New Mexico’s FAIR Plan Gets $300K Coverage Boost

FAIR Plan fills in gaps for New Mexico homeowners

New Mexico’s FAIR Plan offers home insurance to homeowners in high-risk areas who haven’t been able to get coverage from standard insurers.

The state has the second-most uninsured homes in the country, at 13%. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the state’s top 10 insurers have non-renewed more than 10,000 homeowner policies, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI). And many homeowners who have insurance don’t have enough, the OSI reports.

Going without home insurance or underinsuring a home can have financially devastating consequences.

“Homeowners’ policies often contain a clause that requires a policyholder to at least insure their home to a certain percentage of the replacement value — typically 80%,” said Shawn Powers, vice president of sales operations at Insurify. “Failure by a policyholder to do so means they may receive a significantly reduced payout in the event of a loss.”

Typically, this reduced payout is only 60%.

Kane hopes the increase in FAIR Plan coverage limits will help homeowners get insurance and protect them during future wildfires.

“It is clear that more must be done to aid New Mexicans still recovering from wildfire devastation and to help residents prepare for future, potential wildfires,” Kane said.