How Assurant phone insurance works

If you have a mobile phone plan through T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or Spectrum, you must go through your phone provider to set up Assurant device coverage. The sign-up process can vary depending on the company. But you usually need to sign up for coverage within 30 days of getting a new device.

When you buy or upgrade to a new phone, it’s a good idea to ask about the sign-up process. You’ll need a separate policy for each device, even if they’re all on the same phone service plan.

If you have Assurant coverage, you’re responsible for a monthly payment ranging from $2 to $25, depending on your provider. You also have to pay a deductible when you file a claim and use the coverage. Deductibles vary from $0 to $249, depending on the value of your phone, the carrier, and the extent of the damage.

Assurant handles the claims for its partnered phone providers. You can file a claim by logging in to your online account with your phone carrier or by calling Assurant directly using your carrier’s assigned phone number.

Though you probably won’t pick a cell phone provider based on the company’s insurance partnership, it’s helpful to understand how the coverage works if you’re considering extra protection for your phone.