Compare Farmers vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Travelers is cheaper than Farmers by about $37 per month on average. In some cases, the difference is even more significant. Travelers is cheaper than Farmers for every subset of drivers—policyholders pay more at Farmers regardless of age, credit score, and driving history. However, keep in mind that rates are also based on your location.

Travelers is one of the cheapest auto insurance providers we reviewed, with rates falling below the industry average for most types of drivers. And Farmers is not one of the cheapest insurance companies. Farmers’ premiums exceed the industry average for most types of drivers. There are also cheaper companies than Travelers, including GEICO and State Farm.

Compare Farmers vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age

The younger you are, the more you’ll pay for car insurance. That’s because young drivers have so little experience on the road that their likelihood of filing a claim is much higher. For example, teens are more likely to be in a crash than any other age group, so they pay the highest car insurance rates. Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, pay the lowest rates.

Some companies offer discounts that can help offset price hikes related to age, such as a good student discount for young drivers or a defensive driving course discount for older drivers. Every insurance provider also weighs age a little differently when determining rates. Here’s what Farmers and Travelers are charging policyholders on average based on their age.

Age Farmers Travelers Teen $343 $224 20s $106 $70 30s $102 $72 40s $97 $66 50s $82 $60 60s $87 $65 70s $106 $82 80s $118 $93

Travelers is cheaper than Farmers for all age groups, but especially for teens. Teen policyholders at Farmers pay a whopping $119 more per month for insurance coverage than teen policyholders at Travelers. For most other age groups, premiums are about 21 to 35 percent cheaper at Travelers.

Compare Farmers vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender

Another factor car insurance companies consider when determining your rates is your gender. Women tend to pay slightly less than men in any age group, but the differences are more significant in the teen years because teen males are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash as teen females. Here’s what Farmers and Travelers are charging each group.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Farmers $108 $106 Travelers $71 $70

Which is cheapest for men?

Travelers is about $37 cheaper than Farmers and $10 cheaper than the industry average rate for men. Farmers, on the other hand, is $27 more expensive than the industry average rate for men.

Gender Farmers Travelers Industry Average Men $108 $71 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Travelers charges women policyholders $36 less than Farmers and beats the industry average rate by $8. Farmers, on the other hand, is $28 more costly than the industry average for women.

Gender Farmers Travelers Industry Average Women $106 $70 $78

Compare Farmers vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage

Your estimated annual mileage won’t impact your premium significantly, but some companies do reduce rates for low-mileage drivers. Most motorists can save more by enrolling in a telematics program that rewards you or discounts your policy based on your actual mileage. But if you’re curious to know what Farmers and Travelers charge based on mileage, average rates are below.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Travelers is cheaper than Farmers for high-mileage drivers. In fact, Travelers beats the industry average by $8 and is $36 cheaper than Farmers. Farmers exceeds the industry average by $28.

Annual Mileage Farmers Travelers Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $106 $70 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Travelers is also cheaper than Farmers for low-mileage drivers, even though Farmers reduces rates by an average of $10 for low-mileage drivers. Farmers is still at least $18 more than the industry average, while Travelers beats the industry average by $8.

Annual Mileage Farmers Travelers Industry Average 5,000 $96 $70 $78 10,000 $106 $70 $78

Compare Farmers vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score

Since several studies have shown a correlation between bad credit and high claims-filing, auto insurance companies in most states rely on your credit-based insurance score to assess your risk. That score is based on information in your credit report, such as your payment history. Drivers with poor credit pay significantly higher rates for car insurance than those with excellent credit.

In some states, like California, the practice is prohibited altogether. And some insurance companies offer more generous rates to policyholders with poor credit than others. Here’s what you can expect from Farmers and Travelers.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Travelers offers cheaper premiums for good and excellent credit than Farmers. Travelers’ rates also beat the industry average by at least $8. Farmers, on the other hand, is at least $8 more costly than the industry average.

Credit Tier Farmers Travelers Industry Average Excellent $68 $52 $60 Good $85 $62 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Travelers offers lower premiums than Farmers for drivers with poor credit. Travelers also beats the industry average by at least $6. Farmers is at least $13 more expensive than the industry average rate.

Credit Tier Farmers Travelers Industry Average Poor $135 $114 $120 Average $91 $69 $78

Compare Farmers vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your past accidents, speeding tickets, and other violations are indications of how likely you will be to file a claim in the future. That’s why car insurance companies are able to offer significantly lower rates to people with spotless records. Keep in mind that infractions do not stay on your record indefinitely, so you won’t always be haunted by your past mistakes.

For example, accidents typically fall off after three to five years. You can also offset price hikes from violations by taking a driving course or enrolling in a usage-based program to show your safe driving behavior. And you can always save by shopping around for car insurance since every company will weigh your driving history differently.

Here’s how Farmers and Travelers compare in terms of average monthly cost for drivers with different types of driving records.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Travelers takes the win here, charging $9 less than the industry average and $22 less than Farmers. Drivers without violations are more likely to find an affordable premium from Travelers than Farmers.

Violation Farmers Travelers Industry Average Clean Record $91 $69 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Travelers hikes up prices for drivers who have been caught speeding. As a result, Travelers premiums are higher than the industry average for drivers with speeding tickets. However, Travelers is still $20 cheaper than Farmers.

Violation Farmers Travelers Industry Average Speeding Ticket $129 $109 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Travelers views at-fault accidents with more leniency than speeding tickets, charging $19 less than the industry average and $33 less than Farmers for drivers who have caused crashes.

Violation Farmers Travelers Industry Average At-Fault Accident $127 $94 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Travelers and Farmers both offer generous rates to DUI drivers, given the severity of the offense. Both companies beat the industry average of $155. Travelers comes out cheaper in the end, charging DUI policyholders $15 less than Farmers. But other companies offer still cheaper average rates, including State Farm and Progressive.

Violation Farmers Travelers Industry Average DUI $132 $117 $155

