Table of contents
Most dogs can eat apples in moderation, but pet parents need to be aware of a few caveats. You’ll want to make sure you’ve properly prepared the apple, including removing the core to prevent toxicity, and start with a small amount. When feeding your dog any human food for the first time, watch for signs of allergies or stomach upset, and seek vet care if you have any concerns.
Learn more about the nutritional benefits of apples, unique ways to include the treat in your pet’s diet, health issues to watch out for, and alternative fruits to consider.
Are apples safe for dogs to eat?
Apples are safe for dogs to eat in moderation and offer several nutritional benefits. But if your furry friend shows interest in the crunchy, juicy treat, start with a small amount. Too many apples can cause a stomachache or diarrhea in dogs.[1]
Make sure to wash the apple to get rid of pesticides and remove the toxic seeds and core. Peeling the apple may also help with digestion.
Before introducing apples or any other food to your dog’s diet, check with your veterinarian — especially if your furry friend has a sensitive tummy. Apples provide fiber and vitamins while satisfying your pup’s craving for sweets, but they may cause digestive issues in some dogs.
Can puppies eat apples?
Apples are typically safe for puppies, but every dog is different. Start with a single apple slice or a small piece of apple, and watch your pup for signs of an allergic reaction.
If your puppy experiences digestive distress, such as stomach upset, excess gas, or diarrhea, avoid feeding it more apples. Consult a vet if you’re concerned about your pup’s reaction.
Nutritional benefits of apples for dogs
Apples offer dogs a few nutritional benefits:
Great source of vitamins
Apples contain vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants, making them a nutritional snack for dogs.
May help with digestion
Apples are high in fiber, especially if you include the peel. Fiber can support healthy digestion, but some dogs are sensitive to too much fiber.
May help with weight management
Apples are low in calories, making them an appropriate treat for overweight dogs. The fiber content can also help dogs maintain a healthy weight and prevent obesity, a risk factor for diabetes. Just avoid feeding your dog more than a slice or two, since the sugar content in a whole apple is too high.
Dental benefits
Chewing an apple promotes dental hygiene in dogs, but it shouldn’t replace regular brushing and cleaning.
How to safely feed your dog apples
Apples are generally safe for dogs in small portions. One or two apple slices per day is enough to promote gut health without overloading your dog’s digestive system.
To prepare apples for safe feeding, follow these necessary steps:
Wash the apple. Scrub the apple to remove harmful bacteria and pesticides.
Remove the seeds and core. Apple seeds contain cyanide, which is toxic to dogs. While the cyanide levels in apple seeds are low, allowing your dog to consume several apple seeds may be harmful. Make sure to remove the apple core and stem, which are a choking hazard.
Consider peeling. Apple peels are high in fiber, which may be beneficial for some dogs. But if your furry friend has a sensitive stomach, peeling the apple can help with digestion.
Cut into small pieces. Apples are tasty, and your dog’s enthusiasm for the treat could lead to choking if you don’t cut the apple into bite-sized pieces.
If your canine companion loves apples, here are a few creative ways you can serve them to maximize your dog’s enjoyment:
Prepare roasted apple chips. If your pup loves crunchy snacks, bake thin apple slices in the oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours. Voila, apple chips!
Bake dog-friendly apple cookies. To make peanut butter apple cookies, combine four cups of oat flour, 1/2 cup peanut butter, 2/3 cup unsweetened applesauce, and two eggs. Form the dough into cookies or use cookie cutters, then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20–25 minutes.
Buy dog treats that contain apples. Look for dog treats that contain apples at your local pet store.
Freeze unsweetened apple sauce. Plain applesauce with no added sugar is safe for dogs. Some dogs enjoy frozen applesauce on a hot day. You can use ice cube trays to make frozen applesauce treats.
Can dogs be allergic to apples?
Yes, some dogs are allergic to apples. Whenever you feed your pup a new food, you should watch for signs of allergies, including:[2]
Itching
Rashes or hives
Swelling
Vomiting or digestive distress
If your dog shows concerning symptoms after eating an apple, don’t hesitate to call your veterinarian or visit an emergency vet clinic.
Alternatives to apples for your dog
If your dog is allergic to apples or doesn’t enjoy the taste, consider the following alternative fruits that are also safe for dogs:[3]
Bananas: Bananas are a high-fiber treat full of potassium and vitamins. Make sure to feed your dog bananas in moderation due to their sugar content.
Blueberries: Blueberries contain antioxidants and phytochemicals. They’re a common ingredient in dog-treat recipes.
Mangos: Mangos are rich in nutrients, like potassium and vitamins A, C, E, and B6. You should always remove the toxic core before feeding your dog a mango and stick to small amounts to avoid too much sugar.
Peaches: Fresh or frozen peaches are safe for dogs without the pit. They’re rich in fiber and vitamin A. But avoid canned peaches, which contain too much sugar.
Pumpkin: Pure pumpkin is a great option for dogs with digestive issues, since it helps with both diarrhea and constipation. It’s also high in antioxidants.
Can dogs eat apples FAQs
Before you allow your furry companion to feast on apples, make sure you understand how to safely prepare and serve your dog the tasty treat. Here are some common questions pet owners frequently ask about giving apples to dogs.
How much apple can you give your dog?
It depends on your dog’s weight and its tolerance for treats outside its typical diet, but you typically shouldn’t exceed one or two apple slices per day. As a rule of thumb, apples and other treats shouldn’t comprise more than 10% of your dog’s daily calorie intake.[4]
Can a dog eat apples with skin?
Apple skins are high in fiber and generally safe for dogs, but some pups may have trouble digesting apple peels. Be sure to wash the apple before giving your dog a slice with apple skin.
Can dogs eat raw apples?
Yes. Dogs can eat raw apples. Start by feeding your dog a small piece of apple, and watch for signs of allergies if it’s the first time your dog is trying the treat.
Are apples laxatives for dogs?
Apples can help with constipation since they’re high in fiber and promote healthy gut bacteria. Feeding your dog more than a few apple slices can cause diarrhea.
Are any fruits toxic to dogs?
Yes. Some fruits are toxic to dogs, including avocados, cherries, grapes, and tomatoes.
Sources
- American Kennel Club. "Can Dogs Eat Apples?."
- Brown Veterinary Hospital. "Can Dogs Eat Apples?."
- American Kennel Club. "Fruits and Vegetables Dogs Can or Can’t Eat."
- American Kennel Club. "How Many Treats Can Your Dog Really Have?."
