Thousands of Georgia Pet Parents Face Steep Insurance Rate Hikes in 2026

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Published | Reading time: 2 minutes
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Pet insurance costs are set to soar for nearly 40,000 Georgia pet parents this year. Georgians with Pets Best, MetLife, and Trupanion policies face average rate increases ranging from 9.5% to 36.9% following state regulators’ acceptance of multiple rate-increase filings from state pet insurers.
Georgia pet owners generally pay less for insurance than the national averages of $528 annually for dogs and $288 for cats. The average cost of pet insurance in Georgia is around $420 for dogs and $240 per year for cats, according to Insurify data.
Pets Best policyholders will see largest average increase
American Pet Insurance underwrites Pets Best policies in Georgia. The company gained approval to increase rates by an average of 36.9%, but many policyholders will see increases that are even higher.
The rate change will affect 11,769 policies, according to American Pet’s filing. Of those, 7,608 will see their annual premiums rise between $100 and $500; 1,893 will face hikes of $500 to $1,000; and 569 will pay more than $1,000 more annually.
The largest proportion of policies (30%) will see increases of $100–$200 annually.
Over half of MetLife customers face 30% hikes
Georgia’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI) approved a 27% overall increase for MetLife pet insurance policies.
Metropolitan General Insurance Company, which underwrites MetLife pet insurance in Georgia, is set to increase rates for 10,732 policyholders beginning no later than April 30, 2026, according to documents the company filed with the OCI. More than half of affected policyholders will see their actual rate change between 30% and 40%.
The rate increase will bring MetLife’s average annual premium for pet insurance to $1,001 statewide. That said, the maximum rate change for renewal policies will be 40%, according to the company’s filing documents.
Trupanion increases to start on May 1
Trupanion, which is also underwritten by American Pet Insurance in Georgia, gained approval for the smallest effective increase of 9.5%. But most of the affected 17,465 policyholders will see higher premium increases.
The largest number (6,284) will face increases of 10%–15% starting May 1, 2026. Another 5,037 will face lower hikes of 5%–10%. And 2,172 will see their premiums increase between 15%–30%.
The approved increase will bump the base rate for Trupanion policies in Georgia from $73 to $80 per month. The majority of affected policyholders (11,517) will see their monthly premiums increase by $10 or less. For 3,355 pet parents, monthly premiums will climb between $10 and $20.
What’s next? Factors that affect pet insurance rates
Like any other type of insurance, pet insurance costs can vary widely from pet to pet. Insurance companies consider a number of factors when setting pet insurance rates, including the age, gender, health history, and location of the insured pet.
Where you and your pet live is particularly significant for pet insurance costs. Location affects the cost of pet healthcare and exposure to environmental risks.
For example, Alaska consistently ranks as the most expensive state for pet insurance, Insurify data shows. The state has only 69 veterinary clinics, according to the Alaska State Veterinary Medical Association. And its remoteness from mainland states creates a higher overall cost of living that pushes veterinary and pet insurance claims costs higher.
In contrast, Georgia is the 11th-most expensive state for pet insurance. It has more than 10,400 licensed veterinarians, according to state data. And its cost of living is closer to national averages. Arkansas, where pet insurance rates are lowest, has a significantly lower cost of living, which helps keep veterinary and insurance costs down.