ResidentShield Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance
7+ years in personal finance and technology
Amy specializes in insurance and technology writing and has a talent for transforming complex topics into easy-to-understand stories.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
ResidentShield has built its name on making renters insurance simple — no credit checks, no rate hikes for claims, and replacement cost coverage included by default. That’s a refreshing shift in an industry where fine print often rules. Still, choosing the right renters insurance goes beyond signing up for the first easy option.
In this ResidentShield renters insurance review, we’ll explore how the company performs on price, coverage, and convenience so you can decide whether it’s a good fit to protect your belongings.
ResidentShield renters policies cover up to four unrelated roommates.
Coverage is available in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
Policies offer fewer discounts and custom add-ons than competitors.
Insurify’s take on ResidentShield renters insurance
ResidentShield renters insurance is straightforward and widely accessible. While the company offers decent coverage, its renters policies don’t include many frills. You’ll find all the essential inclusions, such as coverage for personal property, liability, and temporary living expenses if your place becomes uninhabitable.[1]
Discounts are almost nonexistent. That said, you can save if you pay your annual premium up front or if you’re a senior in an eligible community.
Additionally, reviews from customers are largely negative. Many mention frustrations with billing, unexpected renewals, and poor customer service. Plus, its parent company, Peak Insurance Advisors, LLC, earns a D+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
The insurer’s standout feature is that ResidentShield offers replacement cost coverage for personal belongings. If you file a claim, you’ll get enough money to purchase a new item at today’s prices — not a depreciated, actual cash value settlement. That’s a feature some competitors make you pay extra for.
No credit check
Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Quick online renters insurance quote and purchase option
Few optional coverages
No bundling discounts
Limited pet damage coverage
What ResidentShield renters insurance covers
ResidentShield renters insurance covers losses caused by fire, theft, wind, lightning, and some types of water damage (not floods).[2] Unlike other insurers, it also covers bed bugs.
Renters insurance protects you against personal liability issues and covers additional living expenses if your rental becomes uninhabitable after a covered claim. Depending on your state, optional pet liability and water backup coverage may be available.
ResidentShield policies offer the following coverage:
Personal property covers belongings such as clothing, furniture, and electronics.
Personal liability protects you up to your personal liability limit if you injure someone or damage their property.
Medical payments pays for medical expenses if a visitor sustains an injury on the property, regardless of fault.
Loss of use covers hotel costs and restaurant meals if you’re unable to live in your unit due to a covered loss.
Renters policies don’t cover every scenario. ResidentShield excludes the following:
Flood damage
Earthquake damage (unless you’re in California)
Damage or loss related to aircraft
High-value fashion accessories
Oriental rugs or tapestries
Computer hardware and software
Identity fraud-related expenses
While ResidentShield doesn’t issue policies directly, its underwriters are well-established names in the insurance industry.
ResidentShield renters insurance discounts
Discounts can play a significant role when choosing a policy, as they’re an easy way to keep renters insurance rates in check.[3] Although ResidentShield has only two available discounts, both can make a noticeable difference if you qualify.
One discount rewards you if you pay your premium up front for the whole year. The other helps seniors living in qualifying communities or apartment complexes.
Discount
% Discount
|Annual payment (pay in full)
|Up to 15%
|Senior living resident discount
|Up to 20%
ResidentShield reviews: What real customers are saying
ResidentShield renters insurance doesn’t have much presence on review sites, so assessing real customers’ feelings is challenging. But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives its parent company, Peak Insurance Advisors, LLC, a D+ rating due to unanswered complaints.
The ResidentShield renters insurance reviews that do exist aren’t glowing. Customers mention issues with unexpected policy renewals and trouble reaching customer service. One describes being charged for two years after moving out without a renewal notification.
Other complaints on the BBB website describe billing issues and problems canceling coverage.
How to buy a ResidentShield renters insurance policy
You can buy a ResidentShield renters insurance policy in one of two ways: online through its website or over the phone with a customer service representative. Here’s what you’ll do to get a policy:
Gather details and documents, such as your rental address, property type (house, apartment), estimated value of your belongings, property’s safety features, your claim’s history, and information on your pet if applicable.
Go to ResidentShield’s website to start an online renters insurance quote or call 1 (800) 566-1186 to sign up for coverage.
Complete the insurance application by answering a few basic questions and sharing information about your place and coverage needs.
Adjust coverage limits or add optional coverage if needed, then enter your contact and payment information.
Complete your purchase. ResidentShield sends over your documents, and coverage often starts right away.
How to file a renters insurance claim with ResidentShield
Filing a claim with ResidentShield is a fairly straightforward process. The company doesn’t have a mobile app, but you can file a renters insurance claim online or by phone. Claims representatives are available 24 hours a day.
Follow these steps to file a claim:
Visit ResidentShield’s claims page or call 1 (800) 822-2997 anytime, day or night. This initiates your claim instantly and, if you prefer, lets you talk to a real person.
Provide your policy number, and describe in detail what happened and when it occurred.
Gather proof of ownership for your belongings. This can be receipts, credit card statements, user manuals, photos, or even a quick video walkthrough of your belongings.
Upload your documentation, or send it to the claims adjuster. When you provide everything up front, the adjuster’s job is easier, speeding up the claims process.
Wait for your adjuster to process your claim. Respond quickly if the adjuster asks for more information, and check for updates.
ResidentShield renters insurance FAQs
For more information about ResidentShield renters insurance, see the answers below to frequently asked questions.
Is ResidentShield reputable?
ResidentShield doesn’t issue policies directly. Praetorian Insurance Company, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Century-National Insurance Company, or Cypress Property and Casualty Insurance Company handles the underwriting. AM Best rates each of these insurers highly for financial strength, giving you confidence that your claims will be paid.
Which company has the cheapest renters insurance?
Erie and American Family tie for the most budget-friendly rates, averaging $15 per month for $30,000 in personal property coverage and $100,000 in liability, according to Insurify data. Travelers comes in close behind, at $17 per month.
How do you file a claim with ResidentShield?
You can start a claim online through ResidentShield’s website. You can also call the claims hotline 24/7, and a representative will walk you through the process and documentation you need to provide for your claim.
What are the disadvantages of renters insurance?
Renters insurance is inexpensive protection for your belongings. But some disadvantages of renters insurance are premium costs, potential coverage gaps for high-value items like jewelry or electronics, and the out-of-pocket deductible required before coverage kicks in. Many renters insurance policies also exclude flood or earthquake damage.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Renters Insurance."
- ResidentShield. "ResidentShield Easy & affordable renters insurance."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Your renters insurance guide."
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Amy has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.