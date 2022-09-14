Cheapest Auto Insurance in Tacoma, Washington (2024)
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Tacoma, with liability rates starting at $67.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Washington
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $51/mes para cobertura total en Washington.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located just south of Seattle, Tacoma is home to one of the largest ports in the U.S. and a growing population. The average monthly cost of car insurance in Tacoma is $173, according to Insurify data.
The cost of Tacoma car insurance is higher than the national average and also higher than in some other cities in Washington. Fortunately, this article can help you reduce your insurance spending in Tacoma by showing you what’s raising your costs and how you can limit these factors.
Datos Breves
State Farm and USAA offer the lowest liability insurance rates in Tacoma, according to Insurify data.
Factors like your age, credit history, and driving record all affect your premium.
Insurers in Washington are allowed to review your credit history to generate a credit-based insurance score, which is one of several factors that influence your rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Tacoma
The best car insurance company for you depends on your unique circumstances. That’s why it’s always important to compare rates from several different insurers before making a decision. The three insurers highlighted below are some of the most popular in Tacoma and make a great place to start with your comparison shopping. You’ll also find their statewide average monthly quotes here.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$116
$55
Low rates
GEICO
4.2
$143
$68
Drivers with a DUI
USAA
4.5
$119
$56
Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$141/mo
State Farm offers drivers in Tacoma the lowest rates for liability-only coverage. The company also offers rideshare insurance, which is a great benefit for the many Tacoma Uber drivers. In Tacoma, the ridesharing platform Uber saw a 54% increase from the previous year.[1]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$173/mo
DUIs are on the rise in Washington.[2] If you have a DUI conviction in Tacoma, GEICO is a top option for coverage. The company can also help drivers who need an SR-22. And while your insurance premiums with a DUI will be higher, GEICO’s starting rates are among the most competitive you’ll find.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
Tacoma is home to a proud military community thanks to the proximity of the U.S. Army Reserve Center and Joint Base Lewis-McChord just a short nine miles away. And if you’re one of those military members, your insurance search should include USAA.
USAA offers various financial products and other types of insurance in addition to car insurance. The company even offers military-specific discounts if your car is garaged in storage or on the base.
Ventajas
Affordable rates
Multiple discounts
Mobile app
Contras
Only available to military members and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tacoma
Car insurance rates differ based on the insurance company, your driving record, ZIP code, and other factors. To get the cheapest car insurance in Tacoma, consider the following tips:
Choose a higher deductible. You typically qualify for a lower premium if you choose a higher deductible, which is your portion paid out of pocket. However, make sure to only choose a deductible you can afford should you need to file a claim.
Bundle policies. Insurance companies typically reward you with a discount if you purchase more than one policy. So, if you needhome insuranceor renters insurance in addition to your auto policy, you may qualify for more savings by buying them together.
Review options. Tacoma drivers have many insurance companies to choose from. Do your research and review all your options, including rates, discounts, and other benefits.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Tacoma, Washington
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tacoma: State Farm
Drivers in Tacoma must meet minimum coverage requirements to drive legally, per Washington state law.[3] This is called liability insurance, and it covers any bodily injury and property damage suffered by the other driver in an accident you cause.
The average cost of liability insurance in Tacoma is $111. Below are the insurance companies offering the cheapest liability insurance in the area.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
67
USAA
69
GEICO
82
Allstate
90
Safeco
90
Direct Auto
92
Midvale Home & Auto
96
National General
97
American Family
102
Nationwide
104
The General
112
Chubb
113
Farmers
119
Travelers
139
Foremost
146
Dairyland
151
Bristol West
164
Liberty Mutual
172
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tacoma: Direct Auto
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage.
Full coverage offers reimbursement for you in the event of an accident or damage, whereas liability coverage only reimburses the other driver. As such, full-coverage insurance is more expensive, with an average monthly rate of $236 in Tacoma.
