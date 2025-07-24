Best Home Warranty Companies in Texas (2025)

|American Home Shield
|ShieldSilver (base plan), ShieldGold, and Shield Platinum
|HVAC, electrical systems, plumbing systems
|$30–$90
|$100 or $125
|Roof leak repair, septic pump, well pump, guest unit, pool and spa, electronics
|Liberty Home Guard
|Appliance Guard (Base), Systems Guard, Total Home Guard
|Washer, dryer, refrigerator, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ranges/ovens/cooktops, ceiling and exhaust fans, garage door openers
|$50–$60
|$50–$125
|Electronics, optional appliances, fixtures, pumps/plumbing, home maintenance, outdoor/backyard
|AFC Home Warranty
|Gold (Base), Platinum, Diamond
|Washer, dryer, refrigerator, oven/range, cooktop, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage door opener, water heater, air conditioning, heating systems, electrical systems, plumbing systems, ductwork
|$49–$98
|$75–$125
|In-ground pool and spa, stand-alone freezer, sump pump, central vacuum, septic system, well pump, roof leak, electronics coverage
|First American Home Warranty
|Starter (Base), Essential, Premium
|Plumbing system, electrical and heating systems, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven and cooktop, built-in microwave oven
|$42–$82
|$100 or $125
|Pool/spa equipment, well pump, central air conditioning, septic system, additional refrigeration, water softener, limited roof leak, HVAC tune-up
|Select Home Warranty
|Bronze Care (Base), Gold Care, Platinum Care
|Washer, dryer, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave, cooktop, dishwasher
|$44–$64
|$75–$100
|Central vacuum, lawn sprinkler system, pool, roof leak, septic system, spa, stand-alone freezer, sump pump, well pump
|2-10
|Simply Kitchen (Base), Complete Home, Pinnacle Home
|Built-in microwaves, dishwasher, range, oven, cooktop, refrigerator, beverage dispenser
|$32–$69
|$65, $85, or $100
|Washer and dryer, plumbing and electrical, HVAC surplus, garage door opener, additional refrigerator, pool/spa equipment, roof leak, water softener, septic system, HVAC tune-up, extended pipe leak
|Choice Home Warranty
|Basic plan (Base), Total plan
|Heating system, electrical system, plumbing system, plumbing stoppage, water heater, whirlpool bathtub, oven/range/stove, cooktop, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, ductwork, garage door opener, ceiling and exhaust fans
|$47–$55
|$100
|Pool/spa, limited roof leak, additional spa, stand-alone freezer, central vacuum, sprinkler system, second refrigerator, well pump, septic system, sump pump, septic tank pumping
|Fidelity National Home Warranty
|Standard (Base), Comprehensive Plus, Enhanced, Enhanced Plus
|Plumbing system and stoppages, built-in jetted bathtub, garbage disposal, instant hot water dispenser, pressure regulator, sump pump, toilets, water heater, recirculating hot water pump, heating system and ductwork, air conditioning/evaporative cooler, electrical system, doorbell, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, telephone wiring, central vacuum system, garage door opener, ceiling/whole house/attic fans, kitchen exhaust fan, dishwasher, range/oven/cooktop, built-in microwave, trash compactor, pest control, re-key
|$43–$71
|$95
|HVAC zone control, pre-season HVAC tune-up, water heater tune-up, garage door tune-up, pool/spa equipment, ornamental fountain motor and pump, washer, dryer, refrigerator, outdoor kitchen, water softener, well pump, septic tank system, enhanced slab leak limit, external pipe leak, limited roof leak repair, subterranean termite treatment, home improvement installation, smart home, emergency lodging, portable AC reimbursement, homeowners insurance deductible coverage