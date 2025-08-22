MacBook Insurance: Coverage, Costs, and Whether It’s Worth It

What is MacBook insurance?

MacBook insurance is a computer insurance policy that protects against accidental damage, hardware issues, and other malfunctions. It’s more comprehensive than Apple’s One-Year Limited Warranty, which Apple includes with its devices. The warranty only provides coverage for a limited time against manufacturing defects and other unexpected problems.

If you want more extensive coverage on an ongoing basis, you can upgrade to AppleCare+ or AppleCare One coverage. AppleCare+ is for a single device, while AppleCare One covers multiple devices. These plans have a monthly fee, which varies depending on the type of device you’re insuring.

Some third-party companies also offer MacBook insurance, such as Allstate, Asurion, and Progressive. AppleCare+ is often the simplest way to insure a MacBook, but third-party providers may also make sense for some customers. Compare monthly fees, deductibles, and what each plan covers to decide what works best for you.

How MacBook insurance works

To sign up for AppleCare+, you must sign up at checkout or within 60 days of purchasing a MacBook. You can pay monthly or annually, and prices vary by model. For instance, AppleCare+ coverage for a MacBook Air 13-inch is $7 monthly, or $70 annually. For a MacBook Pro 16-inch, coverage is $15 monthly, or $150 annually.

If you opt for monthly pricing, Apple will bill you every month unless you cancel. The same applies to annual pricing. In the past, you could pay for two or three years of coverage up front, but that option is no longer available.