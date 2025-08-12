Old Republic Home Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
An Old Republic home warranty covers your home’s appliances and systems when they break down due to normal wear and tear. The company has three plans to choose from: Basic, Deluxe, and Elite. While the Basic plan covers core systems and most household appliances, the Deluxe plan adds coverage for your washer, dryer, and air conditioning. The Elite plan doubles appliance coverage from $3,500 to $7,000 per item and includes air conditioner/cooler coverage and also a preseason tune-up of your HVAC systems.
Old Republic has a strong reputation, earning 4.1 stars on Trustpilot and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Find out more about Old Republic’s home warranty program and how it works.
Quick Facts
Old Republic home warranties offer a 30-day workmanship guarantee.
The company claims a 48-hour response time.
Coverage is available in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.
Old Republic home warranty at a glance
Operating in 25 states and Washington, D.C., Old Republic stands out as a home warranty option for many homeowners. It offers three home warranty plans, receives high reviews and a strong BBB rating, and has a reputation for reliable service.
In addition to covering major home systems, Old Republic offers some of the highest appliance coverage limits in the industry. Depending on your plan, appliances are covered for up to $3,500 or $7,000. The company has quick response times, a 30-day workmanship guarantee, and reasonable prices, ranging from $50 to $85 per month.
Pros
High appliance coverage limits
Response time within 48 hours
Positive customer reviews and A+ BBB rating
Cons
Available in only 25 states and Washington, D.C.
Limited add-on coverages
High service fees of $100 or $125
Old Republic home warranty plans and coverage
Old Republic home warranty offers three plans: Basic, Deluxe, and Elite.
Basic: The Basic plan protects your home’s major systems and kitchen appliances. Depending on your chosen service fee, it costs $50 or $55 per month.
Deluxe: As the midtier offering, the Deluxe plan covers everything in the Basic plan as well as air conditioning, washers and dryers, code violation corrections, permits, and haul away. It costs $65 or $70 per month, depending on the service fee you choose.
Elite: Elite is Old Republic’s most comprehensive plan. It covers everything in the Deluxe plan plus ice/water dispensers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) tune-ups, and unlimited HVAC refrigerant. It also doubles appliance coverage limits from $3,500 to $7,000 per appliance and costs $80 or $85 per month, depending on the service fee you select.
Take a look at how coverage differs between plans in the table below:
Covered Item
Basic
Deluxe
Elite
Dishwasher
✔
✔
✔
Kitchen exhaust fan
✔
✔
✔
Oven/range/cooktop/built-in microwave
✔
✔
✔
Trash compactor
✔
✔
✔
Kitchen refrigerator
✔
✔
✔
Washer/dryer (one set)
𝗫
✔
✔
Electrical system
✔
✔
✔
Attic, bath exhaust, ceiling, whole-house fans
✔
✔
✔
Heating system and ductwork
✔
✔
✔
Air conditioner/cooler
𝗫
✔
✔
Plumbing valves: angle stops, gate valves, shower and bathtub valves
✔
✔
✔
Instant hot/cold water dispenser
✔
✔
✔
Drain line stoppage
✔
✔
✔
Garbage disposal
✔
✔
✔
Toilets
✔
✔
✔
Water heater
✔
✔
✔
Plumbing pipe leaks (including polybutylene)
✔
✔
✔
Water pressure regulator
✔
✔
✔
Faucets, showerheads, shower arms
𝗫
✔
✔
Central vacuum
✔
✔
✔
Garage door opener
✔
✔
✔
Garage door hinges, springs, remote control transmitters, keypads
𝗫
✔
✔
Rekey service
✔
✔
✔
A/C refrigerant recharging (for heat pumps or with A/C coverage)
$20 per pound
$20 per pound
No limit
Appliances (per appliance)
$3,500
$3,500
$7,000
Correction of code violations, haul away, improper installation/repair/modification, permits
𝗫
$500
$1,000
Permits/haul away
𝗫
✔
✔
Preseason HVAC Tune-up
𝗫
𝗫
✔
Ice/water dispensers
𝗫
𝗫
✔
What does Old Republic home warranty not cover?
An Old Republic home warranty won’t cover everything in your home. For example, it won’t pay to repair or replace systems or appliances if they quit working because of missing or mismatched components or incorrect sizing. It also doesn’t cover cosmetic damage, failures caused by a power surge, or improper installation or repair.
Additionally, it won’t pay for routine maintenance or cleaning, design flaws, or damage caused by people, pets, or pests.
Coverage and payout limitations of Old Republic home warranty
Coverage and payout limits vary based on which Old Republic home warranty you choose. This means that even for covered damage, you may still need to pay a portion of the bill.
The following coverage and payout limitations apply:
Basic and Deluxe plans will pay $20 per pound of refrigerant
Elite plan has no refrigerant limits
Basic and Deluxe plans have a $3,500 per-appliance coverage limit
Elite plan has a $7,000 per-appliance coverage limit
Basic plan doesn’t cover code violation corrections, haul away, improper installation, or permits
Deluxe plan has a $500 limit for this coverage
Elite plan has a $1,000 limit for this coverage
How customers feel about Old Republic home warranty
In general, customers seem to feel favorably about home warranties from Old Republic. Many customers have left positive reviews on Trustpilot, where it has a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5. It also has an A+ rating from the BBB.
