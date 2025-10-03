Are beets safe for dogs to eat?

Both raw and cooked beets are generally safe for dogs, but you should keep a couple of things in mind. Beets are an acidic vegetable, so you’ll want to introduce them to your dog slowly and in small amounts. They’re also high in sugar, so give them to your dog only in moderation.

Giving your dog too many beets could result in tummy troubles, including gas, nausea, and diarrhea. Another thing you may notice is darker urine and reddish stool color. This could persist for a day or so after your dog eats beets. But this change in color shouldn’t be a cause for concern. Your dog is simply excreting the pigments that give beets their color.

Beets are also high in oxalic acid, which can lower your dog’s calcium levels or cause bladder or kidney stones.[1] Before introducing any new food, speak with your veterinarian in case they have any concerns.

Can puppies eat beets?

Yes. Puppies can eat beets, though you’ll want to be mindful of how much you give them. A puppy may have a more sensitive stomach than an older dog. Ask your vet about an appropriate serving size for your puppy.