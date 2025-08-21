At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Assurant is a global protection company that helps customers protect their devices from accidental damage and malfunction.
One of the most popular insurance providers for major cell phone companies, Assurant also offers other types of insurance, including renters, appliances, and auto coverage. It’s a reputable company with a long-standing history, a streamlined claims process, and impressive customer reviews.
You can typically buy Assurant insurance only from partnered cell phone carriers. Your phone provider’s plan will have company-specific branding, but Assurant handles the claims.[1]
T-Mobile, Spectrum, and Metro by T-Mobile partner with Assurant for device insurance.
Monthly pricing for Assurant phone insurance ranges from $2 to $25, depending on your phone carrier.
Assurant has a strong customer review rating of 4.66 out of 5 on the Better Business Bureau website.
Our take on Assurant phone insurance
Assurant phone insurance is reliable, legitimate, and a worthwhile device insurance option. Even though Assurant handles the claims, your specific pricing and coverage options will vary depending on your mobile carrier. Assurant offers device insurance through T-Mobile, Spectrum, and Metro by T-Mobile.
For example, T-Mobile offers a comprehensive plan that includes accidental damage, screen repair, and loss or theft for $7 to $25 per month.[2] Spectrum, on the other hand, has a limited plan that includes only screen repair and loss or theft in every state except New York.[3] The monthly cost is much lower, at $5.
The Assurant claim experience should be similar across each phone provider, though customer reviews for the different companies indicate that it varies. Customers also often don’t understand how the partnership works and feel confused about when to use their coverage.
Pros
In business for more than 100 years
Partners with major phone carriers
Impressive customer reviews
Cons
Variable pricing
Hit-or-miss claims process
Confusing carrier connection
How Assurant phone insurance works
If you have a mobile phone plan through T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or Spectrum, you must go through your phone provider to set up Assurant device coverage. The sign-up process can vary depending on the company. But you usually need to sign up for coverage within 30 days of getting a new device.
When you buy or upgrade to a new phone, it’s a good idea to ask about the sign-up process. You’ll need a separate policy for each device, even if they’re all on the same phone service plan.
If you have Assurant coverage, you’re responsible for a monthly payment ranging from $2 to $25, depending on your provider. You also have to pay a deductible when you file a claim and use the coverage. Deductibles vary from $0 to $249, depending on the value of your phone, the carrier, and the extent of the damage.
Assurant handles the claims for its partnered phone providers. You can file a claim by logging in to your online account with your phone carrier or by calling Assurant directly using your carrier’s assigned phone number.
Though you probably won’t pick a cell phone provider based on the company’s insurance partnership, it’s helpful to understand how the coverage works if you’re considering extra protection for your phone.
What Assurant phone insurance covers
Assurant phone insurance coverage varies from one provider to the next. For example, T-Mobile’s plans include accidental damage, loss or theft, and device malfunction, but not Pocket Geek Mobile. Spectrum covers only loss or theft, but it includes Pocket Geek.
Learn more about Assurant’s phone coverages below:
Replacement for lost or stolen devices: Assurant replaces your lost or stolen device with a reconditioned phone in like-new condition.
Screen repair: Some phone providers offer $0 front screen repairs, while others charge a small deductible for cracked or shattered glass.
Accidental damage repair: Assurant offers mail-in replacement or in-person repairs, depending on your plan.
Device malfunction: Some plans include tech support for hardware issues, malware protection, and other problems.
Pocket Geek Mobile: This coverage offers access to unlimited technical support, extra storage, and additional security.
Good to Know
Depending on your phone carrier, you might be able to add coverage for other devices, like tablets and televisions. For example, T-Mobile offers a Protection 360 HomeTech plan that covers unlimited devices other than cell phones for a flat monthly rate of $25.
What doesn’t Assurant phone insurance cover?
Assurant’s phone insurance plans are comprehensive, but they do have limitations. Here are Assurant’s coverage exclusions, which are standard for most phone insurance providers:
Standard wear and tear: Phones slow down and age over time. Assurant doesn’t cover issues related to standard device aging.
Phone accessories: You won’t get help paying for phone covers, chargers, or other accessories.
Intentional damage: Assurant doesn’t cover claims related to deliberate damage, like throwing your phone.
