Cheapest Auto Insurance in Tacoma, Washington (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Tacoma, with liability rates starting at $67.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Washington

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $51/mes para cobertura total en Washington.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located just south of Seattle, Tacoma is home to one of the largest ports in the U.S. and a growing population. The average monthly cost of car insurance in Tacoma is $173, according to Insurify data.

The cost of Tacoma car insurance is higher than the national average and also higher than in some other cities in Washington. Fortunately, this article can help you reduce your insurance spending in Tacoma by showing you what’s raising your costs and how you can limit these factors.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm and USAA offer the lowest liability insurance rates in Tacoma, according to Insurify data.

  • Factors like your age, credit history, and driving record all affect your premium.

  • Insurers in Washington are allowed to review your credit history to generate a credit-based insurance score, which is one of several factors that influence your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Tacoma

The best car insurance company for you depends on your unique circumstances. That’s why it’s always important to compare rates from several different insurers before making a decision. The three insurers highlighted below are some of the most popular in Tacoma and make a great place to start with your comparison shopping. You’ll also find their statewide average monthly quotes here.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$116$55Low rates
GEICO4.2$143$68Drivers with a DUI
USAA4.5$119$56Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$141/mo

State Farm offers drivers in Tacoma the lowest rates for liability-only coverage. The company also offers rideshare insurance, which is a great benefit for the many Tacoma Uber drivers. In Tacoma, the ridesharing platform Uber saw a 54% increase from the previous year.[1]

Ventajas

  • Low rates

  • Bundling discount

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Low rating on Trustpilot

  • Complaints about claims process

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$173/mo

DUIs are on the rise in Washington.[2] If you have a DUI conviction in Tacoma, GEICO is a top option for coverage. The company can also help drivers who need an SR-22. And while your insurance premiums with a DUI will be higher, GEICO’s starting rates are among the most competitive you’ll find.

Ventajas

  • Competitive rates for drivers with a DUI

  • Many discounts available

  • A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Low rating on Trustpilot

  • Complaints about communication

  • No gap or rideshare insurance available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

Tacoma is home to a proud military community thanks to the proximity of the U.S. Army Reserve Center and Joint Base Lewis-McChord just a short nine miles away. And if you’re one of those military members, your insurance search should include USAA.

USAA offers various financial products and other types of insurance in addition to car insurance. The company even offers military-specific discounts if your car is garaged in storage or on the base.

Ventajas

  • Affordable rates

  • Multiple discounts

  • Mobile app

Contras

  • Only available to military members and their families

  • No 24/7 customer service

  • Limited network of agents

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tacoma

Car insurance rates differ based on the insurance company, your driving record, ZIP code, and other factors. To get the cheapest car insurance in Tacoma, consider the following tips:

  • Choose a higher deductible. You typically qualify for a lower premium if you choose a higher deductible, which is your portion paid out of pocket. However, make sure to only choose a deductible you can afford should you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle policies. Insurance companies typically reward you with a discount if you purchase more than one policy. So, if you need home insurance or renters insurance in addition to your auto policy, you may qualify for more savings by buying them together.

  • Review options. Tacoma drivers have many insurance companies to choose from. Do your research and review all your options, including rates, discounts, and other benefits.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tacoma: State Farm

Drivers in Tacoma must meet minimum coverage requirements to drive legally, per Washington state law.[3] This is called liability insurance, and it covers any bodily injury and property damage suffered by the other driver in an accident you cause.

The average cost of liability insurance in Tacoma is $111. Below are the insurance companies offering the cheapest liability insurance in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm67
USAA69
GEICO82
Allstate90
Safeco90
Direct Auto92
Midvale Home & Auto96
National General97
American Family102
Nationwide104
The General112
Chubb113
Farmers119
Travelers139
Foremost146
Dairyland151
Bristol West164
Liberty Mutual172
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tacoma: Direct Auto

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage.

