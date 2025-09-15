What is international travel insurance?

International travel insurance reimburses you for covered travel expenses not refunded by travel providers. It can kick in if you have to delay, interrupt, or cancel your trip because of an emergency. It can also take effect if you have a mishap while traveling.

In addition, it may cover emergency medical expenses you incur overseas — expenses Medicare and Medicaid won’t cover.[2] Private insurers also might limit coverage for care you receive while traveling abroad.[3]

With healthcare, hotel, and airfare costs on the rise, an international travel insurance policy can save you thousands of dollars by covering forfeited bookings and medical expenses you’d otherwise have to pay for out of pocket.

Why travelers may need insurance for an international trip

Delaying, interrupting, or canceling your trip could mean forfeiting expensive travel you’ve already paid for. And if you suffer a mishap during your trip, you might face significant out-of-pocket costs.

For example, travel insurance can help you avoid out-of-pocket costs if you incur an injury during your stay. If you need to return to the U.S. for treatment, travel insurance can help you avoid out-of-pocket costs for emergency evacuation and the cost of your unused hotel stay.

Here are some other reasons you might need travel insurance:

Emergency medical treatment

Emergency evacuation or repatriation

Trip delay, interruption, or cancellation

Lost or delayed baggage

Lost passport