Table of contents
Beets contain essential nutrients that make them healthy for people, but most dogs can eat them in moderation as well. These colorful root veggies contain vitamin C, potassium, folate, fiber, and other nutrients and minerals. It’s always important to evaluate whether certain human foods are safe to share with your dog.
Here’s what you should know before integrating occasional beets into your dog’s diet.
Are beets safe for dogs to eat?
Both raw and cooked beets are generally safe for dogs, but you should keep a couple of things in mind. Beets are an acidic vegetable, so you’ll want to introduce them to your dog slowly and in small amounts. They’re also high in sugar, so give them to your dog only in moderation.
Giving your dog too many beets could result in tummy troubles, including gas, nausea, and diarrhea. Another thing you may notice is darker urine and reddish stool color. This could persist for a day or so after your dog eats beets. But this change in color shouldn’t be a cause for concern. Your dog is simply excreting the pigments that give beets their color.
Beets are also high in oxalic acid, which can lower your dog’s calcium levels or cause bladder or kidney stones.[1] Before introducing any new food, speak with your veterinarian in case they have any concerns.
Can puppies eat beets?
Yes. Puppies can eat beets, though you’ll want to be mindful of how much you give them. A puppy may have a more sensitive stomach than an older dog. Ask your vet about an appropriate serving size for your puppy.
Nutritional benefits of beets for dogs
Beets are rich in nutrients and minerals that benefit your dog in different ways. Here’s what to know about the nutritional benefits of beets:[2]
Vitamin C: Vitamin C can help reduce inflammation in your dog’s body and boost its immune system.
Folate: Folate, also known as folic acid, can help boost your dog’s red blood cell production.
Fiber: Fiber can help with your dog’s digestion, improving stool quality and aiding with gut health.
Potassium: Potassium can make your dog’s muscles, heart, and nerves stronger.
Magnesium: Magnesium helps keep your dog’s organs, bones, and nerves healthy.
How to safely feed your dog beets
Beets are generally safe for your dog to eat, but you need to keep a few things in mind.
First, you’ll want to ensure you cut the beets into small pieces, so they aren’t a choking hazard for your pup. Cooked beets will also be easier to eat than raw beets, especially for smaller dogs or puppies. It’s best to remove the beet greens before offering them to your dog, as beet greens are high in oxalic acid.[3] Offer your dog only the beet roots, not the leaves.
It’s typically fine to give your dog beets as an occasional treat, but these veggies are sugary. Eating too many beets too often could result in weight gain and other complications for your dog.
Can dogs be allergic to beets?
Even though beets are relatively safe for dogs to consume, the potential for an allergy still exists. If your dog is allergic to beets, eating them could result in vomiting or diarrhea. Hives, facial swelling, itchiness, and anaphylaxis are more severe reactions that would warrant a trip to an emergency vet or an urgent appointment with your regular vet.[4]
When introducing any new food to your dog, start with a small piece to ensure your dog isn’t allergic. Monitor your pup afterward for signs of a potential reaction. If you notice a reaction, contact your veterinarian.
Alternatives to beets for your dog
Since beets are high in sugar and oxalic acid, it’s best to offer only small amounts to your dog. Fortunately, other safe human foods exist if you’d like to add some fruits or veggies to your pup’s diet. Here are some nutritious options to consider:
Sweet potato: Sweet potatoes are full of potassium and vitamin C. Like beets, sweet potatoes contain sugar, so feed them to your dog in moderation.
Spinach: Spinach contains potassium and several vitamins that could be beneficial for your dog, including vitamins A and C. Vitamin A promotes a healthy immune system and vision.
Apples: Apples are full of potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and fiber. This fruit is also high in sugar, so keep that in mind if you’re offering it as a treat.
Blueberries: Blueberries contain antioxidants and vitamins, and they’re high in fiber. But again, be mindful that they contain sugar.
Carrots: Dogs can also snack on carrots. These veggies have plenty of fiber, vitamin A, and potassium.[5]
Dogs eating beets FAQs
Beets are a tasty treat for dogs, but you should offer them to your pet sparingly. Here’s what else you should know.
Should dogs eat cooked or raw beets?
Dogs can eat both cooked and raw beets. That said, beets contain sugar and oxalic acid, which can lead to issues like obesity and kidney stones. For this reason, it’s best to offer beets only as an occasional treat.
Are canned beets healthy for dogs?
Canned beets may contain sugar or other preservatives that could be unhealthy for your dog. Avoid feeding canned beets to your dog and opt for fresh beets instead.
What is the best vegetable for dogs?
It really depends on what your dog enjoys. Carrots, spinach, beets, and sweet potatoes are fairly safe for dogs, but you should always check with your veterinarian before introducing a new food.
Which vegetables or fruits can dogs not eat?
Avoid feeding your dog onions, garlic, mushrooms, avocado, and unripe tomatoes. All those veggies contain substances that could be toxic to your dog and cause side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, or worse.