Full coverage offers reimbursement for you in the event of an accident or damage, whereas liability coverage only reimburses the other driver. As such, full-coverage insurance is more expensive, with an average monthly rate of $236 in Tacoma.

Here, you can see the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options from top insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Direct Auto103
National General134
Safeco136
State Farm141
USAA144
Midvale Home & Auto157
GEICO173
Liberty Mutual185
Allstate186
Nationwide193
The General196
American Family212
Chubb237
Farmers248
Travelers290
Dairyland330
Bristol West344
Foremost399
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Tacoma car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Washington

Washington state requires drivers to obtain the minimum coverage levels outlined below.[3] Typically referred to as liability coverage, this includes bodily injury and property damage. If you cause an accident, this coverage pays for the other driver’s damages.

It’s also important to note that Washington operates under a tort system, or at-fault system.[4] This means the driver judged to be at fault could be required to cover more of the accident costs or even be sued by the victim of the crash.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

Aside from mandated liability coverage, you can also choose optional coverages for greater benefits, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage offers reimbursement to cover damages from a collision.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage offers reimbursement in cases where your vehicle is damaged by weather, theft, or other occurrences.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage provides protection if you’re involved in an accident and the other driver lacks car insurance.

Automobile Insurance Plan

The state of Washington created the Automobile Insurance Plan to ensure that all drivers can get car insurance coverage. The program is designed to help Washington drivers who can’t get coverage from a conventional insurer due to their driving record. If you fit the bill, check out the Automobile Insurance Plan to review your coverage options.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record can increase your car insurance rates, sometimes dramatically. This is because insurers view drivers with an incident on their record as being an added risk. Incidents can vary and include moving violations, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and the most severe of them all, DUIs.

In Washington, most convictions and court findings stay on your driving record for five years.[5] A speeding ticket alone may lead to you paying $800 more in insurance premiums.[6] In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect the rates you pay for car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket typically comes with a fine based on how fast you were going over the limit, and the amount you must pay can add up fast.

However, it’s not just the fine you’ll end up paying, as a speeding ticket can also spike your car insurance premiums. The average rate for car insurance for Tacoma drivers with a speeding ticket is $250 per month.

Here, you can see how adding a speeding ticket to your record affects the rates you’re offered by several top insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm6785
USAA6989
GEICO82106
Allstate90116
Safeco90126
Direct Auto92123
National General97126
American Family102134
Nationwide104136
The General112150
Chubb113149
Farmers119154
Travelers139183
Dairyland151202
Bristol West164216
Liberty Mutual172240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can raise your risk profile and lead to higher insurance rates. Drivers in Tacoma pay an average monthly premium of $256 with an accident on their record.

Here are the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm6790
USAA6994
GEICO82111
Allstate90122
Safeco90133
Direct Auto92129
National General97134
American Family102139
Nationwide104142
The General112157
Chubb113154
Farmers119161
Travelers139191
Dairyland151209
Bristol West164223
Liberty Mutual172250
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Getting a DUI in Tacoma can lead to a suspended license, arrest, court conviction, and more. In addition to potential fines, one of the other major costs associated with a DUI is an increase in car insurance rates. In fact, some insurers may drop you altogether. Those that do keep you will likely raise your rates to something near the area average of $291 per month.

If you have a DUI and are looking at higher-than-average rates, here are the top insurance companies with the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm67108
USAA69111
GEICO82132
Allstate90145
Safeco90145
Direct Auto92149
National General97157
American Family102165
Nationwide104168
The General112181
Chubb113183
Farmers119192
Travelers139225
Foremost146236
Dairyland151244
Bristol West164265
Liberty Mutual172278
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

In the city of Tacoma, 13.8% of residents are 65 or older, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimate in 2022. Seniors may drive less if they’re in retirement and have a limited budget, which makes finding cheap car insurance a must. The good news is that car insurance premiums are typically lower for seniors than for other age groups.

However, beginning at age 70, rates climb upward again, as there may be some additional risk factors associated with reduced faculties and increased medical costs in the event of an accident. 

