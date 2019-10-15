In Harm’s Way: America’s 10 Deadliest Jobs

Methodology

Insurify’s data scientists compiled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on fatal injury rates, the number of fatal injuries, and median salaries per occupation, according to the latest numbers. They determined the likelihood of experiencing a fatal injury on the job, indexed against the national average (3.5 fatal injuries per 100,000 full-time workers). By comparing the median salary of each job to the national median salary of workers with equivalent educational credentials, Insurify’s data scientists sought to discover just how much more (or less) these workers are compensated. Information on educational requirements was taken from the BLS.

10. Electrical powerline installers and repairers

Fatal injury rate: 18.7 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 26

Most common cause of fatal injury: Exposure to harmful substances

Median annual salary: $70,910

91% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Five times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

A job that involves working at immense heights in close proximity to high voltage might be an obvious candidate for America’s most dangerous occupation, with risks of falling or electrocution relatively high. In fact, this is the only job on our list that attributes its high fatal injury rate to exposure to harmful substances—here, referring to high-powered electric fields. Luckily, annual wages pay the best on this list, at almost twice the median salary of workers in the U.S. at the same education level.

9. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Fatal injury rate: 21 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 53

Most common cause of fatal injury: Transportation incidents

Median annual salary: $47,030

74% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: No formal educational credential, but some employers may require formal education or certification in particular areas of landscaping

Six times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

While these supervisors are paid almost twice the median salary of full-time workers in the U.S. without formal educational credentials, they are six times more likely to be fatally injured on the job. Surprisingly, most fatal injuries on the job occur during transportation to and from various locations, rather than during the landscaping or groundskeeping work itself.

8. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Fatal injury rate: 24 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 258

Most common cause of fatal injury: Transportation incidents

Median annual salary: $69,620

88% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Seven times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

Admittedly it takes plenty of determination, patience, and long hours in all weather to work the land. But among the professions on this list that do not uniformly require a college degree, farming pays among the best on this list, at nearly $70,000 annually. For those with a passion for this type of work and an awareness of the potential hazards, farming can be both intrinsically and extrinsically rewarding.

7. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers

Fatal injury rate: 26.8 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 987

Most common cause of fatal injury: Transportation incidents

Median annual salary: $24,700

33% lower than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Eight times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

This occupation might not be the most dangerous, but with a whopping 987 deaths, it claims the highest number of total annual fatal injuries. Paid only two-thirds as much as the average full-time worker with a high school diploma or equivalent, truck drivers’ median salaries are the lowest on our list. Are these workers provided with enough compensation for the danger they’re in? We’re not so sure.

6. Structural iron and steelworkers

Fatal injury rate: 33.4 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 14

Most common cause of fatal injury: Falls, slips, and trips

Median annual salary: $53,970

46% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: High school diploma

Ten times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

Structural and iron steelwork often involves working at dizzying heights while welding and bolting heavy girders, columns, and plates. Preventative measures are taken against accidents, and workers are usually harnessed to protect from falls. It’s no question that this type of work can be very hazardous and even fatal when the proper safety protocol is not followed/

5. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Fatal injury rate: 35 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 30

Most common cause of fatal injury: Transportation incidents

Median annual salary: $37,260

38% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: No formal educational credential

Ten times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

Refuse and recyclable material collection is more hazardous than half the jobs on this list, having earned a spot in the top five most dangerous jobs this year. The workers collecting our refuse in the wee hours each week commit to more dangerous work than one might suspect: operating or working in close proximity to heavy transportation vehicles puts trash collectors at risk of transportation incidents.

4. Roofers

Fatal injury rate: 45.2 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 91

Most common cause of fatal injury: Falls, slips, or trips

Median annual salary: $39,970

48% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: No formal educational credential

Thirteen times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

Those who work extensively on home building and repair inherently put themselves at risk, especially those who work at great heights. Perhaps unsurprisingly, falls, slips and trips constitute the most common types of fatal injuries for this occupation.

3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

Fatal injury rate: 48.6 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 59

Most common cause of fatal injury: Transportation incidents

Median annual salary: $137,330

125% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent (commercial pilots); bachelor’s degree (airline pilots); commercial pilot’s license and Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Fourteen times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

Paradoxically, whereas flying is the safest mode of travel by absolute numbers, aircraft pilots and flight engineers have the third most dangerous job in America. Salaries for this occupation are by far the highest on this list, but keep in mind that these navigators of the sky must complete extensive education and training to gain employment.

2. Logging workers

Fatal injury rate: 84.3 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 55

Most common cause of fatal injury: Contact with objects and equivalent

Median annual salary: $40,650

10% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Twenty-four times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

Logging comes in as the runner-up for America’s most dangerous occupation with the second-highest fatal injury rate on this list. Physically demanding, logging involves using hazardous power tools and heavy equipment—which may prove fatal if the proper safety protocol is not followed.

1. Fishers and related fishing workers

Fatal injury rate: 99.8 per 100k

Fatal injuries per year: 41

Most common cause of fatal injury: Transportation incidents

Median annual salary: $42,110

56% higher than the median salary in the U.S. with equivalent education

Educational requirements: No formal educational credential

Twenty-nine times more likely to have a fatal injury than the average worker

Commercial fishing has long been considered hazardous, with heavy machinery and rough conditions on the open ocean. Fishing has become more competitive due to the depletion of marine fish stocks, and the resulting “race to fish” forces many to fish in particularly unsafe conditions. It may come as no surprise that fishing earns the top spot this year as America’s most dangerous occupation, with almost 100 deaths per 100k workers.