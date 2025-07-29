Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

Lemonade to Stop Selling Home Insurance in More Texas Counties as State Faces High Climate Risks

In a state marked by climate disasters, homeowners continue to lose coverage options.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Lemonade has announced it won’t renew or sell new home insurance policies in several Texas counties, including Collin and Denton in the Dallas area and Abilene and Lubbock in West Texas.

Lemonade’s business in Texas makes up nearly 13% of the insurer’s gross written premiums, according to the company’s most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Only California accounts for more of Lemonade’s business.

The newest coverage rollback marks the second time this year that Lemonade has stopped writing home insurance policies in some regions of Texas. In May, the insurer stopped selling new home and condo insurance policies in Angelina, Brazos, Ellis, Grayson, Gregg, Johnson, Lubbock, Potter, Randall, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Insurer points to weather risks

One Texas policyholder shared a non-renewal letter with local ABC affiliate station WFAA. In the letter, Lemonade indicated it would no longer insure the particular home due to weather risks.

“We are required to follow our underwriting guidelines when it comes to determining which properties we can or cannot insure,” the letter said. “One of those guidelines prevents us from covering homes in areas with significant exposure to weather-related catastrophes. Our team determined that your address doesn’t meet our weather exposure guidelines, so unfortunately, we won’t be able to renew your policy.”

Lemonade hasn’t officially commented on the most recent coverage discontinuation, nor has it responded to Insurify’s request for comment.

But a page on Lemonade’s website titled “Why We Sometimes Decline” explains how the company views insurance catastrophe risks:

“If we insure a lot of homes that could all potentially get damaged by the same event at the same time, it might be too risky for us at our stage and size. That means we currently limit coverage in areas with significant exposure to wildfire, hurricanes, and so on.”

What’s next? Climate risks make Texas a tricky insurance market

The catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe River earlier this month is the most recent example of climate risks impacting the Texas insurance market. Since 1980, Texas has experienced 190 climate disasters that caused $1 billion in damages or more. These included droughts, floods, wildfires, hurricanes, and more.

Disaster-prone states like Texas, California, and Florida present hefty financial risks for insurance companies. As a result, some insurers roll back coverage in high-risk areas or leave the state altogether.

Other Texas insurers, including Farmers and Progressive, have also recently reduced coverage offerings in Texas.

Katie Powers
Katie PowersSenior Editor

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in New York and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo