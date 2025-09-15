Next Business Insurance Review (2025)

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
If you’re a business owner who prefers to do everything online, Next might be the right business insurance company for you. Launched in 2016 in Palo Alto, the company’s techy roots are evident in its heavy emphasis on services driven by artificial intelligence (AI).[1] In fact, some online customer reviews indicate it can be hard to reach an actual human when you run into problems.
The digital-forward model does offer an advantage, though, in getting quick quotes for many different policies that suit almost all business needs. Claims handling is equally speedy, too.
Next offers business insurance policies in every U.S. state.
Liability coverage rates from Next range from $25 to $45 per month, according to the insurer.
Next receives excellent customer ratings, but it has a high number of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for a company of its size.
Our take on Next business insurance
Next is a good business insurance option if you’re looking for a quick and seamless digital experience. Most business owners should be able to find policy and premium options from Next that’ll work for their specific business. It’s also a good insurance company if you’re looking to keep your insurance expenses down, since policies are relatively affordable.[2]
On the other hand, this insurer isn’t a good option if you value direct over-the-phone communication or if you aren’t savvy with online account management. If that sounds like you, it may make sense to look into other commercial insurance options.
Some customers report that Next’s AI-driven chatbots and online live agents aren’t especially helpful if you run into problems. Not everyone has that experience, but it can be particularly off-putting for some people.
Pros and cons of Next business insurance
When looking for the right business insurer for your company, it’s important to consider each potential insurer’s advantages and disadvantages. Here are a few pros and cons of business insurance from Next for you to keep in mind.
Pros
10% bundling discount
Available in all U.S. states
Easy online quote form, underwriting platform, and claims processing
Cons
Limited hours for live customer support
Newer insurance company without an established history
Higher-than-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
How Next business insurance works
Next has a higher emphasis on digital service than most other business liability insurance companies. You can manage most aspects of your policy online, including getting a quote, going through the underwriting process, and filing claims in the event of a covered loss. The insurance company uses AI servicing with limited human touches.
Aside from its heavy digital emphasis, Next also offers many types of business insurance policies that cater to a wide range of enterprises, including liability coverage, business interruption insurance, workers’ compensation, equipment insurance, key person insurance, and more.
Like other insurance market leaders, Next uses a network of subsidiary companies to underwrite its policies. This means you may see another business insurance company listed on your documents.
Types of business insurance Next offers
Next offers several small-business insurance products. It’s important to note that Next doesn’t directly sell commercial auto insurance, but it does partner with some commercial auto insurers.
Here are a few of the business insurance policies from Next:
Business owners policy: This is a convenient package of the most common insurance products for small businesses, including liability coverage, property insurance, and business interruption insurance.
General liability insurance:Liability insurance offers protection if you or your employees accidentally cause damage to someone else or their property, or if someone has an accident on your business property.
Business income insurance: Available as part of your property insurance, this policy helps cover gaps in business income so that you can pay out necessary expenses if you need to close unexpectedly for a short period.
Workers’ compensation policy: This can cover medical costs and other compensation if an employee incurs an injury on the job. Most states require business owners with a certain number of employees to carry these insurance policies.
Professional liability insurance: If your business provides professional services, you should consider this coverage. Professional liability coverage protects you if you accidentally make business errors and omissions (which is another name for this coverage).
How much does Next business insurance cost?
Average rates for Next business insurance policies vary depending on your business type, risks, claims history, and location. It’ll also depend on the specific coverage details you select.
But most business owners pay between $25 and $45 per month for general liability or professional liability coverage, according to premium data from Next. Rates start as low as $19 per month. You can check your own rates and coverage options by getting a quote online. According to the company, it should take less than 10 minutes.
How customers feel about Next business insurance
Next generally receives high ratings from customers online, with few negative ratings and reviews. A relatively common sore spot for customers is its customer service. Some customers who left reviews with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expressed that the company was difficult to reach, especially for billing and claims questions or insurance cancellation problems.
See how customers rate the company below on various review sites:
Review Site
Star Rating (out of 5)
Number of Reviews
Google
4.6
879
Trustpilot
4.6
1,230
Better Business Bureau
4.19
968
App Store (mobile app)
4.9
8,800
Google Play Store (mobile app)
4.9
2,570
Is Next business insurance worth it?
Next might be a good choice for entrepreneurs who value digital service — especially in comparison to more established business insurance companies with fewer digital capabilities. It’s also worth getting a quote from Next if you’re simply looking to lower your company’s insurance expenses.
But if you want the ability to call your insurer 24/7 and speak to a human, Next isn’t the right insurance company for your business. After hours, Next only offers customer service through an AI chatbot.
You should consider your business needs before committing to a Next policy. It’s always a good idea to compare quotes and coverage options from multiple insurance companies.
Next business insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about business insurance from Next.
Is Next a reputable company?
Yes. Next has a good reputation, judging from customer reviews on online platforms. That said, customers have made some complaints, especially regarding the quality of its customer service.
Is Next an insurance broker?
No. Next isn’t an insurance broker. It mostly sells policies that it underwrites itself. But it has some partners it may direct you toward for coverages it doesn’t sell, like commercial auto insurance.
Who is eligible for Next insurance coverage?
Next offers policies in all U.S. states, but it doesn’t specify policy coverage eligibility beyond that. You can easily find out if you’re eligible for coverage by filling out a quick online quote form.
How soon does coverage start?
Coverage for your business starts immediately after you pay for your policy, so you won’t have to worry about waiting periods.
How do you get a certificate of insurance through Next?
You can easily get a certificate of insurance for your policy in just a few minutes, available through your online account or Next’s mobile app.
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.