ repairs or replaces devices that break down due to normal wear and tear, electrical/mechanical failure, and material defects.[3] Coverage costs $34.99 per month.
24/7 live support
Excellent Trustpilot rating
Customers mention an easy claims process
Online reviews cite poor customer service experiences
Complaints about denied claims and unexpected charges
Potentially lengthy claims process for laptops
WorldTrips: Best for travelers
WorldTrips is our choice for the best laptop insurance for travelers. The company has partnered with Bolt, an insurtech platform, to provide device protection coverage to travelers.[4] It covers the tech many travelers rely on, making it a great choice for digital nomads or frequent international business travelers.
When you travel, WorldTrips protects your laptop, smartphone, and tablet from cracks, accidental damage, and liquid damage. Before using your insurance, you’ll pay a deductible and a service fee based on your device’s cost. Payout limits are capped at $2,000 per plan and $1,000 per claim.
Global repair network
24/7 claims process
Replacement options if device can’t be repaired
Unclear pricing structure
Payment limited to $1,000 per claim
Coverage available only as an add-on with travel plan
Worth Ave. Group: Best for MacBooks
Worth Ave. Group offers some of the best laptop insurance for major brands, including MacBooks. A Worth Ave. Group insurance policy protects against theft, accidental damage, liquid submersion, and power surge damage caused by lightning. It also covers used and refurbished computers and allows for unlimited claims.[5]
Coverage for a $999 MacBook Air costs $170 for a two-year policy with a $100 deductible.
Excellent Trustpilot rating
Extensive coverage
A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Reports of slow response times
Some customer service complaints
30-day waiting period on accident claims
Securranty: Best for Microsoft laptops
Securranty is the best laptop insurance for Microsoft laptop owners. The company advertises Microsoft Surface insurance starting as low as $2.42 per month with an annual plan. You can also buy coverage for a used or refurbished Microsoft Surface within 30 days of purchase.
The company offers an extended warranty plan, accidental damage coverage, and insurance. Accidental damage coverage pays for cracked screens and damage caused by spills and even animals.[6] The insurance protects you against theft, floods, fires, and natural disasters, and you have coverage even if you lose or misplace your laptop.
Excellent Trustpilot and BBB ratings
Various laptop protection plans offer extensive coverage
Bulk Microsoft Surface insurance discount for businesses and schools
Waiting period may apply
Reviews cite poor or unprofessional communication
Complicated account-setup process
To find the best laptop insurance, we reviewed various device insurance companies and their offerings. We looked at policy limits, average repair costs, claims processing time, and customer satisfaction. Additionally, we looked at customer service options and ratings on sites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Many companies provide accidental damage protection plans. But we reviewed options through the consumer’s lens for each category, including certain warranty providers and student laptop insurance plans.
What laptop insurance covers
Laptop insurance coverage varies by company, which means it’s crucial to review what a policy covers and what it doesn’t. Coverage often includes:
Accidental damage: Laptop insurance may cover broken screens and damage from spills and drops.
Breakdown/malfunction: Some insurers offer extended warranty plans, which may cover mechanical malfunctions and breakdowns.
Theft protection plan: Laptop insurance may come with a theft protection plan to cover your laptop if someone steals it while you’re on the go.
Loss: Some of the best laptop insurance companies provide coverage if you lose or misplace your laptop. But this coverage isn’t commonly part of many policies.
Insurance companies typically have a repair network they work with when you need to fix your laptop. But in situations where your laptop isn’t fixable, your insurer may offer a replacement laptop or provide a reimbursement so you can buy a new one.
Since hard drive failures are a common issue with laptops, consider an insurer’s policy limits and whether the company has a reimbursement or replacement model. While each company has different coverage options and exclusions, the table below shows what laptop insurance typically covers.
Condition
Covered?
|Theft
|Yes (depending on policy)
|Cracked screen
|Yes
|Wear and tear
|No
|Broken battery
|Yes
|Hard drive failure
|Yes
|Software issues
|No
|Viruses
|No
|Lost
|No
What laptop insurance doesn’t cover
Every laptop insurance plan has different coverages and exclusions, meaning some companies cover things others don’t. It’s important to review your policy limits and read the fine print.
