>Seguros de Autos>North Dakota

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Fargo, North Dakota (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest liability-only insurance in Fargo, at an average of $59 a month.

Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024

Nestled along the Red River of the North, Fargo is the most populated city in North Dakota. The average cost of car insurance in Fargo is $130 a month, which is more expensive than North Dakota’s average rate of $117.

Auto insurance policies in Fargo may be more expensive than the state average due to its population density and geographical location, making it more likely for policyholders to file a claim.

Datos Breves

  • Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage policies in Fargo, according to Insurify data.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Fargo is $94 a month for liability car insurance and $166 a month for full coverage.

  • North Dakota car insurance companies can use drivers’ credit scores to determine insurance premiums.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Fargo

The right car insurance depends on various factors like your risk level, claims history, and budget. If you’re in the market for an insurance policy, these are Fargo’s best car insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
Average Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability OnlyBest for
Bristol West2.2$194$85High-risk drivers
Midvale Home & Auto3.2$97$59Full coverage
The General3.3$153$102Students
Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Bristol West

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
2.2
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$75/mo
Full Coverage
$166/mo

In Fargo, 1.24% of drivers have driving violations on their record, higher than the national average of 1.21%, according to Insurify data. If you have traffic violations on your record, Bristol West may be a solid choice for car insurance, as it provides SR-22 filings and non-standard insurance to high-risk drivers.

Ventajas

  • Offers coverage to high-risk drivers

  • Offers coverage to drivers with no or poor credit

Contras

  • Limited available discounts

  • Poor reviews for customer service

Read our Bristol West review
Paul - April 21, 2024
Verified

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Terence - April 20, 2024
Verified

Poor

Their prices are too high.
Barry - April 1, 2024
Verified

Terrific

Absolutely great.

Best insurer for full coverage: Midvale Home & Auto 

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
3.7
JD Power
Not rated
A.M. Best
A
Full Coverage
$84/mo

A full-coverage policy can be beneficial when faced with increased risk factors like natural disasters, high-risk driving, and increased traffic, all of which are present in Fargo. Midvale Home & Auto offers one of the cheapest full-coverage policies in the city.

Ventajas

  • Gap insurance available

  • Various available discounts

Contras

  • No mobile app

  • Lower AM Best rating compared to other insurers

Best insurer for students: The General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
3.3
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$96/mo
Full Coverage
$135/mo

Fargo is home to North Dakota State University and more than 12,000 NDSU undergraduates. If you’re a student with good grades, The General offers discounts to help you lower your costs.

Ventajas

  • Files SR-22 for high-risk drivers

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Limited coverage options advertised

  • No bundling discounts

Read our The General review
Amber - April 22, 2024
Verified

Disappointed

I was overcharged.
Jaime - April 20, 2024
Verified

Too expensive

It's too expensive for me.
Eric - April 20, 2024
Verified

No

Extremely overpriced.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fargo

Just because an auto policy has the lowest rates doesn’t mean it’s right for you. When shopping for a car insurance policy, look for an insurer with a solid reputation and coverages that fit your needs. Finding quality coverage and staying within your budget is possible.

Here are some tips for getting cheap car insurance in Fargo:

  • Shop around. Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies can help you get the lowest price for your ideal policy. The Insurance Information Institute recommends gathering quotes from at least three different insurance companies.[2]

  • Improve your credit score. A high credit score indicates you’re less likely to file a claim. Therefore, people with good to excellent credit tend to snag the best rates.

  • Find discounts. Qualifying for vehicle, driving history-related, affiliation, policy-related, and driver-specific discounts can significantly curb your auto insurance rates.

  • Increase your deductible. A higher deductible can help you save money on your premiums. Ensure you can afford the higher deductible if you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle policies. Get savings on your car insurance policy by bundling it with multiple insurance products, like a life or homeowners insurance policy.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fargo

Liability-only insurance is the minimum required liability coverage in North Dakota and costs an average of $94 a month. This policy only covers medical expenses and vehicle repairs of the other party if you’re at fault in an accident.

The table below illustrates more car insurance companies with the most affordable liability-only policies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$59
Safeco$72
The General$102
Bristol West$85
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fargo

While a liability-only insurance policy covers the other party’s damages and injuries in an at-fault accident, full-coverage insurance offers liability coverage and protection for your vehicle.

If you have a high-value car or drive frequently, consider protecting your vehicle with full-coverage insurance. Keep in mind that your lender may require you to carry this policy if you have a loan or lease on your car. In contrast, a liability-only policy may suffice for those who rarely drive or can’t afford full-coverage insurance.

The average cost of full-coverage auto insurance in Fargo is $166 a month, but drivers may also consider these insurance companies for cheap full-coverage policies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$97
Safeco$134
The General$153
Bristol West$194
Car insurance requirements in North Dakota

North Dakota is a no-fault state, meaning you must carry your own car insurance medical coverage via medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. And if you drive without insurance, the state may fine you $150 and require you to file SR-22 insurance.

