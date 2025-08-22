Home>Device Insurance

MacBook Insurance: Coverage, Costs, and Whether It’s Worth It

MacBook insurance can protect you from accidental damage, theft, and high repair costs. Here’s how it works and when it makes sense.

Bob Haegele
Written byBob Haegele
Bob Haegele
Bob Haegele

Bob Haegele is a freelance writer specializing in a variety of topics, including credit cards, insurance, banking, and small to medium business (SMB). He has been freelancing since 2018 and become a full-time freelancer in 2020. His work has been published at Yahoo Finance, Newsweek, Business Insider, and several other well-known publications.

Bob has a passion for helping others learn about money but understands there is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution to financial problems. That’s why he enjoys helping people get into the weeds of financial topics, learning as much as possible to make a more informed decision.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Imagine you’re hard at work on an essay or research, and you reach over to grab something across the table. In the process, you spill your drink all over your MacBook keyboard. Fortunately, MacBook insurance can provide protection against liquid spills and other accidents and malfunctions, such as screen damage or battery replacement.

You’ll pay a monthly or annual fee for coverage, and you’ll typically pay a deductible when you file a claim. But these costs are often cheaper than paying the full price to repair or replace your laptop. 

Here’s how to decide if MacBook insurance is worth it.

Quick Facts

  • MacBook insurance provides additional coverage beyond warranty defect claims for a monthly fee.

  • Plans are available from Apple and third-party insurers, with Apple’s plans starting at $7 monthly.

  • You can buy MacBook insurance at checkout or within 60 days of purchasing your device through the Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

What is MacBook insurance?

MacBook insurance is a computer insurance policy that protects against accidental damage, hardware issues, and other malfunctions. It’s more comprehensive than Apple’s One-Year Limited Warranty, which Apple includes with its devices. The warranty only provides coverage for a limited time against manufacturing defects and other unexpected problems.

If you want more extensive coverage on an ongoing basis, you can upgrade to AppleCare+ or AppleCare One coverage. AppleCare+ is for a single device, while AppleCare One covers multiple devices. These plans have a monthly fee, which varies depending on the type of device you’re insuring.

Some third-party companies also offer MacBook insurance, such as Allstate, Asurion, and Progressive. AppleCare+ is often the simplest way to insure a MacBook, but third-party providers may also make sense for some customers. Compare monthly fees, deductibles, and what each plan covers to decide what works best for you.

How MacBook insurance works

To sign up for AppleCare+, you must sign up at checkout or within 60 days of purchasing a MacBook. You can pay monthly or annually, and prices vary by model. For instance, AppleCare+ coverage for a MacBook Air 13-inch is $7 monthly, or $70 annually. For a MacBook Pro 16-inch, coverage is $15 monthly, or $150 annually.

If you opt for monthly pricing, Apple will bill you every month unless you cancel. The same applies to annual pricing. In the past, you could pay for two or three years of coverage up front, but that option is no longer available.

Good to Know

If your device needs repairs, you have a few options with AppleCare+. You can send it in with a prepaid shipping label, bring it to an Apple Store, or bring it to an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

What MacBook insurance covers

MacBook insurance covers several common accidents and malfunctions. Some things it may cover include:

  • Damage to screens

  • Liquid damage

  • Battery replacement when the capacity drops below 80%

  • Power surge protection

  • Hardware repair coverage

AppleCare+ covers theft and loss, but this coverage isn’t available for MacBooks. Only iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches are eligible for theft and loss coverage.

Whether you choose AppleCare+ or device insurance from a third party, it often covers hardware repair, replacement parts, and malfunction support. But it’s important to check with the insurer before purchasing a plan to see what it covers.

Learn More: What Is Electronics Insurance, and Is It Worth It?

Learn More: What Is Electronics Insurance, and Is It Worth It?

What MacBook insurance doesn’t cover

When considering MacBook insurance, be aware that all policies have some exclusions. This means that if your MacBook is damaged as a result of something that’s excluded, you won’t have coverage.

AppleCare+ and AppleCare One provide incident coverage, but several exclusions apply, such as:

  • Normal wear and tear

  • Device usage outside the manufacturer’s permitted or intended use

  • Fire damage

  • Use of unauthorized parts or service of devices

  • Pre-existing conditions

  • Acts of God

  • Serial number alteration

Every policy and provider is different, and exclusions may vary. To avoid unpleasant surprises when your MacBook needs repair, read the fine print of your insurance policy before signing up.

MacBook insurance cost

MacBook insurance costs vary by plan and company. Third-party insurers may charge more or less than Apple, depending on several factors, like device age, repair costs, coverage length, and the deductible amount. Some insurers offer no-deductible plans, though this typically increases the monthly or yearly price of coverage.

