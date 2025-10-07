Average Pet Insurance Rates as of October 2025 | Insurify

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
The average cost of pet insurance for cats and dogs held steady through September. As of Oct. 1, the average monthly cost of pet insurance was $42 for dogs and $23 for cats, according to Insurify data. These rates are identical to the previous month.
Average cost of pet insurance by state as of October 2025
Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like the cost of living, the frequency of potential pet-related hazards, and the availability and cost of veterinary care.
Rates stayed largely consistent in most states through September, with rate fluctuations of only a dollar or two. But Indiana saw an $11 increase in dog insurance premiums.
The table below shows average monthly rates by state in September.
State
Monthly Rate Dog
Monthly Rate Cat
National
$42
$23
Alabama
$31
$18
Alaska
$55
$33
Arizona
$43
$24
Arkansas
$28
$13
California
$46
$23
Colorado
$47
$27
Connecticut
$48
$27
Delaware
$45
$26
Florida
$42
$21
Georgia
$35
$20
Hawaii
$46
$27
Idaho
$48
$27
Illinois
$44
$24
Indiana
$40
$22
Iowa
$33
$15
Kansas
$43
$21
Kentucky
$38
$18
Louisiana
$34
$17
Maine
$49
$25
Maryland
$45
$27
Massachusetts
$52
$27
Michigan
$43
$23
Minnesota
$42
$21
Mississippi
$33
$17
Missouri
$36
$17
Montana
$43
$20
Nebraska
$40
$26
Nevada
$40
$21
New Hampshire
$53
$30
New Jersey
$45
$27
New Mexico
$39
$21
New York
$54
$29
North Carolina
$36
$19
North Dakota
$40
$22
Ohio
$35
$20
Oklahoma
$37
$19
Oregon
$49
$25
Pennsylvania
$39
$22
Rhode Island
$39
$22
South Carolina
$36
$19
South Dakota
$46
$22
Tennessee
$41
$21
Texas
$33
$17
Utah
$40
$21
Vermont
$44
$24
Virginia
$40
$21
Washington
$42
$23
Washington, D.C.
$52
$25
West Virginia
$40
$17
Wisconsin
$42
$25
Wyoming
$44
$18
All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the end of September 2025.
5 states with the highest pet insurance rates as of October 2025
Alaska again ranks as the most expensive state for pet insurance. The state’s high rates are likely due to the low availability of veterinary care and expensive vet costs.
The Northeast also continues to rank as the most expensive area, with all five states remaining unchanged from the previous month.
State
Overall Average
Alaska
$44
New York
$42
New Hampshire
$42
Massachusetts
$40
Connecticut
$38
All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the end of September 2025.
5 states with the lowest pet insurance rates as of October 2025
The five cheapest states for pet insurance lie in the Midwest and the South. Arkansas pet insurance rates sit well below the overall national average of $33 per month. All five states remain unchanged from the previous month.
State
Overall Average
Arkansas
$21
Iowa
$24
Alabama
$25
Mississippi
$25
Texas
$25
All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the end of August 2025.
Factors that affect pet insurance rates
Pet insurance rates can vary significantly based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:
Pet’s age: Older pets are more likely to require veterinary care, increasing pet insurance premiums.
Deductible: A higher deductible means a pet’s owner will cover more of the expenses up front. This lowers premiums because owners are taking on more of the risk.
Reimbursement level: The plan’s reimbursement level represents the amount of covered costs the insurer will reimburse once a pet owner meets the deductible. A lower reimbursement level will lower premiums because the insurer has to pay out less money.
Location: Pet care prices differ dramatically around the country. People in areas where care is very expensive, like New York City, will pay more for pet insurance than people in areas where care costs are lower.
Pet’s breed: Dogs are more expensive to insure than cats in most cases, but the breed of pet matters as well. Having a breed with known health issues will lead to more expensive insurance rates.
How to save on pet insurance
Pet owners can take steps to reduce the cost of pet insurance by:
Comparison shopping: Many pet insurance options are on the market, and each offers different rates. Comparing rates for different plans can help identify the most affordable plan for each pet owner.
Reviewing plans: Plans generally come in three different coverage types: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness. And matching a pet’s needs with a plan can lead to significant savings. Pet owners who already factor routine veterinary visits into their budget, for example, can save money by choosing an accident-only plan.
Increasing the deductible: A higher deductible typically leads to lower rates because pet owners take on more of the up-front risk themselves.
Enrolling ASAP: Older pets are more expensive to insure, and some insurers won’t offer coverage to pets with pre-existing conditions. Enrolling early in a pet’s life allows customers to secure coverage before these considerations take effect.
Searching for discounts: Many pet insurers offer discounts, and customers can save by asking their insurer which discounts they may qualify for.
Pet Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of 8 quotes is required for dogs and 4 quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
Young: under 12 months
Adult: 12 months to 7 years
Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
For a comprehensive look at historical trends, visit Insurify’s Pet Insurance Data Center, which houses data dating back to 2021 and provides median monthly cost information for both dogs and cats.
