Black beans can be a healthy and budget-friendly addition to your dog’s diet. The great news is that most dogs can enjoy cooked, unseasoned black beans. In moderation, black beans can provide plant-based protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals that support your dog’s overall health.
Here’s what you need to know before giving your dog black beans.
Are black beans safe for dogs to eat?
With proper preparation, black beans are safe for most dogs.[1] Black beans have lots of nutrients, including plant-based protein, fiber, potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants that support your dog’s health. Adding small portions of plain, cooked black beans to your dog’s meals may improve digestion, help with weight management, and strengthen its immune system.
Always cook beans thoroughly before feeding them to your dog. You should also leave out salt, garlic, onions, and other seasonings, which are harmful to dogs. Introduce beans slowly and watch for signs of digestive issues such as gas, bloating, diarrhea, or vomiting.
Check with your veterinarian before making black beans a regular part of your dog’s meals. The safe serving size depends on your dog’s size, breed, and health.
Can puppies eat black beans?
Puppies can have black beans in moderation, but puppies have more sensitive digestive systems than older dogs. So, you may want to start by giving your puppy just a bite or two of thoroughly cooked beans, then watching for signs of an upset stomach.
Nutritional benefits of black beans for dogs
Black beans contain a variety of nutrients and vitamins that can benefit your dog’s health:
Protein: Helps build muscle, repair tissue, and supports a shiny coat, healthy skin, and strong nails
Fiber: Helps digestion, keeps bowel movements regular, and prevents overeating
Vitamins (C, K, and folate): Boost the immune system, metabolism, healing, and brain function
Magnesium: Supports bone density and muscle strength (especially important in older dogs)
Potassium: Aids nerves, enzymes, and muscle health[2]
Black beans can supplement your dog’s diet, but they shouldn’t replace a complete dog food recipe.
How to safely feed your dog black beans
Safe serving sizes for black beans depend on your dog’s size. Small breeds like Yorkies and Chihuahuas should start with no more than a teaspoon mixed with regular food. Large breeds, like Great Danes and Saint Bernards, can handle up to half a cup.
Follow these precautions when preparing black beans for your pup:
Soak and cook. Soak the black beans overnight and cook them thoroughly. Soaking and cooking get rid of toxins and make them easier for your dog to digest.
Serve plain. Skip the butter, spices, and oils, as they can cause health issues.
Start small. Introduce black beans slowly and make sure to keep your dog’s intake under 10% of its daily calories, watching for signs of digestive upset.
Always confirm safe serving sizes with your veterinarian before adding legumes to your dog’s meals.
Can dogs be allergic to black beans?
Dogs can develop food allergies, and black beans are no exception.[3] Though rare, possible allergic reactions include the following:
Excessive itching, licking, scratching, or rubbing
Swelling or redness of the skin
Difficulty breathing
Vomiting or diarrhea
Loss of appetite or fatigue
If your dog shows any of these symptoms, stop feeding it beans and call your veterinarian immediately.
Alternatives to black beans for your dog
If you want more variety for your pet or if your dog reacts poorly to black beans, you can try these safe alternatives:
Green beans: Low-calorie, high-fiber, and rich in vitamins A, C, and K
Cabbage: Provides vitamins A, C, K, B6, fiber, protein, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, and more[4]
Peas: Provides vitamins A, K, and C plus antioxidants, iron, potassium, and fiber
Pinto beans: Contain fiber, protein, and antioxidants
Garbanzo beans (chickpeas): Offer protein and fiber; avoid seasoned spreads, such as hummus
Soybeans: A good protein and fiber source when cooked and served plain
Again, use these foods as occasional add-ins, not replacements for a balanced diet of dog food.
Dogs eating black beans FAQs
Dogs can eat black beans, but you should keep a few things in mind before giving them to your pet. The following information can help answer your remaining questions.
Can dogs eat canned black beans?
Dogs shouldn’t eat canned beans, as they contain high sodium levels, which can raise the risk of heart issues or high blood pressure. Stick to dried beans that you cook at home.
What beans can dogs not eat?
Avoid raw kidney beans. These beans contain lectin, which can be toxic to dogs. If you do feed your dog kidney beans, be sure to soak and cook them first and keep intake to a minimum. Canned, refried, baked, and chili beans are human foods that often contain fat, sugar, and harmful seasonings. You’ll want to skip those as well.
What is the best vegetable for dogs?
Green beans are one of the best vegetables for dogs. They’re low in calories, high in vitamins, and generally safe for most dogs. Cabbage, peas, and carrots are also nutritious and healthy options.
What is the healthiest food to feed your dog?
The healthiest option is a complete and balanced dog food that meets the standards of the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).[5] It’s always a good idea to speak to your veterinarian for personalized guidance based on your dog’s age, breed, and health needs.
