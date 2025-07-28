Best Home Warranty Companies in Arizona (2025)

American Home Shield and Liberty Home Guard top the list of the best home warranty companies in Arizona, offering comprehensive and customizable coverage options.

Updated

If you find your aging heating, venting, and cooling system (HVAC) working overtime thanks to Arizona’s hot desert climate, you might want to consider a home warranty. A home warranty helps cover the cost to repair or replace home systems and appliances due to normal wear and tear. The right home warranty can provide peace of mind and save you money on the home appliances or systems you rely on.

Here’s what you need to know to help you find the best home warranty companies in Arizona.

Quick Facts

  • Monthly premiums from the best companies in Arizona range from as low as $15 to as high as $80, depending on your plan.

  • You typically pay a service fee each time you request a repair.

  • Coverage often excludes pre-existing conditions and cosmetic issues.

American Home Shield: Best for aging appliances

American Home Shield offers three straightforward home ownership plans: Shield Silver, Shield Gold, and Shield Platinum.

The Shield Silver plan covers major systems that keep your home running, including HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. The Shield Gold plan includes all major appliances, no matter the age of the covered item. Monthly premiums for this plan start at $15 with a $125 trade service fee.

Pros

  • Covers appliances and systems with existing damage

  • No age limits for appliances or systems

  • 30-day workmanship guarantee

Cons

  • Limited add-ons compared to competitors

  • High premiums for the Shield Platinum Plan

  • Typically must use a pre-approved technician

Liberty Home Guard: Best for add-ons

Liberty Home Guard makes it easy to personalize your coverage with a wide selection of add-ons to choose from.

Arizona homeowners can take advantage of Liberty Home Guard’s outdoor/backyard add-ons, which include pool and spa, lawn sprinkler system, saltwater pool, generator, and casita guest unit coverage. The company also boasts a high customer satisfaction rating from Trustpilot.

Pros

  • Many add-on coverages

  • Can choose your service contractor

  • High Trustpilot rating

Cons

  • Must wait 30 to 60 days to file a claim after purchasing a policy

  • Difficult to find service-call fee on their website

  • Lower coverage limits than some competitors

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: Best for affordable rates

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has more than 40 years of experience in the industry. One of the company’s standout features is its low rates across all plan tiers, including the Simply Kitchen, Complete Home, and Pinnacle Home options. It covers standard systems like air conditioners, furnaces, and water heaters, as well as various appliances like refrigerators and ovens.

The company also offers a number of add-ons, such as septic system and pool equipment coverage, allowing you to personalize your coverage.

Pros

  • Affordable rates across all plans 

  • Wide variety of add-ons

  • A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Cons

  • Low Trustpilot rating

  • Can’t always choose your own service provider

  • 30-day waiting period before you can request service

First American Home Warranty: Best for luxury appliances

If you want to make sure your top-of-the-line appliances have coverage, First American Home Warranty might be the right company for you.

Its Premium Plan offers coverage for luxury appliances and extra coverage for items like shower heads, shower arms, faucets, and toilet tanks. The Premium Plan also includes a pre-season HVAC tune-up at no additional cost.

Pros

  • High Trustpilot rating

  • Accredited with the BBB for 25 years

  • High coverage limits

Cons

  • Fewer add-ons than competitors

  • Starter Plan doesn’t include air conditioning

  • Can’t choose your own service provider

AFC Home Warranty: Best for long work guarantee

With four plans, AFC Home Warranty offers customers a lot of choice. Unlike some home warranty companies, AFC allows you to choose your own contractor for repairs as long as they have a valid license and insurance.

A major benefit of AFC Home Warranty is its long work guarantee. While many companies offer a 30- to 60-day guarantee for repairs, AFC’s guarantee lasts for the entire life of your plan, from one to three years.

Pros

  • Can choose your own service provider

  • Four available plans

  • Work guarantee of up to three years

Cons

  • More expensive than some competitors

  • Fewer add-ons than some competitors

  • Cancellation fee of $75 after first 30 days

  • Our editorial team analyzed home warranty companies that sell plans in Arizona to assess which offer the best prices, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We looked at available plans, service fees and agreements, and coverage limits. We prioritized competitive prices, customer service reviews, discounts, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How home warranties work

A home warranty service contract pays to repair or replace various home appliances (washer, dryer, fridge) and systems (plumbing, heating, electrical) if they fail due to normal wear and tear. To get home warranty coverage, your appliances and systems must be in working order when your service contract is issued.

Typical home warranty exclusions include pre-existing conditions, failures due to something other than normal wear and tear, and unlisted systems or appliances in the service contract.[1]

A home warranty isn’t the same as a home insurance policy. While a home warranty covers the normal wear and tear of appliances and systems, home insurance protects against damage from unexpected events, like a fire or flood. A home warranty is an optional form of coverage you can purchase for peace of mind, while mortgage lenders commonly require home insurance.

How much does a home warranty cost in Arizona?

When you’re looking for a home warranty system in Arizona, compare multiple companies on plan options and costs. In addition to monthly premiums, many companies also charge a service fee ranging from $75 to $125.

The following table highlights some of the top home warranty companies in Arizona, what they cover, and estimated costs for a home in Arizona.

