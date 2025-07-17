Ohio Becomes 8th State to OK Virtual Vet Visits Without In-Person Visit First

What’s next? Pet insurance and telehealth

Some opponents of veterinary telehealth point out that in-person care can yield valuable information that a virtual visit can’t. But others see telemedicine as a way to broaden access to costly veterinary care.

Americans share their homes with nearly 90 million dogs and almost 74 million cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). The average family spends $580 per year on vet care for their dogs and $433 annually for cats, the AVMA reported.

But costs can vary widely based on a pet’s health issues. For example, treating a dog’s slipped kneecap (patellar luxation) with surgery and pain medications can cost more than $4,000, according to pet insurer Trupanion. Chemotherapy can cost upwards of $5,000, and costs for diabetes can top $10,000, according to the insurer.

The sheer number of pets in the country and the high cost of veterinary care likely contributed to the nearly 21% growth that the North American Pet Health Insurance Association says occurred in the pet insurance industry last year.

Generally, pet insurance pays for veterinary care due to unexpected accidents or illnesses. And some insurers offer wellness plans that, for an additional cost, help pay for routine care like checkups and vaccinations.

The national average cost of pet insurance is $43 per month for dogs and $23 monthly for cats, according to Insurify data. But not all pet insurance policies pay for telehealth visits.

“There’s a lot of variation in how pet insurance companies handle telemedicine,” said Matt Brannon, a data journalist with Insurify. “Some may pay for a telehealth visit if it’s to treat a condition they would cover for an in-person visit. Others might require you to use their network of telehealth providers or limit how much they’ll pay for telemedicine in a year. And some won’t pay for telehealth at all.”

“With such broad differences in state regulations and insurer coverages, it’s important to check what your policy covers, and what it won’t, before you make a telehealth appointment for your pet,” Brannon said.