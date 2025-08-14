3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos
Table of contents
While cherries may seem like a healthy treat, they can be toxic to dogs. The pit, stem, and leaves contain toxins that can cause serious illnesses.
Dogs can typically consume unprocessed cherries in small quantities if you remove the pit, stem, and leaves. But it may be easier to consider safer fruit options — like apples, bananas, or blueberries — instead.
It’s important to understand how to prepare cherries, potential hazards, and what to do if your dog ingests cherries in an unsafe way. Here’s what you should know before sharing cherries with your four-legged friend.
Are cherries safe for dogs to eat?
It depends. Cherry pits, stems, and leaves contain amygdalin, which breaks down into hydrogen cyanide, a toxin that can be deadly for dogs. You should never let your dog ingest cherry pits, stems, or leaves. Beyond the toxins, cherry pits can also cause dangerous intestinal blockages.
Your dog can have cherries in small amounts if they’re fresh, ripe, and pitted. Still, pitted cherries can cause stomach upset because of their high sugar content. Avoid canned, maraschino, and other flavored cherry products, as they often contain added sugar, preservatives, and artificial ingredients.[1]
Why cherries are bad for dogs
Cherries aren’t an ideal snack for dogs, mainly because parts of the fruit are toxic and pose other health risks. Here are a few of the risks you should know about as a dog owner:
Cyanide poisoning: The pits, stems, and leaves contain cyanide, which is poisonous to dogs. A single cherry with a pit likely won’t result in cyanide poisoning, though the pit can cause other issues.
Choking hazard: Cherry pits can block a dog’s airways and cause choking.
Digestive tract obstruction: If swallowed, cherry pits can cause a host of gastrointestinal issues in your pup, like vomiting, loss of appetite, and diarrhea.[2]
High sugar: The cherry flesh can cause an upset stomach and contribute to future health problems, like diabetes and obesity, if consumed in high amounts.
Pesticides or mold: Unwashed or spoiled cherries increase the risk of poisoning or illness.
Considering all the risks cherries pose for dogs, it’s probably best to avoid cherries altogether.
How many cherries are toxic to dogs?
Dogs should never eat cherries unless you’ve removed the pits, leaves, and stems. But your dog accidentally having one cherry with a pit typically won’t result in cyanide poisoning.
How sick your dog gets after eating whole cherries depends on the quantity consumed and its size, age, health, and allergies. For example, eating one or two cherries with pits may not affect a larger dog as much as a smaller dog.
Dogs can consume small quantities of unprocessed cherries with removed pits, leaves, and stems. Here’s a breakdown of the recommended portion size for correctly prepared cherries, with information from PetMD.
Dog Size
Serving Size (2–3 times per week)
|Extra-small dogs (2–10 lbs)
|1 cherry
|Small dogs (11–20 lbs)
|2 cherries
|Medium dogs (21–50 lbs)
|3 cherries
|Large dogs (51–90 lbs)
|4 cherries
|Extra-large dogs (91+ lbs)
|5 cherries
Signs of cherry toxicity in dogs
Cherry poisoning symptoms can appear within 15 to 30 minutes of ingestion.[3] If your dog eats cherries, be sure to watch for the following symptoms:
Bright-red gums
Dilated pupils
Trouble breathing or excessive panting
Loss of appetite
Seizures or collapse
Diarrhea
Vomiting
Paralysis
Shock
If you notice any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian or an emergency pet clinic immediately.
What to do if your dog eats cherries
If your dog eats cherries with pits, acting quickly is crucial to reduce the risk of serious illness. Here’s what to do:
Remove any remaining cherries. Clear any remaining cherries or bits right away so your dog doesn’t eat more. Carefully rinse your dog’s mouth with water to wash out any leftover pieces and minimize toxins.
Contact your vet. If your dog consumed the pits, stems, or leaves, contact your vet right away for first-aid instructions.
Watch your dog. If your pup ate multiple cherries with pits by accident, closely monitor it for symptoms for the next 24 hours.
Go to the emergency vet. If symptoms get worse at any point, take your dog to the emergency room immediately.
If you can’t reach your vet, call the 24/7 Pet Poison Helpline at 1 (855) 764-7661 for immediate veterinary advice.
Alternatives to cherries for your dog
The good news is that your dog can still enjoy plenty of safe and healthy treats. Try these nutritious fruits and vegetables instead:[4]
Apples: Apples are a great source of fiber and vitamins, but you should always remove the core and any seeds first.
Bananas: Bananas are high in potassium and low in calories. They’re a good snack in moderation.
Blueberries: These are rich in nutrients, such as fiber, and high in antioxidants.
Carrots: This vegetable is high in fiber, and crunching on it is good for your dog’s teeth.
Green beans: Green beans are low in calories and contain lots of vitamins and minerals.
Pumpkin: Plain pumpkin is full of antioxidants and can help with digestion.
Watermelon: Watermelon is hydrating and rich in vitamins, but make sure it’s seedless.
Can dogs eat cherries FAQs
If you want to err on the side of safety, cherries are generally not the best treats to give your dog. Take a look at some frequently asked questions to help you determine when cherries are safe and unsafe for your dog to eat.
Can dogs have cherries without pits?
Dogs can have pitted cherries, but only in moderation. Be aware that even without the pit, cherries can cause an upset stomach due to their high sugar content. Over time, this can contribute to diabetes or obesity.
Can a dog eat cherries with skin?
Dogs can eat the flesh and skin of cherries. Always remove the pits, stems, and leaves before feeding them to your pup to prevent cyanide poisoning and intestinal blockage.
Can you give dogs raw cherries?
You can give your dog raw cherries if they’re fresh, ripe, and pitted. It’s a good idea to feed them cherries sparingly to avoid digestive issues.
What is the safest fruit for dogs?
Some of the safest fruits dogs can have include blueberries, seedless apples, seedless watermelons, and bananas. These fruits are generally safe and healthy alternatives for your pup.