Warranty Company
Plan Options
What Base Plan Covers
Monthly Premiums
Service Fees
Add-Ons
American Home ShieldShieldSilver, ShieldGold, Shield PlatinumHVAC, electrical systems, plumbing systems$15–$80$100 or $125Yes, including roof leak repair, septic pump, well pump, and more
Liberty Home GuardAppliance Guard, Systems Guard, Total Home GuardAppliances (washer, dryer, fridge, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven, fans, garage door openers)$50–$60Not available on websiteYes, including outdoor/backyard, electronics, professional series appliances, optional appliances, fixtures, and pumps/pumping
AFC Home WarrantyGold, Platinum, DiamondHeating and cooling, kitchen appliances, laundry appliances, electrical, plumbing $51–$92$75–$125Yes, including in-ground pool, in-ground spa, well pump, stand-alone freezer, septic system, sump pump, roof leak coverage, and electronics 
First American Home WarrantyStarter, Essential, Premium Plumbing system, electrical and heating systems, dishwasher and fridge, garbage disposal, oven and cooktop, built-in microwave$37–$72$100–$125Yes, including pool and spa equipment, well pump, central air conditioning (electric), septic system, refrigeration, water softener, limited roof leak, and HVAC tune-up
Select Home WarrantyBronze Care, Gold Care, Platinum CareClothes washer, fridge, microwave oven (built in), dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, cooktop, clothes dryer $44–$48$75–$125Yes, including central vacuum, lawn sprinkler system, pool, roof leak, septic system, stand-alone freezer, sump pump, well pump 
2-10Simply Kitchen, Complete Home, Pinnacle HomeBuilt-in microwave, dishwasher, range, oven, cooktop, fridge with ice maker/crusher and beverage dispenser$32–$35$100Yes, washer and dryer, plumbing and electrical, roof leak, luxury package, garage door opener, well pump, extended pipe leak, septic system, additional freestanding freezer, additional refrigerator, pool, wet bar refrigeration, water softener, pool, and built-in wine cooler 
Choice Home Warranty

Basic

Total

Heating, electrical, plumbing system, plumbing stoppage, water heater, whirlpool bathtub, oven, range, stove, cooktop, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, ductwork, garage door opener, ceiling and exhaust fans $47–$55$100Yes, including pool, spa, limited roof leak, additional spa, stand-alone freezer, central vacuum, sprinkler system, second fridge, well pump, septic system, sump pump, and septic tank pumping 
Fidelity National Home Warranty Standard Plan, Comprehensive Plus Plan, Enhanced Plan, Enhanced Plus Plan Plumbing system and stoppages, built-in jetted bathtub, garbage disposal, instant hot water dispenser, pressure regulator, sump pump (perm, installed), pressure regulator, toilets, water heater, recirculating hot water pump, heating system and ductwork, air conditioning, evaporative cooler, electrical system doorbell, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, telephone wiring, central vacuum system, garage door opener, ceiling/whole house/attic fans, kitchen exhaust fan, dishwasher, range/oven/cooktop, built-in microwave oven, trash compactor, pest control, re-key (buyer only)$37–$60$95Yes, including kitchen fridge, washer/dryer, air conditioning, pool and spa equipment, limited septic leak, and roof leak repair

How to buy a home warranty in Arizona

If you’re thinking about purchasing a home warranty in Arizona, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you find the right plan for your needs:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/aadb4752ff/house-rental-96x96-green_050-budget.svg

    1. Consider your needs and budget

    You might benefit from a home warranty if your home has older appliances or systems, or if you’re a first-time home buyer and want peace of mind. Also, consider whether you can afford to pay for a broken appliance or system out of pocket or if a home warranty could provide some necessary financial support.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    2. Research multiple companies

    Look at how long the company has been in business in Arizona and compare ratings on the BBB. You can also check with the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions to ensure the company you choose has the proper permits for Arizona.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    3. Read the warranty carefully

    Make sure you understand the fine print of the warranty. Pay close attention to any exclusions listed, and understand repair limits. For example, if your $10,000 boiler breaks, will your home warranty cover all of it, or only up to $1,500?

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    4. Compare multiple quotes

    See which companies offer a monthly premium that fits your budget. Don’t forget to ask about service fees and any other fees you might incur.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    5. Choose a home warranty plan

    After comparing companies on cost, coverage, customer reviews, and other factors, select the plan that best fits your needs.

Home warranty in Arizona FAQs

If you’re looking for more information on home warranties in Arizona, check out the following questions.

  • What is the best home warranty in Arizona?

    The best home warranty in Arizona will depend on your specific needs and budget. But some of Insurify’s top picks include American Home Shield, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, and AFC Home Warranty.

    To find the best home warranty for you, research and compare multiple companies. Consider coverage details, exclusions, monthly premiums, and any extra fees.

  • How much does a home warranty cost in Arizona?

    Policies range from $15 at the cheapest to $80 at the most expensive. The cost of a home warranty plan in Arizona varies based on several factors, including the company and type of plan you choose, any selected add-ons, your location, and the size of your home.

  • What does a home warranty cover?

    Home warranty coverage in Arizona varies between companies. Many basic plans cover home appliances such as washers, dryers, and fridges, while more advanced plans cover household systems such as heating, cooling, and plumbing.

  • What is the average home warranty deductible?

    Home warranties don’t necessarily have deductibles, but many require you to pay a service fee when you submit a home warranty claim. The service fee is similar to a deductible, and the cost typically ranges from $75 to $125.

  • Are home warranties worth it?

    It depends on your circumstances. A home warranty can benefit homeowners with older appliances and systems that may break down sooner. It could also benefit first-time home buyers looking for peace of mind.[3]

    But home warranties don’t cover everything. It’s important you read the fine print and understand the exclusions and limits associated with them so you aren’t surprised if you submit a claim and the company denies it.

