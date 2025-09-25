Does Renters Insurance Cover Injuries?

Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Contributor to Nasdaq and USA Today
Daria is a licensed Realtor and resort property manager specializing in personal finance, real estate, and insurance topics. In her spare time, she practices photography.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Tenants often buy renters insurance for personal property protection. But the liability portion of a renters insurance policy also covers injuries under certain circumstances. In addition to paying medical expenses if you’re responsible for a guest’s injury, liability coverage helps pay for your legal expenses if the injured person sues you.
Here’s what you should know about renters liability coverage and medical payments coverage, as well as policy exclusions to watch for and what to do if someone gets hurt in your rental.[1]
What kind of injuries does renters insurance cover?
If someone visiting your rental home is injured and you’re at fault, renters liability insurance helps cover medical expenses. Your personal liability coverage also pays your attorney fees, court costs, and any judgment — up to your policy limits — if the injured person sues you.
Medical payments to others coverage is similar, but it pays a visitor’s medical expenses regardless of fault. It’s designed to pay for less serious injuries and usually provides $1,000 to $5,000 in coverage.[2]
Your renters policy can pay for injuries caused by:
Trip-and-fall and slip-and-fall accidents inside your home
Falling objects, like a ceiling fan
Dog bites (unless your dog’s breed is excluded)
Your minor child’s actions
Your negligence, such as leaving a spill on the floor that causes a guest to slip
It’s important to note that renters insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or those of roommates or family members who share your home.
Along with protecting guests visiting your home, renters insurance provides liability protection for accidental injuries you cause away from home. Read your policy’s coverage details to ensure you understand what’s covered and what’s not.
How liability coverage works for injuries
Liability coverage provides a safety net if you or a family member causes someone else’s injury, whether inside or outside your rental home.
You can choose your coverage amount when you buy your policy, but the cheapest renters insurance policies typically start at $100,000 in liability coverage.
In addition to paying the injured person’s medical bills, your insurance company will pay your attorney fees. And if a judge awards compensation or you reach a settlement, your liability protection will cover the amount you owe — up to your policy’s limits.
The following two scenarios illustrate how liability coverage helps protect your liability exposure. Both examples assume you have $100,000 in liability insurance.
A guest suffers a concussion after slipping on a loose rug in your home. You report the incident to your insurance company. The insurer and the guest negotiate a settlement, and your insurer pays $13,000 for medical bills and lost wages.
Your dog bites a guest, resulting in several surgeries. The guest sues you and receives $75,000 for pain and suffering. Your insurance pays $100,000 for medical expenses, attorney fees, and the settlement.
How medical payments coverage works
Medical payments coverage, also called no-fault medical, lets your injured guest file a personal injury claim against your policy even if their injury isn’t your fault. Policy limits are typically $1,000 or $5,000, and the coverage pays for minor injuries such as broken bones, sprains, and stitches.
This coverage only applies to guests injured at your home. It won’t cover you, your roommates, or your family members.[3] Unlike liability coverage, medical payments coverage pays the injured person’s medical bills directly. This means they don’t have to pay out of pocket and wait for reimbursement.
What injuries are not covered by renters insurance?
Renters policies protect against accidental mishaps, so not all injuries are covered. Liability insurance typically won’t cover:
Injuries to you, family members, and roommates who share your home
Criminal or intentional acts
Illegal drugs
Business-related injuries
Vehicle-related injuries, including from certain watercraft
Injuries caused by restricted pet breeds
Injuries to someone who was on your property without permission
Injuries that occur in a common area for which you have no responsibility
Do you have enough coverage for injuries?
A standard renters insurance policy provides at least $100,000 in liability protection and $1,000 to $5,000 in medical payments to others coverage. Medical bills, attorney and court costs, and any judgment against you can push a claim’s total cost much higher than the policy limits.
For this reason, experts often recommend at least $300,000 in liability coverage. Standard renters policies offer up to $500,000 in liability coverage.
But even $300,000 or $500,000 in coverage might not be sufficient if you entertain guests frequently or have significant assets. In those cases, it’s wise to consider purchasing umbrella insurance, which expands your liability coverage and increases coverage limits. Umbrella policies generally provide at least $1 million in additional coverage.
Here’s a look at typical policy limits for both liability and medical payments coverage:
Type of Coverage
Coverage Limit
|Liability
|$100,000–$500,000
|Medical payments
|$1,000–$5,000
What to do if someone gets injured in your home
If someone gets hurt in your home, seek medical care and document the incident. Follow these step-by-step instructions to file a claim:
Make sure the injured person gets medical attention.
Take photos and provide a written description of what happened.
Contact your insurance company as soon as you can.
Ask for details from anyone who witnessed the incident.
Submit your claim along with any supporting documents the insurer asks for.
Wait for the insurance company’s decision on your claim.
After the claim is approved, watch for notification that payment has been sent.
How to reduce the risk of injury claims
You can’t eliminate accident risk, but you can reduce it. The following tips can help keep you and your guests safe.
Supervise guest use of your pool, trampoline, and other potentially risky amenities.
Limit the amount of alcohol you serve when guests are in your home.
Eliminate trip-and-fall risks, such as area rugs that slide or don’t lie flat and loose stones or bricks on walkways.
Make sure your home and exterior walkways are well lit.
Keep your dog in a separate room to reduce dog-bite liability.
Store medications out of children’s reach.
Keep floors and stairs clutter-free.
Repair loose handrails.
Clean up spills right away.
Install anti-slip bath mats and grab bars in your guest bathroom.
Check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries regularly.
Childproof your home by covering exposed outlets and locking cabinets and drawers.
Renters insurance and injuries FAQs
For more information about how renters insurance covers injuries, see below for answers to frequently asked questions.
Does renters insurance cover your own injuries?
No. Renters insurance doesn’t cover your own injuries or the injuries of others living in your rental. If a visitor gets hurt on your rental property, renters insurance helps protect you financially.
Will your premium increase if you file an injury claim?
It might. Claims history is one factor insurance companies consider when setting rates. Even so, renters insurance is a good investment. Policies providing $100,000 or more in liability coverage can cost as little as $20 per month, according to Insurify data.
Are you covered if someone trips on the stairs outside of your rental?
Possibly. If you’re responsible for keeping your outside stairs clear and a guest trips, your renters insurance may cover their injuries. But your landlord’s insurance would apply if the stairs are part of a common area you’re not responsible for.
Does your landlord’s insurance pay if you’re injured in your rental?
It might, if your injury results from the landlord’s failure to maintain the property. For example, if you report an unsafe condition — such as a fan coming loose from the ceiling — and the landlord fails to fix it, their insurance would cover damages if the fan fell and caused an injury.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Renters Insurance."
- NOLO. "What Damages are Covered Under Renters' Insurance?."
- Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Division of Insurance. "Summary of Coverage Renters Policy."
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Daria has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.