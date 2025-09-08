4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Table of contents
Travel Guard is part of Zurich Cover-More Group, one of the largest travel insurance companies. It offers a variety of travel insurance plans to accommodate all types of travelers.
Whether you need a single-trip policy, multi-trip coverage, or last-minute travel insurance, Travel Guard is a good option to explore. The insurer’s coverage can help pay for nonrefundable expenses related to trip cancellation or interruption.
Here’s what you need to know about travel insurance from Travel Guard, including available coverages, average costs, and more.
Travel Guard has 24/7 customer service.
Add-ons from the insurer include a pre-existing condition exclusion waiver, rental vehicle damage coverage, and cancel-for-any-reason coverage.
Travel Guard has several unique bundling opportunities, including for adventure sports, baggage, pets, weddings, and more.
Our take on Travel Guard travel insurance
Travel Guard sells customizable travel insurance plans with a variety of upgrades, making it a good option to consider. You can add on a pre-existing condition exclusion waiver, rental vehicle damage insurance, and cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage, which will reimburse you up to 50% of your trip’s cost.
You may also enhance your coverage with an adventure sports, pet, or wedding bundle.[1] Travel Guard offers diverse travel plans and 24/7 multilingual customer service.
That said, the insurer has poor ratings and reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot, mainly due to issues with claims processing and reimbursement. It’s important to consider these customer reviews when deciding whether it’s a good fit for your travel insurance needs.
Pros and cons of Travel Guard travel insurance
Consider the following pros and cons of Travel Guard before deciding if it’s a good coverage option for your travel.
Plans can meet various budgets and travel needs
Adult policies include coverage for one child age 17 or younger
Pack N’ Go plan offers immediate coverage for last-minute travelers
CFAR plans only refund up to 50% of the cost of your insured trip
Most bundles only available with Deluxe and Preferred plans
Poor reviews on BBB
Travel Guard coverage for single trips
Travel Guard offers three main plans for single trips: Essential, Preferred, and Deluxe. For last-minute trips, you can also opt for a Pack N’ Go Plan, which includes trip interruption coverage and 24/7 emergency assistance.
Below, you can compare what coverages the three main plans for single trips include.
Coverages
Essential
Preferred
Deluxe
|Trip cancellation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Medical expenses
|Up to $15,000
|Up to $50,000
|Up to $150,000
|Pre-existing condition exclusion waiver
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Baggage coverage
|Up to $750
|Up to $2,500
|Up to $2,500
|Emergency travel assistance
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CFAR
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Roadside assistance
|No
|No
|Yes
The Essential plan is the entry-level option, which can be a good fit if you’re looking for affordable travel insurance. You should consider this if you’re traveling domestically and only need coverage for a weekend getaway or a short road trip. You’ll still get access to a variety of coverages, just with lower limits and fewer add-on opportunities.[2]
The Preferred plan makes sense for most single-trip travelers. It includes comprehensive coverage with higher limits than the Essential plan and CFAR coverage. Whether you’re going on a family trip or a cruise, Preferred is a solid middle-of-the-road travel insurance plan.
With the Deluxe plan, you’ll get all available coverages plus roadside assistance and up to $150,000 for medical expenses. Although you’ll pay more for this plan, it might be worth it if you’ve booked an international or luxury trip. It can also give you some additional peace of mind if you’re a senior traveler or traveling with chronic health conditions.
Travel Guard coverage for annual trips
If you travel often for business or personal reasons, Travel Guard has one annual plan. The annual option includes the following coverages for an entire year:
Coverage
Reimbursement
|Trip interruption
|Up to 100% of trip cost
|Trip delay
|Up to $1,500
|Missed connection
|Up to $500
|Travel medical
|Up to $50,000
|Dental expense
|Up to $500
|Baggage coverage
|Up to $2,500
|Baggage delay
|Up to $1,000
|Emergency evacuation
|Up to $100,000
|Non-flight accidental death and dismemberment
|Up to $50,000
|Security evacuation
|Up to $100,000
You’ll also get emergency travel assistance via a 24-hour hotline, identity theft assistance, concierge services, personal security assistance, travel medical assistance, and worldwide travel assistance.[3]
What Travel Guard doesn’t cover
Travel Guard travel insurance doesn’t cover everything. Before you sign on the dotted line, it’s important to understand the exclusions of your plan. You can find this information in your insurance policy terms.
