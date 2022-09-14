>Seguros de Autos>Oregon

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Medford, Oregon (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Medford, starting at $47 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Medford is one of the top small cities in the country, and there’s plenty to love about life here. Fortunately, that list includes affordable car insurance.

State law requires anyone who registers a car in Medford to carry at least the minimum insurance requirements.[1] The average monthly cost for this liability coverage is $86, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $149. These rates make Medford one of the more affordable cities for insurance in Oregon.

Multiple factors likely contribute to Medford’s lower rates. For example, Medford drivers have a relatively short commute time of just over 17 minutes. Less time on the road can mean a lower risk of getting into an accident. The city of more than 85,000 also has a comparatively low accident rate — Medford had just 2,011 crashes and 21 fatalities in 2021.[2]

While Medford’s average car insurance rates are lower than both the Oregon and national averages, comparing car insurance quotes could help you save even more.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Safeco, and GAINSCO offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Medford.

  • More than 12% of 2021 accidents in Medford involved speeding, and nearly 6% involved alcohol, DOT data shows.

  • In Oregon, car insurers can consider credit history when deciding whether to issue a new policy, but they can’t use credit information to raise premiums when a policy renews.[3]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Medford

The cheapest auto insurance for you depends on your coverage needs and situation. Insurance companies use numerous factors to decide how much to charge each driver for coverage. Each insurer also rates each component differently. All of this means the best way to find the affordable coverage you need is to shop around and compare quotes from several insurers.

As you begin your search, keep these three insurers in mind.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Country Financial4.2$47$22Teen drivers
State Farm4.5$64$43Discounts
Mile Auto3.5$68$54Low-mileage drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Country Financial

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$20/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo

Country Financial offers driver and family discounts to lessen the burden of insuring young drivers. The company also offers discounts for taking a driver’s safety course, having good grades, being a college graduate, and going to driving school.

The company also offers other products and several opportunities to bundle homeowners or renters insurance and auto coverage to bring pricing down even further.

Ventajas

  • Strong financial stability

  • 24/7 claims reporting and customer service online and by phone

Contras

  • Can be pricey without discounts

  • Doesn’t carry Better Business Bureau accreditation

Read our Country Financial review
Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo

State Farm is a nationwide insurance agency that offers low rates. State Farm also offers discounts that can bring pricing down even further, including vehicle safety, passive restraint, anti-theft, multiple auto, bundling, and more. The company also offers life insurance and policies for small businesses.

Ventajas

  • Strong financial stability

  • In-person, online, and phone support in Medford

Contras

  • Mixed reviews for claims handling

  • Must purchase the policy either on the phone or in person with an insurance agent

Read our State Farm review
Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurance company, meaning you only pay for the miles you drive. Customers of Mile Auto send in their odometer readings monthly and are billed a base rate plus a per-mile rate for miles driven. College students, Sunday drivers, people who work from home, weekend explorers, and others who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year could save substantially with this insurer.

Ventajas

  • Only pay for the miles you drive

  • Doesn’t track mileage via an app

Contras

  • Insurance bill can spike if you take a road trip

  • Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Medford

The easiest way to find the cheapest car insurance in Medford is to shop around. Insurance companies weigh their criteria differently from one another.

Generally, insurance companies look at a driver’s ZIP code, age, marital status, driving record, credit history, and more during the underwriting process.

Some of these factors are outside your control. Others aren’t, and you can always reduce your insurance expenses with the following tips:

  • Focus on lowering your speed and driving safely. Speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs can all affect your insurance premiums dramatically.

  • Take advantage of as many discounts as you can. Be sure to ask your insurer what discounts are available. There may be some you hadn’t considered.

  • Consider raising your deductible. The higher your deductible, the lower your monthly premium. However, make sure you don’t raise your deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it should you need to file a claim.

  • Choose minimum coverage. Opt for the minimum car insurance coverages if you have older vehicles.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Medford, Oregon

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Medford: Mile Auto

Liability insurance is the minimum amount of coverage you must carry to register and legally drive in Oregon. Liability coverage pays for the other driver’s bodily injuries and vehicle repairs in an accident you cause.

