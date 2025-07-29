Lemonade to Stop Selling Home Insurance in More Texas Counties as State Faces High Climate Risks

Insurer points to weather risks

One Texas policyholder shared a non-renewal letter with local ABC affiliate station WFAA. In the letter, Lemonade indicated it would no longer insure the particular home due to weather risks.

“We are required to follow our underwriting guidelines when it comes to determining which properties we can or cannot insure,” the letter said. “One of those guidelines prevents us from covering homes in areas with significant exposure to weather-related catastrophes. Our team determined that your address doesn’t meet our weather exposure guidelines, so unfortunately, we won’t be able to renew your policy.”

Lemonade hasn’t officially commented on the most recent coverage discontinuation, nor has it responded to Insurify’s request for comment.

But a page on Lemonade’s website titled “Why We Sometimes Decline” explains how the company views insurance catastrophe risks:

“If we insure a lot of homes that could all potentially get damaged by the same event at the same time, it might be too risky for us at our stage and size. That means we currently limit coverage in areas with significant exposure to wildfire, hurricanes, and so on.”