Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record can increase your car insurance rates, sometimes dramatically. This is because insurers view drivers with an incident on their record as being an added risk. Incidents can vary and include moving violations, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and the most severe of them all, DUIs.

In Washington, most convictions and court findings stay on your driving record for five years.[5] A speeding ticket alone may lead to you paying $800 more in insurance premiums.[6] In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect the rates you pay for car insurance.

Monthly rates start at $81 for drivers with an incident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket typically comes with a fine based on how fast you were going over the limit, and the amount you must pay can add up fast.

However, it’s not just the fine you’ll end up paying, as a speeding ticket can also spike your car insurance premiums. The average rate for car insurance for Tacoma drivers with a speeding ticket is $250 per month.

Here, you can see how adding a speeding ticket to your record affects the rates you’re offered by several top insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 67 85 USAA 69 89 GEICO 82 106 Allstate 90 116 Safeco 90 126 Direct Auto 92 123 National General 97 126 American Family 102 134 Nationwide 104 136 The General 112 150 Chubb 113 149 Farmers 119 154 Travelers 139 183 Dairyland 151 202 Bristol West 164 216 Liberty Mutual 172 240 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can raise your risk profile and lead to higher insurance rates. Drivers in Tacoma pay an average monthly premium of $256 with an accident on their record.

Here are the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 67 90 USAA 69 94 GEICO 82 111 Allstate 90 122 Safeco 90 133 Direct Auto 92 129 National General 97 134 American Family 102 139 Nationwide 104 142 The General 112 157 Chubb 113 154 Farmers 119 161 Travelers 139 191 Dairyland 151 209 Bristol West 164 223 Liberty Mutual 172 250 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Getting a DUI in Tacoma can lead to a suspended license, arrest, court conviction, and more. In addition to potential fines, one of the other major costs associated with a DUI is an increase in car insurance rates. In fact, some insurers may drop you altogether. Those that do keep you will likely raise your rates to something near the area average of $291 per month.

If you have a DUI and are looking at higher-than-average rates, here are the top insurance companies with the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI.