Trupanion vs. Nationwide: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Trupanion and Nationwide compare

Trupanion and Nationwide have similar coverage limits and plan pricing. But the companies differ in the level of coverage they offer and how policyholders can navigate the claims process.

Cost of pet insurance

The average cost of Trupanion pet insurance is $146 per month for dog insurance and $74 for cat insurance. Nationwide’s pet insurance policies cost an average of $51 per month for dog insurance and $24 for cat insurance.

Pet insurance companies set rates based on various factors, including the animal’s species, breed, gender, age, and location. Specific plan options also affect the price. Basic coverage will likely cost less than pet insurance plans that include accident coverage and prescription medications.

Coverages and plan features

Trupanion has puppy, dog, kitten, and cat insurance plans, all of which can include the following coverages:

Hereditary and chronic conditions: Hip dysplasia, heart disease, cherry eye, and diabetes

Accident and illness coverage: Allergies, kidney disease, bite wounds, and toxic ingestion

Additional veterinary care: Veterinary supplements, X-rays, medications, and surgeries[2]

Nationwide has four different pet insurance plans, one of which doesn’t offer wellness coverage. Three of these plans include the following coverages:

Accidents: Broken bones, ingested items, sprains, and lacerations

Illnesses: Vomiting, hip dysplasia, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease

Wellness coverage: Blood work, urinalysis, vaccinations, and flea or heartworm control[3]

One important difference between the insurers is that Trupanion allows you to choose a deductible between $0 and $1,000. Nationwide offers a $250 annual deductible and reimbursement options between 50% and 80%. But Nationwide offers plan customization options that may include deductibles of $100 and $500 and reimbursement rates of up to 90%.

Compare coverage features from the two pet insurance companies below.

Feature Trupanion Nationwide Mobile app Yes No Mobile claims filing Yes No Direct vet pay Yes No 24/7 pet helpline Yes No Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

Pet insurance companies always have exclusions listed in the policy terms. Some pet insurers have age restrictions for coverage approval, while others won’t cover miscellaneous administrative costs during a veterinary visit.

Trupanion and Nationwide pet insurance plans don’t cover pre-existing conditions. Nationwide offers wellness plans, routine, and preventive care through a separate plan, but Trupanion doesn’t offer such add-ons. Trupanion covers hereditary conditions and cruciate ligaments without long waiting periods, which Nationwide policies exclude.

Nationwide and Trupanion don’t state any maximum age restrictions in their policy terms. But Trupanion requires pet enrollment prior to a pet’s 14th birthday, and Nationwide considers cats and dogs older than age 8 as “old” policyholders.

Claims process

Trupanion has a streamlined claims process. If you pay at a VetDirect Pay facility, it’ll send the invoices to Trupanion automatically at checkout. Without VetDirect Pay, you can submit the invoice directly to Trupanion and receive a claim payout.

Nationwide’s claims process is slightly different. You can only file claims through an online account, mail, or fax. Then, you’ll have to wait for a claim payout.

Another notable difference is Nationwide’s limited claims-processing availability. Trupanion policyholders can file claims on a mobile app and speak to a customer service agent 24/7. Nationwide policyholders must file claims through the mail or on its website, and it doesn’t offer a 24/7 customer service line.

Trupanion will either send reimbursement checks through the mail or direct deposit, but the company doesn’t specify how quickly it processes payments. Nationwide can take up to 30 days or more to process a claim.

Customer reviews

Trupanion and Nationwide have similar online review ratings. Below, you can compare customer satisfaction scores for Nationwide and Trupanion from third-party review sites.

Nationwide Trupanion Trustpilot 4.4 out of 5 4.2 out of 5 Better Business Bureau 1.13 out of 5 1.16 out of 5 Yelp 1.7 out of 5 2.2 out of 5

Trupanion’s negative feedback includes complaints about rising premium costs, increased deductibles, and denial of vet care. Many of the users with complaints state that they were multi-year policyholders with Trupanion who either encountered these issues during their first attempt to use the insurance or received higher bills despite no changes to their pet’s health.

Some policyholders express satisfaction with Trupanion, though. Many multi-year policyholders say their Trupanion plans covered the veterinary expenses as anticipated. But others admit though premiums are on the pricier side, they insist that they’ve had nothing but streamlined experiences.

Nationwide’s happy customers cite quick claim reimbursements and great customer service. Many satisfied customers also insist that the negative reviewers haven’t read the policy terms thoroughly.

Dissatisfied Nationwide customers mention denied claim payouts and communication issues, both on the phone and via postal mail. Similar to Trupanion, some of these customer satisfaction scores were from longtime customers.