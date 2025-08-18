Are apples safe for dogs to eat?

Apples are safe for dogs to eat in moderation and offer several nutritional benefits. But if your furry friend shows interest in the crunchy, juicy treat, start with a small amount. Too many apples can cause a stomachache or diarrhea in dogs.[1]

Make sure to wash the apple to get rid of pesticides and remove the toxic seeds and core. Peeling the apple may also help with digestion.

Before introducing apples or any other food to your dog’s diet, check with your veterinarian — especially if your furry friend has a sensitive tummy. Apples provide fiber and vitamins while satisfying your pup’s craving for sweets, but they may cause digestive issues in some dogs.

Can puppies eat apples?

Apples are typically safe for puppies, but every dog is different. Start with a single apple slice or a small piece of apple, and watch your pup for signs of an allergic reaction.

If your puppy experiences digestive distress, such as stomach upset, excess gas, or diarrhea, avoid feeding it more apples. Consult a vet if you’re concerned about your pup’s reaction.