Here are North Dakota’s minimum insurance requirements:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability coverage$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
First-party benefits$30,000 per person

While North Dakota residents can drive legally with just the minimum requirements above, it may not be enough to feel fully protected on the road. Here are some additional coverages to consider adding to your policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Typically part of a full-coverage policy, collision coverage pays for vehicle repairs when you hit an object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Also usually in a full-coverage policy, comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs resulting from non-collision incidents like vandalism, falling objects, theft, or natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance covers the difference between the current value of your car and the outstanding balance of your auto loan or lease in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    You can tap into this coverage to pay for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs.

North Dakota Automobile Assigned Claims Plan 

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Drivers with an incident on their records can expect to pay more expensive car insurance premiums because of the higher risk of filing a claim they pose to insurance companies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets indicate that you’re more likely to engage in risky driving behavior, causing an increase in your insurance premiums. In 2021, 34% of fatal car crashes in North Dakota involved speeding or aggressive driving.[4] But a speeding ticket doesn’t have to prevent you from getting an affordable car insurance policy.

The table below also shows some of Fargo’s best companies for drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Midvale Home & Auto$59$80
Safeco$72$96
The General$102$137
Bristol West$85$113
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2021, North Dakota had more than 9,500 vehicle crashes resulting in fatalities, injuries, and property damage.[4] An at-fault accident can result in rate increases, as it indicates to insurers that you’re more likely to cause future accidents. However, high-risk drivers still have available options when it comes to budget-friendly car insurance.

These insurance companies also offer the best deals for drivers in Fargo with an at-fault accident on their records.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Midvale Home & Auto$59$85
Safeco$72$102
The General$102$146
Bristol West$85$121
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

You may have to carry an SR-22 certificate if you have a DUI conviction to prove you have the minimum coverage required in North Dakota. Many insurers may refuse to offer insurance coverage to high-risk drivers. And if they offer insurance, it’s usually at a lofty rate.

While you can’t undo a DUI, you can mitigate the financial effect of increased premiums by finding an affordable policy. These companies also provide competitive rates for people with a DUI on their motor vehicle record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Midvale Home & Auto$59$92
Safeco$72$111
The General$102$159
Bristol West$85$131
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

More driving experience usually results in lower rates. However, this isn’t always the case. While insurance premiums wane at age 35, they may climb at 75. Seniors see higher insurance rates as age-related conditions, like slower reaction times or decreased hearing and vision, increase their risk on the road.[5]

Regardless, you can still get low-cost coverage in your 70s. These auto insurance companies also offer cost-effective options for senior drivers in Fargo.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Midvale Home & Auto$68$42
Safeco$94$50
The General$107$72
Bristol West$136$59
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers pay some of the highest car insurance rates due to their lack of experience on the road. However, teen drivers can lower costs by staying on their parents’ policy, driving safe vehicles, and getting good grades in school.

They can also take advantage of insurance companies offering the best rates for teen drivers. The table below displays more cheap car insurance companies for young drivers.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Midvale Home & Auto$179$110
Safeco$248$132
The General$283$189
Bristol West$358$157
Find Car Insurance for Teens in Fargo

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Fargo car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in North Dakota can use your credit score to determine your rates. North Dakota drivers with excellent or good credit scores often pay lower premiums, while drivers with poor credit scores may pay higher premiums.[1]

Is car insurance more expensive in Fargo?

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Fargo is $130, while the national monthly average is $158. Fargo’s car insurance rates are cheaper than the national average, but this figure can vary by city. For instance, the average policy in Minot is 21% more expensive than in Fargo. Factors like crime rates, traffic density, and accident rates in the city can affect premiums for everyone.

More cities in North Dakota

According to Insurify data, Williston, Minot, and Grand Forks drivers have higher rates than Fargo drivers. While residents of Bismarck, the capital of North Dakota, pay lower rates than drivers in Fargo.

City Average Monthly QuoteCompared to Fargo
Bismarck$145-13%
Grand Forks$19115%
Minot$20222%
Williston$19417%
Fargo car insurance FAQs

Learn more about SR-22 insurance in North Dakota, and check out the answers to common questions about Fargo car insurance below.

  • How much is car insurance in Fargo?

    The average cost of car insurance in Fargo is $94 a month for liability car insurance and $166 a month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Fargo?

    Some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fargo include The General, Midvale Home & Auto, and Safeco. These companies have average premiums less than the city’s average rates.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Fargo?

    Among the best car insurance companies in Fargo are Safeco and Midvale Home & Auto. These companies have solid coverage offerings, relatively cheap rates, and plenty of discounts for drivers to qualify for. However, the best company for you depends on your personal needs and budget, so you should compare quotes from three or more companies to find the best insurer for you.

  • What is the minimum auto insurance in North Dakota?

    North Dakota requires drivers to carry 25/50/25 liability and uninsured motorist coverage limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. The state also requires $30,000 in personal injury protection.[3]

  • How much is car insurance for an 18-year-old in North Dakota?

    The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota for 18-year-olds and teen drivers is $269 a month for full coverage and $162 for liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. North Dakota Insurance Department. "Credit Scores and Insurance."
  2. III. "How to find the right auto insurance."
  3. North Dakota Insurance Department. "Auto."
  4. Vision Zero. "2021 North Dakota Crash Summary."
  5. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
