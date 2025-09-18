Are radishes safe for dogs to eat?

Radishes are safe for dogs, according to the American Kennel Club, provided you remove the radish greens and feed the rest of the radish to your dog in moderation.[1] Common radish varieties include daikon, sora, and watermelon radishes. This root vegetable contains various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, calcium, fiber, and potassium, which can all benefit your dog. Radishes are also a low-calorie food.

That said, eating radish greens or too many radishes could upset your dog’s digestive system, causing vomiting or diarrhea. Since radishes have a peppery taste due to isothiocyanates, a compound found in cruciferous vegetables, they might not appeal to your dog.

Before introducing any new food — especially human food — check with your veterinarian. This is especially important if your dog has any health conditions. Your vet can offer insight into whether a new food could be risky.

Can puppies eat radishes?

While puppies can eat radishes, keep in mind that puppies are typically smaller than adult dogs. For this reason, serve your puppy an even smaller quantity of radishes, being sure to remove the radish greens. Puppies are more likely to have side effects like vomiting or diarrhea, since their digestive systems are less developed than those of older dogs.