Insurance Premium Pressure: 57% Have Made Financial Sacrifices to Afford Home Insurance

Nearly 1 in 3 homeowners would let insurers monitor home cameras to save on premiums

Most homeowners (68%) report they would give up privacy or consumer protections to cut their insurance costs in half. Nearly 1 in 3 homeowners (30%) would let their insurer install and monitor cameras on their property if doing so came with a 50% discount.

That includes 24% who would let their insurer monitor exterior or doorbell cameras and 14% who would let their insurer install cameras inside the home. In theory, those cameras could help verify claims and alert homeowners and insurers to dangers like theft or fire.

Nearly one quarter (22%) would sign a multi-year contract with high cancellation fees, and 15% say they would give up the right to sue their insurer for a 50% discount on insurance costs. A similar proposal is under consideration in Louisiana, although the amount of the discount has yet to be determined.[2]

As insurers integrate AI into their business, 22% of homeowners report they would give up human customer service representatives in favor of AI-automated customer service if doing so could cut their insurance costs in half, including 29% of Gen Z.

About 1 in 5 homeowners (19%) would consent to their insurer conducting unscheduled drone or in-person home inspections. In fact, some homeowners have already reported insurers unexpectedly using drones to survey their property.[3]

Meanwhile, 10% of homeowners would go so far as to get rid of their dog or other pet, which could lower their liability for bite or injury claims, to secure a 50% discount on insurance premiums.

Despite difficulties affording insurance, just 27% of homeowners have shopped around for policies

Although homeowners are willing to make sacrifices to afford home insurance, many haven’t explored less extreme ways of lowering their premiums. For example, just over one quarter of homeowners compared or shopped around for a new policy in 2025. Meanwhile, 24% asked their insurer about discounts or made risk-mitigating home upgrades, such as replacing a roof.