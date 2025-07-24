Best Home Warranty Companies in Texas (2025)

For Texas homeowners, American Home Shield is the best home warranty company for affordability. Liberty Home Guard is the best for value, and First American Home Warranty is the best for customer service.

Home warranties can be a good tool for homeowners. Warranties can help you pay for things that home insurance won’t cover, like appliance repair due to wear and tear. A home warranty in Texas can be particularly useful during the summer, when HVAC systems encounter a large amount of heat-related stress.

While you don’t necessarily need to purchase a home warranty, it can come in handy if something breaks and you’re short on cash.

Here’s what you should know about the best home warranty companies in Texas.

Quick Facts

  • A home warranty can help you pay for repairs to home systems, such as plumbing and electrical, and appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washing machines, and dryers.[1]

  • Home warranties typically exclude coverage for outdoor items, cosmetic issues, and doors, windows, and walls.

  • You’ll pay a monthly premium for a home warranty and a one-off service fee if you need repairs or replacements.

American Home Shield: Best for affordability

American Home Shield is one of the most affordable home warranties, with monthly costs as low as $30 for the basic ShieldSilver Plan, depending on where you live and your home’s value. This plan covers HVAC, electrical systems, and plumbing systems, protecting some of your home’s most crucial systems for a low price. The company also offers some add-ons, including roof leak repair, septic pump fixes, and electronics coverage.

Pros

  • Discounts for AARP and military members

  • High coverage limits

  • High Trustpilot rating

Cons

  • Fewer add-on choices than some competitors

  • Some negative customer reviews on Reddit

  • Low rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Liberty Home Guard: Best for overall value

Liberty Home Guard is the best overall value option for home warranties in Texas. It offers three simple plans — Appliance Guard, Systems Guard, and Total Home Guard — making it easy to select what you need. The Total Home Guard plan includes coverage for appliances and systems for a slightly higher monthly price than the plans covering either appliances or systems.

Pros

  • Straightforward plans

  • High Trustpilot rating

  • Numerous add-ons available

Cons

  • May have a service-call fee during the quote process

  • Can’t always choose your repair person

  • Waiting period of 30 to 60 days after purchasing a warranty

First American Home Warranty: Best for customer service

First American Home Warranty is one of the best choices for customer service and reliability. It has positive reviews across multiple review sites, with customers reporting excellent communication and good service. It also has affordable prices, with its base plan starting at about $42 per month.

Pros

  • High Trustpilot rating

  • No age limit on appliances

  • Offers unlimited service calls

Cons

  • Some plans exclude key coverages

  • Certain plans can get expensive

  • High service fee

Fidelity National Home Warranty: Best for add-ons

Fidelity National Home Warranty is one of the best choices when it comes to home warranty add-ons, as it offers roughly two dozen ways for homeowners to supplement their home protection. It also has an affordable monthly cost of around $42. If you’re a homeowner with a pool or water fountain in your garden, you may want to consider a warranty from this company. It offers add-ons for pool equipment, fountains, and much more.

Pros

  • Offers many optional add-ons

  • No age limit on certain items

  • Reasonably priced

Cons

  • Many online complaints about customer service

  • Have to pay service fee even if technician denies claim

  • Standard plan doesn’t cover major appliances

Select Home Warranty: Best for basic coverage

Select Home Warranty is one of the best options for homeowners just looking for a basic home warranty. It doesn’t require an inspection for coverage and offers a 30-day free trial. Customers can choose from three straightforward plans that start at around $44 in Texas. If you’re looking for a basic, affordable home warranty, Select Home Warranty might be a good option.

Pros

  • Less expensive than some competitors

  • 30-day free trial

  • 24/7 claims service

Cons

  • Low Trustpilot rating

  • Low coverage limit for appliances

  • Limited add-ons

How home warranties work

A home warranty is a service contract that pays repair or replacement costs for covered appliances or systems, often due to wear and tear. Homeowners typically buy a warranty for things that home insurance normally won’t cover.

