Coverage through a manufacturer’s warranty or your cellular carrier is often limited.[1] Worth Ave. Group provides device insurance for smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and similar tech.
Along with offering competitive pricing for device insurance, Worth Ave. Group covers a range of situations that many device protection plans exclude.
If you’re looking for protection from theft and accidental damage, phone insurance through Worth Ave. Group can be a good value.
A two-year policy covering an iPhone costs $178.
Worth Ave. Group has a 4.4-star rating on Trustpilot, reflecting strong customer satisfaction.[2]
You can get coverage for used and refurbished devices through Worth Ave. Group.
Our take on Worth Ave. Group
Worth Ave. Group allows unlimited claims and offers low deductibles for many types of electronics.[3] Premiums are competitive, especially for mobile phone and laptop insurance. Coverage options and deductibles vary by device.
With Worth Ave. Group, you can make claims for damage to devices like laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, tablets, and other items that a manufacturer’s warranty typically doesn’t cover, including:
Cracked screens due to dropping
Spills
Liquid submersion
Damage from power surges due to lightning
Damage due to fire, flood, and natural disasters
Replacement cost reimbursement for theft or loss
A notable feature is that Worth Ave. Group covers used and refurbished devices. Additionally, you can have your devices repaired at a local repair shop or through mail-in service, making it relatively easy to get approved repairs.
Competitive premiums for two- and three-year policies
Unlimited claims
Purchase at any time to cover devices
Some repairs might cost less than the deductible
Deductibles and policy costs vary by device type
Some customer reviews complain about claims denials
How Worth Ave. Group works
Worth Ave. Group is a consumer electronics insurance provider. You can buy an insurance policy by going to its website and selecting the device you want to protect.
Plans vary by device. For example, a Chromebook plan costs $88 for a two-year policy with a $50 deductible. Laptop insurance, on the other hand, costs $170 for a two-year policy with a $100 deductible. Each device requires a separate plan.
Depending on the plan or device, you can typically choose to pay your premium in full or monthly. Before repairing or replacing your device, Worth Ave. Group collects a deductible.
Filing a claim involves logging in to your policy page and selecting “Claims Center.” From there, you’ll look for your policy documentation, then click on the “File a Claim” link. You’ll need to provide information and submit receipts, images, and other documentation to support your claim.
Worth Ave. Group processes claims every Monday. Once you and the company reach an agreement, you’ll receive your payment within 30 days. Unlike some insurers, Worth Ave. Group doesn’t limit the number of claims you can make on an insurance plan.
What Worth Ave. Group covers
Like its competitors, Worth Ave. Group covers device damage — including from theft and vandalism — that manufacturer warranties or extended warranties might not. Policy length, cost, and deductibles vary by device, but all plans cover:
Accidental damage: Protects against drops, including cracked screens and cameras
Spills and liquid submersion: Replaces or repairs your device if you spill a drink on it or it falls into water
Fire, flood, and natural disasters: Protects your device if it’s damaged or destroyed in a fire, flood, or other natural disaster
Power surge by lightning: Replaces your device if lightning causes a power surge that ruins your plugged-in device
Theft and vandalism: Replaces your device if it’s stolen, and repairs or replaces it if it’s vandalized
What doesn’t Worth Ave. Group cover?
Worth Ave. Group insurance policies don’t cover everything. These are some coverage exceptions:
Cosmetic damage
Rust and corrosion
Government seizure
Intentional acts of damage
Regular wear and tear
Additionally, a Worth Ave. Group device insurance policy doesn’t cover video games, headphones, or file recovery.
Worth Ave. Group coverage plans and pricing
Worth Ave. Group’s deductibles, premiums, and policy terms vary by device. The coverage is the same for all devices, though, and Worth Ave. Group covers all makes and models.
Coverage details by device appear in the following table:
Device
Deductible
Premium
Policy Term
|Smartphone (including iPhone)
|$75
|$178
|2 years
|Chromebook
|$50
|$88
|2 years
|Laptop
|$100
|$170
|2 years
|iPad
|$50
|$96
|2 years
|Tablet
|$50
|$127
|2 years
|Camera
|$50
|$238
|2 years
|Gaming console
|$50
|$182
|3 years
|iPod
|$50
|$63
|2 years
|Apple Watch
|$50
|$151
|2 years
|Smartwatch
|$50
|$122
|2 years
Costs may vary depending on your device’s value, but you can get a quote from Worth Ave. Group to see how much you’ll pay. You can typically choose between monthly payments and paying your premium in full up front.
How customers feel about Worth Ave. Group
Worth Ave. Group customer satisfaction is relatively high, as demonstrated by the 4.4-star rating on Trustpilot. Customers praise the service and mention the ease and value of getting coverage.
The company is BBB accredited with an A+ rating. It’s received only 27 complaints in the past three years.
While recent reviews on Reddit are sparse, some customers mention a long and complicated claims process and coverage denials for damage listed in their policies. Others report that it takes a long time to receive reimbursement for replacement or repairs.
Where Worth Ave. Group stands out
Worth Ave. Group has nearly 3,000 5-star reviews on Trustpilot. Common themes mentioned in the reviews include:
Clear coverage options and clearly stated exclusions
Easy sign-up and claims processing
Helpful customer service and reasonable pricing
Where Worth Ave. Group falls short
Although negative reviews are less common than positive reviews, some customers report:
Difficulty in changing payment methods online
Poor communication before a policy is canceled for non-payment
Slow claims processing
How to file a device insurance claim with Worth Ave. Group
Follow the steps below to file a claim with Worth Ave. Group device insurance:
Log in to your policy page. Go online and log in to your account.
Go to the claims center. In the claims center, find your policy.
File a claim. Click on the “File a Claim” link.
Follow the instructions to document your claim. Provide proof of ownership. You may also need to provide your driver’s license info.
Understand the required documentation. Each type of claim requires different documentation. For example, a damage-only claim may require that you send in the damaged item. For stolen items, Worth Ave. Group requires filing a police report and providing the case number, officer name, and police department contact information.
Speak with an adjuster. An adjuster should contact you within two days of submitting your claim. Depending on the situation, they’ll pre-authorize any repairs or offer an estimated payment amount that you can use to purchase a new device.
Worth Ave. Group device insurance FAQs
For more information about a device insurance protection plan from Worth Ave. Group, review the answers to frequently asked questions below.
Is Worth Ave. Group insurance worth it?
Whether any device insurance plan is worth it depends on your situation. Device repair and replacement can cost hundreds of dollars, so having an insurance plan can be worth it depending on the value of your devices. Homeowners insurance and renters insurance may offer some device protection, but coverage is often limited, and deductibles may exceed your device’s value.[4]
Does phone insurance replace a damaged phone?
It depends on the plan. If repairing a phone is possible, insurance might pay for repairs instead of replacement. But if a phone is damaged beyond repair, phone insurance will replace it or reimburse you for its current market value, minus the deductible.
Does Worth Ave. Group cover refurbished or older phones?
Yes. Worth Ave. Group covers used, refurbished, and older phones.
What does phone insurance not cover?
Phone insurance typically doesn’t cover intentional damage, wear and tear, rust and corrosion, or cosmetic damage.