Although recent reviews on Reddit are sparse, some users say Old Republic is great, while others express frustration at a poor customer experience.
Where Old Republic stands out
Old Republic customers who are happy with the company cite good customer service, straightforward claims, and quick responses. Others on Trustpilot mention same-day service, professionalism, and Old Republic saving them thousands.
Overall, users highlight a positive customer experience and a prompt repair timeline.
Good customer service
Easy claims process
Significant savings
Where Old Republic falls short
Not all customer sentiment about Old Republic is positive. Some customers complain on Trustpilot about long hold times on the phone, while others mention poor contractor quality. Other users say their claim took longer than 48 hours to process and that the contractor assigned to their job made mistakes.
Issues with contractors
Delayed claims process
Long phone wait times
How an Old Republic home warranty compares to other companies
While Old Republic has a strong reputation as a home warranty company overall, it’s not the only option. See how it stacks up against two of the industry’s top companies: American Home Shield and Liberty Home Guard.
Old Republic vs. American Home Shield
Old Republic and American Home Shield are two of the best home warranty companies available to homeowners. They’re similar in a few key areas, each having similar response times, workmanship guarantees, and service fees.
Old Republic has a better BBB rating and higher appliance coverage limits than American Home Shield, but American Home Shield’s plans are slightly cheaper than Old Republic’s. Regarding customer sentiment, the two companies are close: Old Republic has a 4.1-star rating on Trustpilot, compared to American Home Shield’s 4.2 stars.
Factor
Old Republic
American Home Shield
Monthly cost
$50–$85
$30–$80
BBB rating
A+
B
Service fee
$100 or $125
$100 or $125
Response time
Within 48 hours
Within 48 hours
Workmanship guarantee
Yes, 30 days
Yes, 30 days
Appliance coverage limit
$3,500–$7,000
$2,000–$4,000
Old Republic vs. Liberty Home Guard
Old Republic and Liberty Home Guard both offer a 48-hour response time and a $50 per-month base plan cost, but that’s where the similarities end.
Old Republic has much higher appliance coverage limits and a better BBB rating, whereas Liberty Home Guard has a wider service-fee range and a longer workmanship guarantee. Its highest monthly cost also tops out at $60, as opposed to Old Republic’s $85.
Regarding customer satisfaction, Liberty Home Guard’s Trustpilot rating of 4.6 stars tops Old Republic’s 4.1 stars.
Factor
Old Republic
Liberty Home Guard
Monthly cost
$50–$85
$50–$60
BBB rating
A+
D, not accredited
Service fee
$100 or $125
$50–$125+
Response time
Within 48 hours
Within 48 hours
Workmanship guarantee
Yes, 30 days
Yes, 60 days
Appliance coverage limit
$3,500–$7,000
$2,000
How to file a home warranty claim with Old Republic
You have a couple of options for filing a home warranty claim with Old Republic. Here’s what to do to start a claim:
1. Check your policy
Before making a call, review your policy to make sure the damage or issue is covered.
2. Document the issue
Take photos and videos of the problem you’re having to support your claim.
3. File a claim
You can call Old Republic at 1 (800) 972-5985 or sign into your Old Republic Homeowner Central account to file a service request online 24/7. The company will typically assign a contractor to your claim within 48 hours.
4. Pay the service fee
You’ll pay your service fee (Old Republic calls it a trade call fee) when you request service.
5. Schedule the fix
Finally, you’ll schedule a time for the assigned contractor to fix the issue.
Old Republic home warranty FAQs
Take a look at the answers to frequently asked questions to see if an Old Republic home warranty is right for you.
Is Old Republic a good home warranty company?
Yes. Old Republic is regarded as a good home warranty company when taking customer reviews and ratings into account. It earned 4.1 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot and an A+ rating from the BBB. Whether it’s a good company for you depends on your home, budget, and coverage needs.
Which company has the best home warranty?
The company with the best home warranty depends on various factors, such as your home, budget, appliances, needs, and priorities. No single company is the “best” for everyone. But some companies stand out: Old Republic and American Home Shield are two of the best home warranty companies.
What isn’t covered by Old Republic?
Old Republic doesn’t cover issues outside of the home’s main foundation, except for select items like water heaters. It also doesn’t cover systems or appliances that weren’t installed correctly or aren’t working properly when coverage begins.
Are home warranties worth it?
Whether a home warranty is worth it for you depends on a few key factors. If you have an old home, a home warranty could be worth the investment, since your appliances and systems are more likely to have issues than those in a newer home.
On the other hand, new homes often come with a builder’s warranty, and appliances in new homes often have manufacturer warranties. If you have a new home, you may not get your money’s worth from a home warranty.
Does a home warranty cover old appliances?
Yes. A home warranty covers old appliances as long as they work when you buy the warranty.
Danny Smith
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.