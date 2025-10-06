Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
Reading time: 4 minutes
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
You’re chopping up some vegetables for dinner, and your pup looks up at you with hopeful eyes. But can dogs eat peppers? It depends on the type.
Sweet varieties, like bell peppers, are generally safe for dogs to eat in moderation and can even provide health benefits. But spicy peppers, including jalapeños and serranos, could irritate your dog’s stomach and cause indigestion.[1]
This guide explains which peppers your dog can eat and how to serve them safely. We’ll also share a few healthy alternatives your pooch might enjoy.
Are peppers safe for dogs to eat?
As a pet owner, you may wonder if dogs can eat peppers. Peppers are part of the capsicum family, which includes sweet and spicy varieties. Sweet peppers, like bell peppers, are generally safe for dogs in moderation.
But spicy varieties contain capsaicin — the compound responsible for the burning sensation felt when eating peppers. Capsaicin can irritate your dog’s digestive system, causing stomach upset, discomfort, gas, diarrhea, or vomiting.
To prevent an unnecessary vet visit, it’s best to skip spicy peppers altogether, including:
Black pepper
Jalapeño peppers
Cayenne peppers
Chili peppers
Poblano peppers
Serrano peppers
Shishito peppers
Banana peppers
Any peppers with a high spice level
Remove the seeds and stem before feeding your dog a safe pepper variety, since these can be difficult to digest. For your pet’s safety, always check with your veterinarian before adding new human foods to its diet.
Can puppies eat peppers?
Puppies tend to have more sensitive digestive systems than adult dogs. While a tiny piece of bell pepper likely won’t hurt your puppy, even small dietary changes could cause digestive tract irritation and discomfort.
It’s usually best to err on the side of caution and avoid peppers altogether until your puppy is older. When in doubt, check with your veterinarian.
Nutritional benefits of peppers for dogs
Sweet peppers provide several nutrients that can benefit your dog’s health, including:
Vitamins: Peppers are a rich source of vitamins A and C, which can promote a healthy immune system, skin, and vision.
Minerals: Peppers contain several essential minerals, including calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. These support bone, nerve, and muscle function.
Antioxidants: Sweet peppers — especially red bell peppers — contain antioxidants, which might prevent cell damage and promote long-term wellness.
Fiber: The dietary fiber in peppers can aid your dog’s digestive system to prevent constipation.
Peppers’ nutritional benefits make them a healthy alternative to processed treats. They’re also low in calories, making them a good snack for overweight dogs.
How to safely feed your dog peppers
When introducing peppers to your dog’s diet, moderation is key. It’s best to start slow until you know if your pup can tolerate them.
One or two small pieces are suitable for small dogs, while big dog breeds could eat up to half a pepper. All treats, including vegetables, should account for no more than 10% of your dog’s daily calories.[2]
Try the following ways to serve your dog peppers:
Raw, chopped pieces: Dogs can eat raw green, yellow, or red bell pepper chunks with seeds and stems removed.
Cooked (plain): Offer your dog steamed or sautéed peppers without oils or seasonings, which may be easier to digest than raw peppers.
Mixed into meals: Add a small amount of bell peppers to your dog’s kibble for variety.
Frozen: Freezing pepper slices is a way to provide a crunchy snack for your pup, especially on hot days.
Remember never to season peppers with spices, onion, or garlic. These additions — especially onions and garlic — contain toxins harmful to dogs.[3]
Can dogs be allergic to peppers?
Even though most dogs can eat peppers, some may have food sensitivities or allergic reactions. Watch your dog for symptoms like stomach upset, gas, vomiting, or diarrhea.
Other common signs of an allergic reaction include itchy skin, hives, facial swelling, and respiratory problems.
If your dog seems to experience discomfort after eating peppers, stop feeding it peppers immediately and call your vet. Since dogs can go into anaphylactic shock — a life-threatening emergency — seek veterinary help right away.[4]
Alternatives to peppers for your dog
Besides peppers, you can offer your dog some healthy alternatives. The following are some safe vegetables dogs can eat:
Broccoli: While broccoli contains fiber and vitamin C, it can cause digestive tract irritation in some dogs. For this reason, offer only small amounts to your pooch.
Carrots: As a crunchy snack, carrots can promote dental health while providing fiber and beta-carotene.
Cucumber: Great for hot weather, cucumbers are hydrating and provide vitamins C, K, and B1, as well as potassium and magnesium.
Green beans: For extra fiber and nutrients, you can give your dog raw, steamed, or canned green beans. Be sure to avoid salt and other seasonings.
Pumpkin: Not only does pumpkin provide antioxidants, but it can also relieve constipation or diarrhea.
Dogs eating peppers FAQs
Answers to these frequently asked questions can help you decide whether feeding your pup peppers is the right choice.
Which peppers are toxic to dogs?
Spicy peppers like jalapeños and poblanos can be toxic to dogs. On the other hand, sweet varieties are generally safe for dogs to eat in moderation.
Can dogs eat peppers raw?
Yes. Dogs can eat bell peppers raw. Be sure to remove the seeds and stems to avoid digestive issues.
Can dogs have jalapeños?
No. Jalapeño peppers and other hot peppers contain capsaicin. This compound can irritate your dog’s digestive system, causing discomfort, gas, diarrhea, and vomiting.
Can dogs have cucumbers?
Yes. Cucumbers are generally safe to give to your pup. They’re a hydrating treat that’s low in calories.
What is the best vegetable for dogs?
No single vegetable is best for dogs, but carrots, green beans, and red bell peppers are some of the most popular. These vegetables contain vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, and they won’t cause stomach upset.
Sources
- American Kennel Club. "Can Dogs Eat Bell Peppers?."
- American Kennel Club. "How Many Treats Can Your Dog Really Have?."
- American Kennel Club. "Can Dogs Eat Onions?."
- PetMD. "6 Signs Your Dog Is Having an Allergic Reaction."
Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.