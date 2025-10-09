T-Mobile Protection 360 vs. AppleCare: Which Device Protection Plan Is Better?

3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos
Table of contents
T-Mobile Protection 360 and AppleCare extend your standard device warranty for an extra cost. Both add device insurance for accidents, theft, loss, and breakdowns that your basic warranty won’t cover.
Protection 360 provides enhanced protection across various phone brands, along with additional benefits such as McAfee Security and phone upgrade offers. In contrast, customers praise AppleCare for its fast and reliable service, as well as same-day repairs.
The best device protection plan for you depends on your device, budget, and desired level of coverage. Here’s what you should know about T-Mobile Protection 360 and AppleCare device insurance.
Both phone insurance plans come with unlimited accidental damage coverage.
AppleCare is popular with iPhone users for its predictable repair costs and quality customer support.
Protection 360 offers perks like free front-screen repairs and screen protector replacements.
Compare T-Mobile Protection 360 vs. AppleCare device protection plans
Protection 360 is T-Mobile’s device protection program. AppleCare+ and AppleCare One are Apple’s versions of phone protection plans. Both insurance options provide accident protection, breakdown coverage for electrical or mechanical failures, and protection against theft and loss. But they differ in plan details, limitations, service fees, pricing, and perks.
See the table below for a comparison of both coverage options.
Protection 360
AppleCare+
AppleCare One
|Accidental damage protection
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Loss and theft coverage
|Up to five per year
|Two per year
|Three per year
|Cost
|$7 to $25 per month
|From $12 per month
|From $20 per month
|Service fees
|Varies by device and claim type; $0 for screens and $29 for back glass
|$29 for screens; $99 for other repairs; $149 for iPhone replacement
|Same as AppleCare+
|Perks
|McAfee Security, JUMP!, free front-screen repair, free screen protector replacement, live tech support seven days a week
Same-day repair, express
replacement, global support, 24/7 customer support
|Same as AppleCare+, multi-device bundle
T-Mobile Protection 360 at a glance
T-Mobile Protection 360 protects you from an unlimited number of accidental damage incidents and up to five theft and loss claims per year.[1] If you have a cellphone plan through T-Mobile, you likely qualify for this insurance policy.
Extra benefits include:
McAfee device security for malware protection and identity monitoring
JUMP! upgrades allow you to upgrade your phone once you pay 50% of your device balance
Free front-screen repairs and screen protector replacement
Live technical support seven days a week
You can have your device fixed at one of Assurant’s (T-Mobile’s insurance partner) repair centers, Apple-authorized locations (for iPhones), or request a device replacement via mail. Your enrollment status also determines whether you can file a claim. Customers must enroll within 30 days of device purchase and pass a quick in-store inspection.
How customers feel about T-Mobile Protection 360
Many T-Mobile customers enjoy Protection 360’s complimentary benefits — especially its free screen repairs and JUMP! upgrades. But complaints often mention slow and confusing claims service and costly fees. Some Redditors say Protection 360 is worth it for heavy users, while others feel like it’s an unnecessary cost if you’re careful with devices.
Pros and cons of T-Mobile Protection 360 insurance
Up to five theft and loss claims per year
Free screen repair and screen protectors
Phone upgrade offers through JUMP!
Some users are dissatisfied with claims process
Limited to T-Mobile phones
Must enroll within 30 days of device purchase with inspection
AppleCare at a glance
Every Apple device comes with a one-year limited service contract that covers manufacturing defects in your device or its accessories.[2] AppleCare+ and AppleCare One enhance protection for accidental damage (including liquid damage), hardware issues, battery issues, and stolen or lost devices.
Here’s a breakdown of coverages and costs:
Unlimited accident protection
Battery replacement if your device holds less than 80% of its charge
Theft and loss allow two claims per year with AppleCare+ and three with AppleCare One
AppleCare One covers up to three devices under one monthly plan
Apple users can get same-day screen repairs, express replacements shipped to them, and global service at more than 5,000 Apple locations. This plan also provides 24/7 support and charges a flat service fee, based on the claim type, for every iPhone model.
How customers feel about AppleCare
Reddit users say AppleCare is often worth the cost — especially if you frequently break or lose your devices or live in a high-theft area.[3] Customers praise AppleCare for its high-quality customer service and reliable repairs, which utilize genuine parts. Some find it expensive and recommend self-insuring with savings or credit card coverage as an alternative.
Pros and cons of AppleCare insurance
Same-day and express repair options
Multiple device coverage with AppleCare One
Covers devices from different carriers
High deductibles can add up
Only covers Apple products
Theft and loss incidents limited to two to three claims per year
T-Mobile Protection 360 vs. AppleCare: Which plan should you choose?
T-Mobile is best for users of non-Apple devices who want perks like free screen repairs, identity protection, and phone upgrades. If you live in a high-risk area, its high theft and loss claims limit may also come in handy.
AppleCare can make sense if you only use Apple devices or want bundled coverage for multiple Apple products with AppleCare One. This plan is an excellent choice due to its fast repair service, predictable fees, and quality customer service.
Before committing to either plan, weigh the cost against the benefits. If you rarely break or lose your phone, self-insuring or checking for credit card protection benefits could save you money. It’s also a good idea to compare pricing, coverage, and deductibles when shopping for a plan.
T-Mobile Protection 360 vs. AppleCare FAQs
Check out these frequently asked questions for additional information on coverages, claims, and the cost of T-Mobile and AppleCare’s insurance plans.
What does T-Mobile Protection 360 include?
T-Mobile Protection 360 includes coverage for accidental and mechanical issues, as well as up to five claims for theft and loss coverage per year. Additional perks include free screen repairs, screen protector replacements, McAfee Security, and JUMP! upgrades.
What is the difference between AppleCare and T-Mobile Protection 360?
AppleCare covers Apple devices with a quick and highly acclaimed global repair service. Protection 360 covers multiple phone brands, allows more theft and loss claims, and adds perks like McAfee Security and phone upgrades with JUMP!
How do you file a claim with T-Mobile Protection 360?
You can file online at mytmoclaim.com, in the Protection 360 app, or by calling Assurant at 1 (866) 866-6285. You’ll need your device information, incident details, and, if your phone was stolen, a police report number. If you’d like to have your device mailed to you, you’ll need to provide your shipping address.
Is AppleCare worth the extra money?
It depends. AppleCare can be worth the money if you or your household often break or lose devices. Also, the higher the cost of your device, the more valuable protection may be. Even one $149 replacement can cost far less than a new $1,000 iPhone. But light or careful users may save by self-insuring or checking if they have insurance through their credit card.