The average rate for liability-only insurance in Medford is $86 per month, and you can see a collection of rates from leading insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto47
Safeco58
GAINSCO78
Liberty Mutual78
National General85
Direct Auto94
Midvale Home & Auto94
Dairyland114
Bristol West121
The General133
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Medford: Mile Auto

Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage plus comprehensive and collision insurance. If you’re at fault in an accident, your full-coverage policy will pay for the other party’s vehicle repairs and medical expenses, as well as to fix your car.

You can also add other coverages to your policy, including coverage for a rental car if your car is in the shop after an accident.

The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Medford is $149 per month, and you can find a list of leading insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto59
Travelers76
Nationwide90
Safeco96
Liberty Mutual138
Midvale Home & Auto141
GAINSCO166
Direct Auto167
National General172
Bristol West229
The General249
Dairyland252
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Medford car insurance costs

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Car insurance requirements in Oregon

Oregon is an at-fault state, which means whichever driver caused the accident is responsible for paying the injured party’s medical and repair expenses. However, personal injury protection is also a requirement, and this lets you receive payment for your medical expenses regardless of fault. The state also requires drivers to carry the minimum limits, outlined in the table below.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

While drivers in Oregon aren’t required to carry more than the above minimum coverage types and limits, it may be prudent to increase these coverage amounts.

You may also want to consider adding the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you’re at fault in an accident, collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your vehicle is damaged by something other than an accident, such as a storm or a fire, comprehensive coverage will pay to repair or replace it.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other serious traffic violation that shows on your record. An incident will usually increase your car insurance rates because insurers see incidents as indicators of future dangerous driving behavior. DUIs are seen as being especially serious and may cause your insurer to drop you altogether.

Drivers with clean driving records get better rates overall, as illustrated in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
Mile Auto47707280
Safeco58858795
GAINSCO78104106128
Liberty Mutual78113116128
National General85116120140
Direct Auto94131134155
Dairyland114160161187
Bristol West121167168199
The General133187190219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can have a dramatic effect on your car insurance rates. Teenagers pay some of the highest insurance premiums because of their lack of driving experience and an increased likelihood of being in an accident.

You can expect to enjoy your lowest insurance rates between the ages of 35 and 70. After age 70, rates start to increase again because reduced faculties make senior drivers more likely to be in an accident. In addition, seniors involved in an accident are more likely to require additional medical care.

This table illustrates the average rates you can expect to pay based on your age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$350
20s$251
30s$189
40s$168
50s$145
60s$130
70s$134
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Medford, OR

Medford car insurance quotes by credit tier

Oregon allows insurance companies to use a customer’s credit history to decide their rate; however, the state bars insurers from using it to affect rates at renewal.[4]

A licensed driver with excellent or good credit can enjoy lower rates because the company sees them as more financially stable. Companies see drivers with poor credit as less financially stable and more likely to file a claim if they’re in an accident.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Medford car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you get the best car insurance rates in Medford? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Medford?

    The total average rate for car insurance in Medford is $118 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $86 per month, and the average rate for full coverage is $149 per month.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Medford?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance available in Medford, at a rate of $47 per month. Medford drivers can also find affordable coverage from Safeco and GAINSCO, the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city, with liability rates as low as $58 and $78, respectively.

    However, these may not be the cheapest companies for you. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers before choosing the best policy for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Medford?

    Country Financial, State Farm, and Mile Auto rank as three of the top insurers in Medford. Country Financial offers low rates for teens, who pay some of the market’s highest premiums. Meanwhile, Mile Auto charges rates based on how much you drive, leading to considerable savings for low-mileage drivers. Finally, State Farm is the nation’s biggest insurer, offers several discounts, and earns high marks for financial stability and customer service.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services. "Minimum Insurance Requirements."
  2. Oregon Department of Transportation. "Crash Data Viewer."
  3. Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. "A Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
  4. Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. "A Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."