Here, you can see the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options from top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Direct Auto
103
National General
134
Safeco
136
State Farm
141
USAA
144
Midvale Home & Auto
157
GEICO
173
Liberty Mutual
185
Allstate
186
Nationwide
193
The General
196
American Family
212
Chubb
237
Farmers
248
Travelers
290
Dairyland
330
Bristol West
344
Foremost
399
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Washington
Washington state requires drivers to obtain the minimum coverage levels outlined below.[3] Typically referred to as liability coverage, this includes bodily injury and property damage. If you cause an accident, this coverage pays for the other driver’s damages.
It’s also important to note that Washington operates under a tort system, or at-fault system.[4] This means the driver judged to be at fault could be required to cover more of the accident costs or even be sued by the victim of the crash.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Aside from mandated liability coverage, you can also choose optional coverages for greater benefits, including:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage offers reimbursement to cover damages from a collision.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage offers reimbursement in cases where your vehicle is damaged by weather, theft, or other occurrences.
Uninsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist coverage provides protection if you’re involved in an accident and the other driver lacks car insurance.
Automobile Insurance Plan
The state of Washington created the Automobile Insurance Plan to ensure that all drivers can get car insurance coverage. The program is designed to help Washington drivers who can’t get coverage from a conventional insurer due to their driving record. If you fit the bill, check out the Automobile Insurance Plan to review your coverage options.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having an incident on your driving record can increase your car insurance rates, sometimes dramatically. This is because insurers view drivers with an incident on their record as being an added risk. Incidents can vary and include moving violations, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and the most severe of them all, DUIs.
In Washington, most convictions and court findings stay on your driving record for five years.[5] A speeding ticket alone may lead to you paying $800 more in insurance premiums.[6] In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect the rates you pay for car insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Tacoma, WA
Monthly rates start at $81 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
A speeding ticket typically comes with a fine based on how fast you were going over the limit, and the amount you must pay can add up fast.
However, it’s not just the fine you’ll end up paying, as a speeding ticket can also spike your car insurance premiums. The average rate for car insurance for Tacoma drivers with a speeding ticket is $250 per month.
Here, you can see how adding a speeding ticket to your record affects the rates you’re offered by several top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
67
85
USAA
69
89
GEICO
82
106
Allstate
90
116
Safeco
90
126
Direct Auto
92
123
National General
97
126
American Family
102
134
Nationwide
104
136
The General
112
150
Chubb
113
149
Farmers
119
154
Travelers
139
183
Dairyland
151
202
Bristol West
164
216
Liberty Mutual
172
240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can raise your risk profile and lead to higher insurance rates. Drivers in Tacoma pay an average monthly premium of $256 with an accident on their record.
Here are the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
67
90
USAA
69
94
GEICO
82
111
Allstate
90
122
Safeco
90
133
Direct Auto
92
129
National General
97
134
American Family
102
139
Nationwide
104
142
The General
112
157
Chubb
113
154
Farmers
119
161
Travelers
139
191
Dairyland
151
209
Bristol West
164
223
Liberty Mutual
172
250
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Getting a DUI in Tacoma can lead to a suspended license, arrest, court conviction, and more. In addition to potential fines, one of the other major costs associated with a DUI is an increase in car insurance rates. In fact, some insurers may drop you altogether. Those that do keep you will likely raise your rates to something near the area average of $291 per month.
If you have a DUI and are looking at higher-than-average rates, here are the top insurance companies with the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
67
108
USAA
69
111
GEICO
82
132
Allstate
90
145
Safeco
90
145
Direct Auto
92
149
National General
97
157
American Family
102
165
Nationwide
104
168
The General
112
181
Chubb
113
183
Farmers
119
192
Travelers
139
225
Foremost
146
236
Dairyland
151
244
Bristol West
164
265
Liberty Mutual
172
278
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
In the city of Tacoma, 13.8% of residents are 65 or older, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimate in 2022. Seniors may drive less if they’re in retirement and have a limited budget, which makes finding cheap car insurance a must. The good news is that car insurance premiums are typically lower for seniors than for other age groups.