Assurant phone insurance coverage plans and pricing
Assurant’s partners charge a monthly fee for coverage. The exact cost depends on the value of your phone, the plan you pick, and your phone carrier. T-Mobile, for example, uses a “tier” system for pricing, while Spectrum charges a flat rate of $5.
The following chart includes price ranges for three companies that partner with Assurant for device protection.
Phone Carrier
Monthly Price Range
T-Mobile
$7–$25
Spectrum
$5
Metro by T-Mobile
$2–$12
You’re also responsible for paying a deductible when you file a claim for repair or replacement. The deductible is a one-time fee that’s a portion of the overall cost. Deductible amounts vary from one phone carrier to the next.
Here’s a look at deductible costs for T-Mobile customers with an Assurant protection plan.
Make and Model
Accidental Damage
Lost/Theft
Screen Repair Only
iPhone 16
$99
$249
$0
Galaxy S25
$99
$249
$0
iPhone SE
$99
$99
$0
The deductibles for Spectrum customers are similar, but the amount you need to pay for loss or theft is lower.
Make and Model
Accidental Damage
Lost/Theft
Screen Repair Only
iPhone 16
$99
$180
$29
Galaxy S25
$99
$180
$29
iPhone SE
$99
$180
$29
How customers feel about Assurant phone insurance
Assurant has mostly positive customer reviews, which indicates that the company is reliable and customer-focused.
It’s hard to categorize reviews for Assurant by insurance type, which makes it difficult to find specific feedback about phone insurance plans. But it’s still notable that Assurant has thousands of positive reviews for different products because it shows that the company is trustworthy and has an impressive track record.
Satisfied customers cite friendly representatives, an easy claims process, and fast repairs. But some reviewers expressed confusion about how to use the coverage and didn’t understand that their phone carrier partnered with an outside company to provide insurance.
Where Assurant phone insurance stands out
Positive reviews for Assurant outnumber negative reviews. Customers cited Assurant’s responsiveness, an easy-to-use digital experience, and low deductibles.
Responsive claims process
Intuitive digital tools
Helpful customer service
Where Assurant phone insurance falls short
Negative reviews account for a fraction of the feedback, but unhappy customers report similar issues. Some users report a lack of communication between their phone carrier and Assurant, resulting in wasted time and inaccurate directions.
Confusion about coverage
Miscommunication about repairs
Frustration with service
How to file a device insurance claim with Assurant phone insurance
Here’s a general overview of how to file a claim with Assurant:
1. Begin the claim
You can start your claim by logging in to your account through your phone carrier or calling Assurant directly. Spectrum customers can call Assurant at 1 (877) 875-4282, T-Mobile customers can call 1 (866) 866-6285, and Metro by T-Mobile customers can call 1 (800) 480-0167.
2. Understand your options
Assurant might ask for photos or other documentation to assess the damage. After that, you can make a repair plan.
3. Pay your deductible
You’re responsible for paying your portion of the repair or replacement cost. The price depends on the damage, your plan, and your phone provider, but it ranges from $0 to $249.
4. Get a repair or replacement
Depending on the claim, you might need to visit a repair shop to complete the repairs or mail in your old phone after receiving a replacement.
Assurant device insurance FAQs
It’s helpful to understand how coverage works before signing up for a device protection plan. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Assurant device insurance.
Is Assurant phone insurance worth it?
Assurant phone insurance might be worth it, but it depends on how you use your phone. If you tend to drop, damage, or lose it, Assurant coverage makes sense. But if you don’t regularly need repairs or replacement, it might not be worth it.
What does Assurant cover on phones?
Assurant covers replacement for lost or stolen devices, screen repair, accidental damage repair, and device malfunction. But phone carriers can pick and choose coverage options. For example, Spectrum doesn’t offer accidental damage coverage.
How long does Assurant take to replace a phone?
It depends on your phone provider. For example, Spectrum ships replacement devices the next business day and charges a fee for Saturday delivery. T-Mobile, on the other hand, ships replacement phones overnight.
What does Assurant not cover?
Assurant doesn’t cover standard wear and tear, phone accessories, or intentional damage. T-Mobile includes screen protector replacement as part of the protection plan if you meet certain requirements, but other phone carriers don’t.
Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.
Taylor has been a contributor at Insurify since February 2023.