We covered some exclusions in the chart above, but below are several additional issues laptop insurance typically doesn’t cover:
Corrosion: Laptop insurance generally won’t cover any problems related to corrosion.
Intentional damage: Accidental damage is typically covered, but laptop insurance won’t cover intentional damage.
Pre-existing defects: Since laptop insurance provides coverage after you buy a policy, there’s no coverage for pre-existing damage.
Cosmetic damage: Over time, laptops can develop scuffs, scratches, or other types of cosmetic wear. Surface damage affects only the laptop’s appearance and not the utility, so laptop insurance won’t cover cosmetic damage.
When laptop insurance makes sense
Laptop insurance can be a good option for students, remote workers, travelers, and families with many devices.
Renters and homeowners insurance policies may offer some laptop coverage. For instance, they typically cover theft, although you may not receive much compensation after you pay your deductible. But for accidental damage like spills, drops, or a cracked screen, laptop insurance can provide peace of mind.
Laptop insurance can protect students’ laptops in case they accidentally drop them. It can also benefit remote professionals who run everything from their laptops. It can provide coverage for a range of situations, such as cracked screens and hardware issues.
When laptop insurance doesn’t make sense
Although laptop insurance provides robust protection in many areas, not everyone needs it. Laptop insurance likely isn’t necessary in the following situations:
You already have protection in place. If your laptop has a manufacturer’s warranty or an existing protection plan, you may not benefit from laptop insurance.
You have a low-value laptop. If you have a very old or relatively inexpensive laptop, laptop insurance may not be worth the investment.
You don’t use your laptop often. If you don’t rely on your laptop for school or work, or it rarely leaves the house, you probably don’t need laptop insurance.
How to choose the best laptop insurance
Choosing the best coverage for your laptop involves comparing multiple policies and reading the fine print. Follow these steps to help you choose the best laptop insurance:
1. Compare coverage and exclusions
Read what each coverage option includes, paying attention to what it covers and what it excludes. Make sure the plan you choose provides the protection you’re looking for.
2. Check reimbursement limits
Review each policy’s reimbursement limit, as it can vary by insurer, and make sure it covers your laptop’s value.
3. Evaluate service plan deductibles
Understand your out-of-pocket expense if you need to file a claim. Consider the deductible amount and any replacement or repair service fees.
4. Review claim turnaround time
Evaluate each laptop insurance company’s average claims-processing times. A fast claim turnaround time may be essential if your laptop is your lifeline for school or work.
5. Read customer reviews
Examine customer reviews on Trustpilot and the BBB to learn about common complaints and positive experiences. For companies with mobile apps, check their user reviews.
Best laptop insurance FAQs
For more information about choosing the best laptop insurance, read the answers to these frequently asked questions.
Is it worth insuring a laptop?
Yes. It can be worth insuring a laptop, especially if you have an expensive device or rely on it heavily for work or school. Insurance coverage often goes beyond what you’d get with a warranty.
How much does it cost to insure a laptop?
The cost to insure a laptop depends on the insurance company, your device, and the coverage you choose. But coverage usually isn’t expensive, and some plans start at $6 per month.
Should you insure your work laptop?
It depends. If you work for yourself, it’s a good idea to insure your work laptop. If your company provides your laptop, ask your employer about laptop or device insurance, especially if you travel with it.
What’s the best laptop insurance for a student?
AKKO is the best laptop insurance company for students. Its student plan has a low monthly cost and a reduced deductible. But it’s always a good idea to compare multiple companies to find a policy that best fits your student’s needs.
Sources
- Consumer Action. "Computer, tablet and smartphone warranties: Understanding and exercising your rights."
- AKKO. "What Does Laptop Insurance Cover and What Does It Cost?."
- Asurion. "Protect the devises you can't live without."
- WorldTrips. "Device Protection Gadget Travel Protection Quickly Reconnects You to Your Digital Life."
- Worth Ave. Group. "See How We Compare."
- Securranty. "You're covered."
Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.
Melanie has been a contributor at Insurify since November 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.