However, beginning at age 70, rates climb upward again, as there may be some additional risk factors associated with reduced faculties and increased medical costs in the event of an accident.
The average car insurance rate for seniors in Tacoma is $123 per month. To get the cheapest car insurance for seniors, check out the options below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
48
101
USAA
51
107
GEICO
60
128
Direct Auto
66
74
Allstate
68
140
Safeco
72
108
National General
73
101
Nationwide
73
135
American Family
75
155
Chubb
76
160
The General
85
149
Farmers
87
181
Travelers
102
213
Dairyland
114
249
Bristol West
123
257
Liberty Mutual
132
141
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teens and young adults are just starting to learn the rules of the road and how to navigate driving. This inexperience and lack of a driving history mean that car insurance for teens tends to be the most expensive.
These high rates are also due to the fact that data over time has shown teens also engage in risky driving behaviors, like speeding and distracted driving. All of this causes teens to pay an average of $298 per month for insurance in Tacoma.
To get the cheapest car insurance as a teen, remain on your parents’ insurance policy and see if you qualify for a good student discount.
Here, you can see quotes for Tacoma teens by insurance company and compare liability and full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
112
234
State Farm
113
238
GEICO
127
269
Allstate
156
322
Safeco
159
240
Direct Auto
165
185
American Family
171
356
Nationwide
176
326
The General
176
309
National General
182
251
Farmers
204
426
Chubb
206
433
Dairyland
241
528
Travelers
247
515
Foremost
257
703
Bristol West
269
564
Liberty Mutual
286
308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Tacoma
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Tacoma car insurance quotes by credit tier
The state of Washington uses credit history as a factor that can influence your car insurance rate. Washington Commissioner Mike Kreidler attempted to ban this practice in 2022; however, it was overturned by the court, so for now, credit history is still a viable tool for insurers.
If your credit is considered poor, you’ll pay double what someone with excellent creditpays. Here, you can see the difference in Tacoma car insurance quotes based on credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Tacoma?
Car insurance in Tacoma averages $111 per month for liability coverage and $236 per month for full coverage.
These rates are higher than the national average, which is $104 per month for liability coverage and $213 per month for full coverage, based on Insurify data.
Within the state of Washington, rates for car insurance vary by city. Factors that influence rates include crime, population density, cost of living, and more. For example, car insurance in a major city like Seattle costs 7% more than insurance in Tacoma.
More cities in Washington
Compared to other cities in Washington, Tacoma is fairly average. Certain cities have higher rates, and others are on the lower end.
The table below illustrates the rates you can expect to pay in other major Washington cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Tacoma car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information on car insurance rates in Tacoma? Check out the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Tacoma?
The average rate for liability-only coverage in Tacoma is $111 per month. Full-coverage policies average $236 per month.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Tacoma?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Tacoma are State Farm, USAA, and GEICO, with rates of $67, $69, and $82, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Tacoma?
The top insurers in Tacoma are State Farm, GEICO, and USAA. All three offer competitive rates and have solid financial ratings from AM Best. They also have impressive Insurify Quality Scores of 4.5, 4.2, and 4.5, respectively.
How much is car insurance per month in WA?
The average rate for car insurance in the state of Washington is $140 per month. Washington residents pay a monthly average of $87 for liability coverage and $192 for full coverage.
What is the minimum amount of vehicle insurance required in the state of Washington?
To drive legally in the state of Washington, your auto insurance coverage must comply with the state’s 25/50/10 rule. This means your coverage must include bodily injury liability of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, as well as property damage liability of $10,000 per accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
King5. "'It just never stops': Increase in Uber drivers in Tacoma mostly attributed to inflation."
King 5. "DUI crashes increasing in Washington, according to state patrol."