Exclusions vary by plan, but travel insurance typically excludes the following:[4]
High-risk activities, like skydiving or bungee jumping
Known epidemics and pandemics
Pregnancy and childbirth
Intoxication and illegal behavior
War, terrorism, and unrest
Known natural disasters
Cost of Travel Guard travel insurance
The cost of travel insurance from Travel Guard depends on the plan, optional add-ons, number and age of travelers, length of the trip, trip cost, and other factors. In general, travelers typically pay between 5% and 7% of the total trip cost for travel insurance.[5]
Travel insurance costs vary widely due to trip circumstances. For example, Travel Guard insurance costs for a one-week trip to Italy range from $114 to $511, based on quotes pulled from the insurer’s online quote process.
Below, you can compare average insurance quotes for three different travel profiles for a one-week trip to Italy.
Traveler(s) Profile
Essential Plan
Preferred Plan
Deluxe Plan
|26-year-old male for a $3,000 trip
|$114
|$211
|$257
|35-year-old couple for a $5,500 trip
|$233
|$417
|$511
|Family of four with two kids younger than 13 for an $8,000 trip
|$184
|$330
|$412
Who is Travel Guard travel insurance best for?
Travel Guard can be a solid choice for a variety of travelers, as it offers robust coverage with a long list of add-ons and 24/7 customer service. The Essential plan, for example, might make sense if you’re going on a road trip or domestic trip but don’t want to spend too much on coverage.
The Preferred plan, on the other hand, is ideal for most travelers, while the Deluxe plan might be worth it for international or luxury travels. The Annual plan can be a good option for frequent travelers who prefer ongoing coverage.
You can also take advantage of the Pack N’ Go plan for last-minute coverage. As you shop around for travel insurance, try to match up your trip frequency, gear value, and risk tolerance to find the right plan.
How to buy a Travel Guard travel policy
Follow these steps to secure travel insurance from Travel Guard online:
1. Gather trip and traveler info
First, make sure you know the personal information of all the travelers you’d like to include on the policy. You’ll also need trip details, such as dates of travel, destination, initial deposit date, final payment date, total trip cost, and cost breakdown by person.
2. Get an online quote
Next, visit Travel Guard’s website and complete the online quote process. You’ll have to state whether this is a single trip or if you’re interested in the annual plan. You’ll also need to select your preferred plan and any add-ons you’d like.
3. Buy your coverage
Once you receive a price, you can provide your payment details and check out online to finalize your coverage. Don’t forget to read the insurance policy document and accept all terms and conditions.
If you prefer to buy a policy over the phone, you can call 1 (855) 513-2668 and speak to a customer service representative.
Although Travel Guard policies are available up to 24 hours before your trip departure date, it’s a good idea to buy coverage early. In fact, if you buy travel insurance within 15 days of your initial deposit date, you may qualify for Travel Guard’s early trip benefits, such as the pre-existing medical condition waiver.
How to file a claim with Travel Guard
You can visit claims.travelguard.com or call 1 (866) 478-8222 to initiate a claim with Travel Guard. If you prefer to, you can also file the claim over email ([email protected]), fax, or mail.
You’ll likely need to submit several documents while filing your claim, depending on your specific policy and claim. Here’s some of the documentation you may need to include in your claim:
Trip invoice/confirmation
Proof of payment for claimed expenses
Completed medical certificate claim form
Copies of medical bills and receipts
Travel itinerary
Transportation incident reports
It’s a good idea to keep digital copies of your travel-related documents so that you can easily retrieve them at any time.
Once you file a claim, Travel Guard will decide whether to send you reimbursement, and, if so, how much.
Travel Guard travel insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about travel insurance from Travel Guard.
Does Travel Guard cover flight cancellation?
In some cases, yes. Travel Guard may reimburse you through its trip cancellation coverage if inclement weather leads to flight cancellation. Check the details of your specific plan for more information.
How much does Travel Guard insurance cost?
On average, travel insurance costs between 5% and 7% of your total trip cost. But prices vary by the number and age of travelers, as well as trip length, destination, and cost. For a one-week trip to Italy, Travel Guard plans cost between $114 and $511, based on quotes pulled from the insurer’s website.
Which is better, Travel Guard or Allianz travel insurance?
Your particular budget, needs, and personal preferences will determine whether you’d be better off with travel insurance from Travel Guard or Allianz. Travel Guard is a good choice if you prioritize customization and add-ons. Allianz might be a better move if you prefer an 80% reimbursement for canceling, as Travel Guard only offers 50%.
What is the process for getting a refund from Travel Guard?
You can submit a cancellation request if you haven’t yet filed a claim with Travel Guard. You must request the refund within 15 days of purchasing your travel insurance plan and prior to the planned departure date.
Is Travel Guard the same as AIG?
No. Travel Guard isn’t the same as AIG. Before Zurich Insurance Group purchased Travel Guard in 2024, AIG owned Travel Guard.