The average car insurance rate for seniors in Tacoma is $123 per month. To get the cheapest car insurance for seniors, check out the options below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm48101
USAA51107
GEICO60128
Direct Auto6674
Allstate68140
Safeco72108
National General73101
Nationwide73135
American Family75155
Chubb76160
The General85149
Farmers87181
Travelers102213
Dairyland114249
Bristol West123257
Liberty Mutual132141
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Teens and young adults are just starting to learn the rules of the road and how to navigate driving. This inexperience and lack of a driving history mean that car insurance for teens tends to be the most expensive.

These high rates are also due to the fact that data over time has shown teens also engage in risky driving behaviors, like speeding and distracted driving. All of this causes teens to pay an average of $298 per month for insurance in Tacoma.

To get the cheapest car insurance as a teen, remain on your parents’ insurance policy and see if you qualify for a good student discount.

Here, you can see quotes for Tacoma teens by insurance company and compare liability and full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
USAA112234
State Farm113238
GEICO127269
Allstate156322
Safeco159240
Direct Auto165185
American Family171356
Nationwide176326
The General176309
National General182251
Farmers204426
Chubb206433
Dairyland241528
Travelers247515
Foremost257703
Bristol West269564
Liberty Mutual286308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Tacoma car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of Washington uses credit history as a factor that can influence your car insurance rate. Washington Commissioner Mike Kreidler attempted to ban this practice in 2022; however, it was overturned by the court, so for now, credit history is still a viable tool for insurers.

If your credit is considered poor, you’ll pay double what someone with excellent credit pays. Here, you can see the difference in Tacoma car insurance quotes based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Tacoma?

Car insurance in Tacoma averages $111 per month for liability coverage and $236 per month for full coverage.

These rates are higher than the national average, which is $104 per month for liability coverage and $213 per month for full coverage, based on Insurify data.

Within the state of Washington, rates for car insurance vary by city. Factors that influence rates include crime, population density, cost of living, and more. For example, car insurance in a major city like Seattle costs 7% more than insurance in Tacoma.

More cities in Washington

Compared to other cities in Washington, Tacoma is fairly average. Certain cities have higher rates, and others are on the lower end.

The table below illustrates the rates you can expect to pay in other major Washington cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Federal Way$125$272
Kennewick$69$179
Seattle$111$256
Spokane$81$158
Vancouver$83$200
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Tacoma car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information on car insurance rates in Tacoma? Check out the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Tacoma?

    The average rate for liability-only coverage in Tacoma is $111 per month. Full-coverage policies average $236 per month.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Tacoma?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Tacoma are State Farm, USAA, and GEICO, with rates of $67, $69, and $82, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Tacoma?

    The top insurers in Tacoma are State Farm, GEICO, and USAA. All three offer competitive rates and have solid financial ratings from AM Best. They also have impressive Insurify Quality Scores of 4.5, 4.2, and 4.5, respectively.

  • How much is car insurance per month in WA?

    The average rate for car insurance in the state of Washington is $140 per month. Washington residents pay a monthly average of $87 for liability coverage and $192 for full coverage.

  • What is the minimum amount of vehicle insurance required in the state of Washington?

    To drive legally in the state of Washington, your auto insurance coverage must comply with the state’s 25/50/10 rule. This means your coverage must include bodily injury liability of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, as well as property damage liability of $10,000 per accident.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. King5. "'It just never stops': Increase in Uber drivers in Tacoma mostly attributed to inflation."
  2. King 5. "DUI crashes increasing in Washington, according to state patrol."
  3. Office of the Insurance Commissioner. "Washington state's mandatory auto/motorcycle insurance law."
  4. Kapuza Lighty Accident Injury Lawyers. "Is Washington a No-Fault State?."
  5. Washington State Department of Licensing. "Guide to Driving Records."
  6. Off the Record. "Washington Traffic Tickets."

