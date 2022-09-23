>Seguros de Autos>Pennsylvania

Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania (2024)

Pennsylvania’s minimum car insurance requirements are 15/30/5. Here’s what that means and what coverages you have to purchase.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Pennsylvania is one of the many states that require drivers to maintain minimum car insurance coverage, but it’s important to know exactly what those minimum coverages are. In Pennsylvania, drivers must purchase 15/30/5 liability coverage, which translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]

Since Pennsylvania is a no-fault state with full-tort and limited-tort coverage options, it’s especially important to understand how these state laws affect your car insurance policy as you shop for quotes.[2] Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania car insurance requirements.

Pennsylvania car insurance requirements

All drivers in Pennsylvania must maintain at least the following coverages:[1]

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage liability

  • $5,000 for medical benefits

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance is coverage for the injuries you cause another person when you’re the at-fault driver. So if you cause an accident, this coverage pays for the other parties’ medical expenses from the incident.

In Pennsylvania, all drivers are required to have at least $15,000 for bodily injury insurance for the injury or death of one person and $30,000 for the injuries or deaths of two or more people in one car accident.[1]

While this coverage is part of your Pennsylvania auto insurance policy, it doesn’t provide payment or reimbursement for your own injuries after an at-fault accident.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance is similar to bodily injury liability insurance: Both pay for the expenses you cause in an at-fault accident. The difference is that property damage liability pays for the physical damages you cause another person’s property, including vehicles, houses, and other structures, like bridges and roadways.

In Pennsylvania, all drivers must maintain at least $5,000 of property damage liability insurance for each accident.[1]

Medical benefits

Medical benefits coverage pays for your injuries after an accident, regardless of who was at fault. It also applies to any passengers in your car. The minimum required amount in Pennsylvania is $5,000.

Get State-Minimum Coverage in Pennsylvania

Rates start as low as $53 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Pennsylvania full-tort and limited-tort options

Pennsylvania operates under a no-fault system, which means after an accident, drivers file claims with their own insurance companies for bodily injuries.[3] However, Pennsylvania is also a tort state, so drivers can choose a full-tort or a limited-tort option for their car insurance coverage.

Full-tort coverage gives the driver unrestricted rights to bring a lawsuit against the at-fault driver. But with a limited-tort option, you can’t sue for pain and suffering, only medical and property damage expenses. Because limited tort restricts some of your options, it’s generally the cheaper type of policy.[2]

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Pennsylvania?

Liability-only policies cover the injuries, deaths, and damages you cause another person or property. They provide the lowest level of legally acceptable coverage, which is why they’re generally the cheapest auto insurance policies you can find.

You don’t legally need more than liability insurance to drive in Pennsylvania, but these minimum coverages are just that: minimums. It may not be enough coverage to fully protect you and your assets on the road.

People can purchase full-coverage policies, which are liability-only policies with additional coverages, like comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and roadside assistance. If you finance or lease your car, the lienholder may require you to purchase comprehensive and collision coverages.

Good to Know

You may want full-coverage car insurance in Pennsylvania if you drive a newer, high-value vehicle that you couldn’t afford to replace. But you may be fine with liability-only coverage if you want to pay as little as possible for insurance and drive an older car that’s worth less than the cost of a major repair.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Pennsylvania

The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Pennsylvania is $92 per month. Although you must meet certain minimums, you can take out higher liability limits than what Pennsylvania law requires for more protection.

Remember, the minimum required coverages in Pennsylvania don’t cover any damages to your vehicle or property.

Here are the cheapest liability car insurance quotes in Pennsylvania.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto53
State Farm55
Foremost59
Erie64
National General65
Auto-Owners69
Safeco75
Midvale Home & Auto82
Travelers83
GEICO86
Progressive86
Allstate97
The General97
Direct Auto101
Plymouth Rock105
Nationwide110
Liberty Mutual110
Dairyland112
USAA113
State Auto116
Chubb130
Bristol West131
CSAA166
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Pennsylvania

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Pennsylvania is $194 per month. No exact definition of full-coverage car insurance exists, but it typically includes the state-required coverage plus collision and comprehensive coverages.

Because full-coverage insurance has more protections for drivers, it’s usually a more expensive policy than liability-only coverage. But here are the cheapest full-coverage quotes in Pennsylvania to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto72
State Farm103
Travelers118
Safeco118
Erie119
Auto-Owners128
Midvale Home & Auto135
Plymouth Rock137
Nationwide143
Liberty Mutual156
GEICO159
Progressive160
Foremost163
Direct Auto166
Allstate180
State Auto195
National General202
CSAA203
USAA209
The General229
Infinity238
Chubb242
Bristol West243
Dairyland264
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Liability Insurance in Pennsylvania

Get quotes from Insurify’s top auto insurance partners

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Pennsylvania

The state of Pennsylvania may penalize you if you drive without insurance or without proof of insurance. Although the state doesn’t impose criminal penalties, the civil penalties and expenses could include:[4]

  • Minimum $300 fine

  • Three-month driver’s license and vehicle registration suspension

  • Restoration fees for vehicle registration, driver’s license, and commercial driver’s license

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Whether you commute on the Pennsylvania Turnpike or hardly leave your ZIP code, you may want to consider purchasing more than the state-minimum coverage so you can drive with the level of financial protection you need. 

Here are some coverages you can consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision insurance

    Collision coverage pays for your vehicle damages when you hit another vehicle or stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages from non-collision events, like floods, theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    About 6% of Pennsylvania drivers don’t have coverage.[5] Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage provides you with financial compensation if an at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance or enough insurance to cover the injuries or damages you sustained.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance payout in the event of a total loss.

Pennsylvania car insurance requirements FAQs

Driving without meeting Pennsylvania’s minimum coverage requirements can result in fines or license and registration suspension. Here’s some additional information about Pennsylvania insurance laws to help you better understand what your auto insurance policy must include.

  • Does Pennsylvania require car insurance?

    Yes, Pennsylvania requires all drivers to maintain car insurance.[1]

  • What are the minimum auto insurance requirements in Pennsylvania?

    Pennsylvania requires 15/30/5 minimum auto insurance coverage, which translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident for property damage liability. It also requires $5,000 in medical benefits coverage.[1]

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Pennsylvania?

    Yes. Pennsylvania state law requires you to provide proof of car insurance when you initially register your vehicle.[4]

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Pennsylvania?

    Your car insurance policy typically insures your vehicle and anyone who drives your vehicle with your permission. However, your policy may have certain exclusions or limitations, so you should ask your insurer about when it does and doesn’t provide coverage.[6]

Sources

  1. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. "Insurance Overview."
  2. Pennsylvania Insurance Department. "Automobile Insurance Guide."
  3. Nolo. "Your Guide to Pennsylvania Auto Insurance."
  4. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. "Insurance Law Overview and Frequently Asked Questions."
  5. III. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  6. III. "8 auto insurance myths."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers