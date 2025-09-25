Does Renters Insurance Cover Injuries?

What kind of injuries does renters insurance cover?

If someone visiting your rental home is injured and you’re at fault, renters liability insurance helps cover medical expenses. Your personal liability coverage also pays your attorney fees, court costs, and any judgment — up to your policy limits — if the injured person sues you.

Medical payments to others coverage is similar, but it pays a visitor’s medical expenses regardless of fault. It’s designed to pay for less serious injuries and usually provides $1,000 to $5,000 in coverage.[2]

Your renters policy can pay for injuries caused by:

Trip-and-fall and slip-and-fall accidents inside your home

Falling objects, like a ceiling fan

Dog bites (unless your dog’s breed is excluded)

Your minor child’s actions

Your negligence, such as leaving a spill on the floor that causes a guest to slip

It’s important to note that renters insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or those of roommates or family members who share your home.

Along with protecting guests visiting your home, renters insurance provides liability protection for accidental injuries you cause away from home. Read your policy’s coverage details to ensure you understand what’s covered and what’s not.