Homeowners might want to buy a home warranty to cover expensive appliances or systems, such as a refrigerator or HVAC system. If a covered appliance or system breaks, you won’t have to pay out of pocket to replace it, except for a small service fee.[2]

Every home warranty is different, but they generally cover the following standard appliances and systems:

  • HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning)

  • Kitchen appliances, including ovens and dishwashers

  • Washing and drying machines

  • Electrical systems

  • Plumbing

  • Water heater

Home warranties generally won’t cover the following aspects of your home, though some companies may offer these coverages as add-ons:

  • Well pumps

  • Septic tanks

  • Roof leaks

  • Structural defects

  • Pool equipment

  • Sump pumps

  • Chimney repair

  • Sprinkler system

  • Water softener

  • Stand-alone freezer

How much does a home warranty cost in Texas?

How much your home warranty costs depends on various factors, including your plan type, location, chosen service fee, selected add-ons, and whether you choose to pay monthly or annually. It also depends on the company you go with, as some companies have significantly lower prices for base plans.

In the table below, we’ve highlighted some of the best home warranty companies in Texas and what their base plans offer, as well as the monthly premium range for all the plans, service fees, and available add-ons.

The prices included below are for coverage for a single-family home of less than 3,000 square feet in Sugar Land, Texas.

Warranty Company
sort ascsort desc
Plan Options
sort ascsort desc
What Base Plan Covers
sort ascsort desc
Monthly Premiums
sort ascsort desc
Service Fees
sort ascsort desc
Add-Ons
sort ascsort desc
American Home ShieldShieldSilver (base plan), ShieldGold, and Shield PlatinumHVAC, electrical systems, plumbing systems$30–$90$100 or $125Roof leak repair, septic pump, well pump, guest unit, pool and spa, electronics
Liberty Home GuardAppliance Guard (Base), Systems Guard, Total Home GuardWasher, dryer, refrigerator, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ranges/ovens/cooktops, ceiling and exhaust fans, garage door openers$50–$60$50–$125Electronics, optional appliances, fixtures, pumps/plumbing, home maintenance, outdoor/backyard
AFC Home Warranty Gold (Base), Platinum, DiamondWasher, dryer, refrigerator, oven/range, cooktop, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage door opener, water heater, air conditioning, heating systems, electrical systems, plumbing systems, ductwork$49–$98$75–$125In-ground pool and spa, stand-alone freezer, sump pump, central vacuum, septic system, well pump, roof leak, electronics coverage
First American Home WarrantyStarter (Base), Essential, PremiumPlumbing system, electrical and heating systems, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven and cooktop, built-in microwave oven$42–$82$100 or $125Pool/spa equipment, well pump, central air conditioning, septic system, additional refrigeration, water softener, limited roof leak, HVAC tune-up
Select Home WarrantyBronze Care (Base), Gold Care, Platinum CareWasher, dryer, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave, cooktop, dishwasher$44–$64$75–$100Central vacuum, lawn sprinkler system, pool, roof leak, septic system, spa, stand-alone freezer, sump pump, well pump
2-10Simply Kitchen (Base), Complete Home, Pinnacle HomeBuilt-in microwaves, dishwasher, range, oven, cooktop, refrigerator, beverage dispenser$32–$69$65, $85, or $100Washer and dryer, plumbing and electrical, HVAC surplus, garage door opener, additional refrigerator, pool/spa equipment, roof leak, water softener, septic system, HVAC tune-up, extended pipe leak
Choice Home WarrantyBasic plan (Base), Total planHeating system, electrical system, plumbing system, plumbing stoppage, water heater, whirlpool bathtub, oven/range/stove, cooktop, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, ductwork, garage door opener, ceiling and exhaust fans$47–$55$100Pool/spa, limited roof leak, additional spa, stand-alone freezer, central vacuum, sprinkler system, second refrigerator, well pump, septic system, sump pump, septic tank pumping
Fidelity National Home WarrantyStandard (Base), Comprehensive Plus, Enhanced, Enhanced PlusPlumbing system and stoppages, built-in jetted bathtub, garbage disposal, instant hot water dispenser, pressure regulator, sump pump, toilets, water heater, recirculating hot water pump, heating system and ductwork, air conditioning/evaporative cooler, electrical system, doorbell, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, telephone wiring, central vacuum system, garage door opener, ceiling/whole house/attic fans, kitchen exhaust fan, dishwasher, range/oven/cooktop, built-in microwave, trash compactor, pest control, re-key$43–$71$95HVAC zone control, pre-season HVAC tune-up, water heater tune-up, garage door tune-up, pool/spa equipment, ornamental fountain motor and pump, washer, dryer, refrigerator, outdoor kitchen, water softener, well pump, septic tank system, enhanced slab leak limit, external pipe leak, limited roof leak repair, subterranean termite treatment, home improvement installation, smart home, emergency lodging, portable AC reimbursement, homeowners insurance deductible coverage