Depending on the company you choose, you can purchase a monthly plan, yearly plan, or two- or three-year plan. In the table below, you can see average MacBook insurance costs from several different companies.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Cost
sort ascsort desc
AppleCare+$10 monthly / $100 annually
Asurion Home+$35 monthly
Allstate (two-year plan)$233 with a $75 deductible / $310 with no deductible
Progressive$20 monthly / $187 annually
Securranty (two-year plan)$316

How to get MacBook insurance

If your device is eligible, signing up for MacBook insurance is generally a straightforward process. Here’s how it works:

  • Check if you’re eligible. Not all devices are eligible. For instance, you must sign up for AppleCare+ or AppleCare One within 60 days of purchasing your device.

  • Choose from AppleCare+ or third-party providers. AppleCare offers affordable coverage for Apple devices. But third-party providers may offer features you prefer, such as no-deductible plans or computer theft and loss coverage. Compare protection plans to determine the best choice.

  • Register your device. Once you decide on your plan, you can register your device. For AppleCare plans, you can do this at checkout or in the Settings app after purchase.

If you opt for a third-party provider, you often buy a plan after purchasing the device. But some insurers may let you sign up in advance.

How to file a MacBook insurance claim

If you need to file a claim, you must follow the proper steps to ensure the damage is covered and there are no delays.

Here are the steps to file a MacBook insurance claim:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7955361cf0/customer-support-1.svg

    1. Log in or contact customer service

    Log in to the Apple website or contact Apple customer support.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1f77dd73f2/money-96x96-orange_042-invoice.svg

    2. Submit your claim with device details

    Include all the relevant information, such as your serial number, purchase date, and receipts.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/30da54ce95/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_015-laptop.svg

    3. Include photos or proof of the incident

    If necessary, include evidence of the damage or malfunction.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/df526b3cdf/surgery-96x96-yellow_028-form.svg

    4. Receive a shipping label

    If your claim is approved, you’ll receive a prepaid shipping label to send your device.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b85ef2d0e5/banking-96x96-blue_015-dollar.svg

    5. Pay your deductible

    Even if your device is covered, you typically must pay a deductible before your coverage kicks in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/534f1a1e1c/banking-96x96-green_007-calendar.svg

    6. Check the laptop repair payout claim

    Apple will provide an estimate for the expected duration of the laptop repair.

Is MacBook insurance worth it?

With the cost of new MacBooks rising rapidly in recent years, MacBook insurance could save you money in the long run. Accidental damage and high repair costs can add up quickly, and it won’t take much for them to exceed the cost of coverage.

Some people are likely to benefit more from MacBook insurance, such as:

  • Frequent travelers

  • Students

  • Freelancers or creatives

If you have limited or irregular income, insuring your MacBook could be a good idea.

For instance, the deductible for a screen replacement through AppleCare+ or AppleCare One is $99. If you don’t have coverage, these replacements typically cost several hundred dollars. Even with the deductible and monthly fee, AppleCare will likely still save you money.

Remember to consider your laptop warranty, device age, and possible repair options before buying MacBook insurance.

MacBook insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for MacBook insurance, the additional information below can help answer your questions about these insurance policies.

  • How much is it to insure a MacBook?

    The exact cost of MacBook insurance depends on factors like the cost of the device, insurance options, and whether you pay monthly or annually. In addition, third-party insurers have their own plans with varying costs.

    But AppleCare plans for MacBooks range from $7 to $15 monthly and $70 to $150 annually.

  • Will Apple replace a broken MacBook?

    Apple typically repairs devices rather than replacing them. It may replace devices that are lost or stolen, but theft and lost coverage isn’t available for MacBooks.

    Generally, AppleCare+ covers repairs and replacements due to accidental damage. But damage resulting from intentional acts isn’t usually covered.

  • Is it expensive to repair a MacBook?

    It depends. The cost to repair a MacBook can vary significantly depending on the specific issue and whether the device’s warranty or insurance covers it.

    For instance, battery replacements don’t cost extra if AppleCare covers the device. Conversely, repairs that aren’t covered can cost hundreds of dollars to fix.

  • How much is two years of AppleCare?

    While Apple offered two-year AppleCare+ plans in the past, it only offers monthly and annual pricing today. Monthly plans for MacBook devices range from $7 to $15, while annual plans range from $70 to $150.

  • Can you buy AppleCare after you purchase a MacBook?

    Yes. You can buy AppleCare+ after purchasing a MacBook, but you must do so within 60 days of purchasing your device. If you want to buy AppleCare+ after purchasing a MacBook, you can do so in your device’s settings.

Bob Haegele
Bob Haegele

Bob Haegele is a freelance writer specializing in a variety of topics, including credit cards, insurance, banking, and small to medium business (SMB). He has been freelancing since 2018 and become a full-time freelancer in 2020. His work has been published at Yahoo Finance, Newsweek, Business Insider, and several other well-known publications.

Bob has a passion for helping others learn about money but understands there is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution to financial problems. That’s why he enjoys helping people get into the weeds of financial topics, learning as much as possible to make a more informed decision.

Learn More
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley CoxSenior Managing Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate