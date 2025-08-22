Trupanion vs. Nationwide: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances
Table of contents
Nationwide is a large U.S. insurer that sells various insurance products, while Trupanion exclusively sells pet insurance coverage. Trupanion’s accident and illness coverage has fewer exclusions than Nationwide’s, but Nationwide has more customization options.
When looking for a pet insurer, you should consider lifetime limits, coverage caps, specialty coverage reimbursements, available discounts, deductibles, and average rates.
Here’s what you should know about how pet insurance from Trupanion and Nationwide compares. Learn more about each company’s policy terms, claims process, and coverage.
Trupanion and Nationwide both have mobile apps. Trupanion offers claims filing through the app, but Nationwide doesn’t.
Trupanion covers hereditary conditions and cruciate ligaments.
Nationwide offers a limited pet insurance discount for current Nationwide policyholders.
Trupanion vs. Nationwide: The verdict
Trupanion is among the largest pet insurance companies in the U.S. by market share, with Nationwide directly behind it.[1] Both companies have solid customer ratings on Trustpilot: Trupanion has 4.2 out of 5 stars, and Nationwide has 4.4 stars.
Trupanion doesn’t offer multi-pet or other discounts, and Nationwide’s only listed savings perk is a 5% discount on new pet insurance plans for existing Nationwide policyholders. A lack of discounts makes average rates all the more important. This is why you should always opt for a specific quote for your pet rather than rely on sample quotes on insurer websites.
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
50%–80%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$2,500–$10,000
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$0 to $950
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$250
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Trupanion
Trupanion
Trupanion, which also partners with State Farm and Aflac, offers VetDirect Pay, which is a policyholder perk that pet insurance companies like Nationwide don’t offer.
Unlimited payouts with no annual or lifetime caps
Direct vet pay feature simplifies the claims process
Customizable deductibles ranging from $0 to $1,000
Doesn’t cover routine wellness care or exam fees
Higher premiums compared to some competitors
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
Nationwide
Nationwide
Nationwide has provided pet insurance for nearly half of its century-long tenure and offers policyholders of other Nationwide insurance products discounts on pet insurance plans.
Offers coverage for exotic pets
Wide range of plan options
Multi-pet discounts available
Claims processing can take up to 30 days
Customer satisfaction ratings are below average
Hereditary conditions for your pet’s breed aren’t covered
How Trupanion and Nationwide compare
Trupanion and Nationwide have similar coverage limits and plan pricing. But the companies differ in the level of coverage they offer and how policyholders can navigate the claims process.
Cost of pet insurance
The average cost of Trupanion pet insurance is $146 per month for dog insurance and $74 for cat insurance. Nationwide’s pet insurance policies cost an average of $51 per month for dog insurance and $24 for cat insurance.
Pet insurance companies set rates based on various factors, including the animal’s species, breed, gender, age, and location. Specific plan options also affect the price. Basic coverage will likely cost less than pet insurance plans that include accident coverage and prescription medications.
Coverages and plan features
Trupanion has puppy, dog, kitten, and cat insurance plans, all of which can include the following coverages:
Hereditary and chronic conditions: Hip dysplasia, heart disease, cherry eye, and diabetes
Accident and illness coverage: Allergies, kidney disease, bite wounds, and toxic ingestion
Additional veterinary care: Veterinary supplements, X-rays, medications, and surgeries[2]
Nationwide has four different pet insurance plans, one of which doesn’t offer wellness coverage. Three of these plans include the following coverages:
Accidents: Broken bones, ingested items, sprains, and lacerations
Illnesses: Vomiting, hip dysplasia, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease
Wellness coverage: Blood work, urinalysis, vaccinations, and flea or heartworm control[3]
One important difference between the insurers is that Trupanion allows you to choose a deductible between $0 and $1,000. Nationwide offers a $250 annual deductible and reimbursement options between 50% and 80%. But Nationwide offers plan customization options that may include deductibles of $100 and $500 and reimbursement rates of up to 90%.
Compare coverage features from the two pet insurance companies below.
Feature
Trupanion
Nationwide
|Mobile app
|Yes
|No
|Mobile claims filing
|Yes
|No
|Direct vet pay
|Yes
|No
|24/7 pet helpline
|Yes
|No
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|Yes
Policy exclusions
Pet insurance companies always have exclusions listed in the policy terms. Some pet insurers have age restrictions for coverage approval, while others won’t cover miscellaneous administrative costs during a veterinary visit.
Trupanion and Nationwide pet insurance plans don’t cover pre-existing conditions. Nationwide offers wellness plans, routine, and preventive care through a separate plan, but Trupanion doesn’t offer such add-ons. Trupanion covers hereditary conditions and cruciate ligaments without long waiting periods, which Nationwide policies exclude.
Nationwide and Trupanion don’t state any maximum age restrictions in their policy terms. But Trupanion requires pet enrollment prior to a pet’s 14th birthday, and Nationwide considers cats and dogs older than age 8 as “old” policyholders.
Claims process
Trupanion has a streamlined claims process. If you pay at a VetDirect Pay facility, it’ll send the invoices to Trupanion automatically at checkout. Without VetDirect Pay, you can submit the invoice directly to Trupanion and receive a claim payout.
Nationwide’s claims process is slightly different. You can only file claims through an online account, mail, or fax. Then, you’ll have to wait for a claim payout.
Another notable difference is Nationwide’s limited claims-processing availability. Trupanion policyholders can file claims on a mobile app and speak to a customer service agent 24/7. Nationwide policyholders must file claims through the mail or on its website, and it doesn’t offer a 24/7 customer service line.
Trupanion will either send reimbursement checks through the mail or direct deposit, but the company doesn’t specify how quickly it processes payments. Nationwide can take up to 30 days or more to process a claim.
Customer reviews
Trupanion and Nationwide have similar online review ratings. Below, you can compare customer satisfaction scores for Nationwide and Trupanion from third-party review sites.
Nationwide
Trupanion
|Trustpilot
|4.4 out of 5
|4.2 out of 5
|Better Business Bureau
|1.13 out of 5
|1.16 out of 5
|Yelp
|1.7 out of 5
|2.2 out of 5
Trupanion’s negative feedback includes complaints about rising premium costs, increased deductibles, and denial of vet care. Many of the users with complaints state that they were multi-year policyholders with Trupanion who either encountered these issues during their first attempt to use the insurance or received higher bills despite no changes to their pet’s health.
Some policyholders express satisfaction with Trupanion, though. Many multi-year policyholders say their Trupanion plans covered the veterinary expenses as anticipated. But others admit though premiums are on the pricier side, they insist that they’ve had nothing but streamlined experiences.
Nationwide’s happy customers cite quick claim reimbursements and great customer service. Many satisfied customers also insist that the negative reviewers haven’t read the policy terms thoroughly.
Dissatisfied Nationwide customers mention denied claim payouts and communication issues, both on the phone and via postal mail. Similar to Trupanion, some of these customer satisfaction scores were from longtime customers.
Trupanion vs. Nationwide FAQs
The following information can help you determine if pet insurance plans from Trupanion or Nationwide work for your pet.
Is Trupanion better than Nationwide pet insurance?
Trupanion is better than Nationwide pet insurance for pet owners who want a more robust pet insurance policy. From a customer service perspective, Trupanion and Nationwide have comparable reviews on Trustpilot, the Better Business Bureau, and Yelp.
What are the main differences between Trupanion and Nationwide?
The main differences between Trupanion and Nationwide are Trupanion’s fewer exclusions and VetDirect Pay availability. Nationwide does offer plan customization with add-ons that Trupanion lacks.
How hard is it to cancel Trupanion?
Trupanion offers a straightforward way to cancel pet insurance. To verify and cancel the account, call 1 (888) 733-2685 or email [email protected] with your member policy number.
Do most vets accept Trupanion pet insurance?
Yes. Trupanion claims that its pet insurance is accepted at any licensed veterinarian in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. This includes emergency pet hospitals and specialists.