How to buy a home warranty in Texas

The first thing you should do before buying a home warranty in Texas is consider whether you actually need one. Legally, you don’t have to purchase a home warranty, but you may want to.[3]

If you have relatively new appliances and can afford to pay out of pocket to fix them, you may not need a home warranty. You can also invest the money you’d be putting toward your warranty premium in a rainy-day fund for appliance and system repairs.

But if you decide to buy a home warranty, here are the steps to take:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/41b171a645/types-of-houses-96x96-orange_026-mansion.svg

    1. Consider the age of your home, system, and appliances

    The older they are, the more likely they are to need repair.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    2. Research home warranty companies in Texas

    Look for companies with affordable coverage and positive customer sentiment.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6a92eb6099/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    3. Decide how much coverage you need

    Look for a plan that covers your most critical systems and appliances, and consider what add-ons you may need.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    4. Get a quote from at least three different companies

    You should also compare service fees. Don’t just go with the cheapest option. Look for a combination of reliability and affordability.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    5. Read the fine print, and buy your policy

    Make sure to keep all the documentation involved in this process so you know what to do if you need to file a claim.

Home warranty in Texas FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about deciding on a home warranty in Texas.

  • What is the best home warranty in Texas?

    The best home warranty in Texas for you varies based on your home situation, needs, and budget. But Liberty Home Guard and First American Home Warranty stand out in Texas, providing reliable coverage at affordable rates.

  • How much does a home warranty cost in Texas?

    A home warranty costs anywhere from $15 to $100 or more in Texas, depending on where you live, your home value, and other factors. The company, plan, add-ons, and service fee you select will all affect the cost of your home warranty.

  • What does a home warranty cover?

    A home warranty covers the repair or replacement of your major home systems and appliances in the event they break from wear and tear. Homeowners often use warranties as a supplement to home insurance, as insurance won’t cover these costs. Home warranties cover things like HVAC, plumbing, water heaters, kitchen appliances, and electrical systems.

  • When should you buy a home warranty?

    When you should buy a home warranty depends on a few things. If you’re buying a new home with new appliances, you may not need one. That said, if after a number of years, you’re still in the same home and haven’t replaced your systems or appliances, it may be time to consider one. It’s also worth considering buying a home warranty if you’re purchasing an older home.

  • Are home warranties worth it?

    It depends. Home warranties may be worth it if you have older appliances and systems. If you can’t afford to pay to fix them out of pocket, you may benefit from a warranty. But if you’re in a good place financially and think you can afford to replace your HVAC system if it breaks, you may not need to spend the money each month on a home warranty.

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance."
  2. Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation. "What Should I Know About Residential Service Contracts?."
  3. Texas Real Estate Commission. "Residential Service Companies (Home Warranties)."
