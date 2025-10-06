Are peppers safe for dogs to eat?

As a pet owner, you may wonder if dogs can eat peppers. Peppers are part of the capsicum family, which includes sweet and spicy varieties. Sweet peppers, like bell peppers, are generally safe for dogs in moderation.

But spicy varieties contain capsaicin — the compound responsible for the burning sensation felt when eating peppers. Capsaicin can irritate your dog’s digestive system, causing stomach upset, discomfort, gas, diarrhea, or vomiting.

To prevent an unnecessary vet visit, it’s best to skip spicy peppers altogether, including:

Black pepper

Jalapeño peppers

Cayenne peppers

Chili peppers

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Shishito peppers

Banana peppers

Any peppers with a high spice level

Remove the seeds and stem before feeding your dog a safe pepper variety, since these can be difficult to digest. For your pet’s safety, always check with your veterinarian before adding new human foods to its diet.

Can puppies eat peppers?

Puppies tend to have more sensitive digestive systems than adult dogs. While a tiny piece of bell pepper likely won’t hurt your puppy, even small dietary changes could cause digestive tract irritation and discomfort.

It’s usually best to err on the side of caution and avoid peppers altogether until your puppy is older. When in doubt, check with your veterinarian.