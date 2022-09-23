Rideshare insurance requirements in Nevada

Rideshare insurance is an endorsement you can add to your personal car insurance policy. You’ll need this type of coverage if you drive for transportation network companies (TNCs), like Uber and Lyft, in the Silver State – Nevada law requires it.

To begin with, your personal car insurance must meet Nevada’s minimum car insurance requirements:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$20,000 in property damage liability[1]

Rideshare insurance adds a secondary level of coverage on top of your personal car insurance. Your TNC will also likely have commercial coverage that can protect you in certain situations.

The type of coverage that’ll kick in after an incident depends on what you’re doing in the car: driving with the app on, heading toward the passenger, or driving the passenger to their destination.[3]

Phase 1

You’re in the car with the rideshare app turned on, but you haven’t received a request for a ride yet. This phase is unique because your personal insurance policy stops covering you, and the rideshare company’s commercial policy might not kick in yet. For this phase, drivers can get rideshare insurance, sometimes called a ride-for-hire endorsement.

“The ride-for-hire endorsement covers the gap that exists between when you’re using your vehicle for personal use and when you’re going to pick up a passenger,” says Logan Wease, a senior agent with We Insure Things in Las Vegas.

Your ride-for-hire endorsement must have at least the following liability coverage limits:

$50,000 per person for bodily injury

$100,000 per accident for bodily injury

$25,000 for property damage

Phase 2

Once you’ve accepted a passenger request and are on your way to pick them up, you’ve entered phase 2. Drivers must carry at least $1.5 million per accident in liability coverage for this phase.

Liability limits are higher in this phase because the driver is now interacting with passengers. “Uber and Lyft drivers are acting as livery services when they carry passengers,” Wease says. “The DMV requires livery companies to have higher liability limits to protect the public.”

TNCs usually offer this liability coverage through their commercial policies, but you can also get it through your own rideshare policy. Your TNC’s policy may include only liability coverage, so if you need extra protection, you can add collision and comprehensive coverage through your rideshare endorsement.

Phase 3

This phase starts when the passenger gets into your vehicle and ends when you drop them off. The coverage requirements are the same as in phase 2, but Nevada law requires all TNCs to at least maintain backup coverage during phase 3.[4]