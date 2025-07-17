Home>Pet Insurance>News

Ohio Becomes 8th State to OK Virtual Vet Visits Without In-Person Visit First

New legislation limits prescriptions through telehealth and bans telemedicine for foodstock animals.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Published | Reading time: 3 minutes

Ohio pet parents will be able to get telehealth appointments for their pets starting Oct. 1 thanks to the state’s recently passed appropriations bill. The Buckeye State becomes the eighth state to expressly allow veterinarians to provide virtual care without first seeing an animal in person, according to VIN News.

Ohio joins Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, Vermont, and Virginia in allowing vets to provide care through a telehealth appointment. But restrictions vary by state on just what veterinarians can and can’t do during virtual appointments.

The other 42 states either require vets to treat patients in person or restrict how and when they can conduct telehealth appointments, according to the Veterinary Virtual Care Association (VVCA).

Ohio’s telehealth vs. in person debate

Telehealth for people and pets first gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic. While virtual visits have remained common for human patients across the country, states have mixed approaches when it comes to telehealth for animals. Opinions vary among veterinary practitioners as well.

Ohio’s legislation “has generated debate within the veterinary community, in particular over the provision that would allow practitioners to establish a veterinary-client-patient relationship by virtual means,” the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA) said in a May 16 statement on its website.

The OVMA said it worked with legislators to add provisions in the bill that are “crucial to protecting Ohio’s pets, food supply, and veterinarian liability.”

Ohio’s bill allows vets licensed in Ohio and conducting a telehealth visit to prescribe medication for just 14 days with one 14-day refill before they must see the patient in person, according to the OVMA. And it bans the use of virtual visits for animals used in commercial food production.

Still, because the OVMA “has found that veterinarians have a wide range of opinions” on the use of telehealth, the organization said, it “chose to neither oppose nor support the bill, but rather take the position of [an] interested party to best reflect the overall view of the membership.”

Little consensus among states on telehealth for pets

State veterinary telehealth rules typically hinge on what the state requires to establish a “veterinarian-client-patient relationship,” or VCPR. The VCPR is “a foundational legal and ethical requirement,” according to the VVCA. It requires vets to become familiar with a pet’s medical needs so they can effectively diagnose and treat the animal.

Most states require in-person exams for veterinarians to gain sufficient knowledge of an animal to make a diagnosis and judge an animal’s health, according to the VVCA.

Nine states have veterinary practice laws that expressly forbid establishing a VCPR through telemedicine. In 21 states, vets can see patients for telehealth appointments if they’ve already seen or become acquainted with a pet. A dozen states require vets to physically examine pets to establish a VCPR, and nine states limit the duration of a VCPR to one year after a vet first physically sees a patient.

Rules also vary even among states that allow the establishment of a VCPR with a virtual visit. For example, New Jersey and Virginia allow telehealth visits to establish a VCPR but prohibit vets from using telemedicine to prescribe opioids or controlled substances.

What’s next? Pet insurance and telehealth

Some opponents of veterinary telehealth point out that in-person care can yield valuable information that a virtual visit can’t. But others see telemedicine as a way to broaden access to costly veterinary care.

Americans share their homes with nearly 90 million dogs and almost 74 million cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). The average family spends $580 per year on vet care for their dogs and $433 annually for cats, the AVMA reported.

But costs can vary widely based on a pet’s health issues. For example, treating a dog’s slipped kneecap (patellar luxation) with surgery and pain medications can cost more than $4,000, according to pet insurer Trupanion. Chemotherapy can cost upwards of $5,000, and costs for diabetes can top $10,000, according to the insurer.

The sheer number of pets in the country and the high cost of veterinary care likely contributed to the nearly 21% growth that the North American Pet Health Insurance Association says occurred in the pet insurance industry last year.

Generally, pet insurance pays for veterinary care due to unexpected accidents or illnesses. And some insurers offer wellness plans that, for an additional cost, help pay for routine care like checkups and vaccinations.

The national average cost of pet insurance is $43 per month for dogs and $23 monthly for cats, according to Insurify data. But not all pet insurance policies pay for telehealth visits.

“There’s a lot of variation in how pet insurance companies handle telemedicine,” said Matt Brannon, a data journalist with Insurify. “Some may pay for a telehealth visit if it’s to treat a condition they would cover for an in-person visit. Others might require you to use their network of telehealth providers or limit how much they’ll pay for telemedicine in a year. And some won’t pay for telehealth at all.”

“With such broad differences in state regulations and insurer coverages, it’s important to check what your policy covers, and what it won’t, before you make a telehealth appointment for your pet,” Brannon said.

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

