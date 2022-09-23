>Seguros de Autos>Nevada

Rideshare Insurance in Nevada (2024)

State Farm, GEICO, and USAA are among the best companies for rideshare insurance in Nevada.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nevada

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $60/mes para cobertura total en Nevada.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

All drivers in Nevada must carry car insurance before getting behind the wheel.[1] If you drive for Uber, Lyft, or another rideshare company, your personal insurance policy likely excludes “business use” activities, such as rideshare driving.[2] You’ll need special coverage called rideshare insurance — which is often an endorsement you can add to an existing personal auto policy.

The extra coverage fills in the gaps when you’re not covered by the rideshare company’s commercial policy or your personal auto insurance policy. Here’s what you need to know about rideshare insurance in Nevada.

Datos Breves

  • Rideshare insurance in Nevada costs $365 per month on average.

  • You should inform your insurer if you start driving for a rideshare company.

  • Nevada requires anyone driving for a transportation network company to buy rideshare insurance.

Rideshare insurance requirements in Nevada

Rideshare insurance is an endorsement you can add to your personal car insurance policy. You’ll need this type of coverage if you drive for transportation network companies (TNCs), like Uber and Lyft, in the Silver State – Nevada law requires it.

To begin with, your personal car insurance must meet Nevada’s minimum car insurance requirements: 

Rideshare insurance adds a secondary level of coverage on top of your personal car insurance. Your TNC will also likely have commercial coverage that can protect you in certain situations.

The type of coverage that’ll kick in after an incident depends on what you’re doing in the car: driving with the app on, heading toward the passenger, or driving the passenger to their destination.[3]

Phase 1

You’re in the car with the rideshare app turned on, but you haven’t received a request for a ride yet. This phase is unique because your personal insurance policy stops covering you, and the rideshare company’s commercial policy might not kick in yet. For this phase, drivers can get rideshare insurance, sometimes called a ride-for-hire endorsement.

“The ride-for-hire endorsement covers the gap that exists between when you’re using your vehicle for personal use and when you’re going to pick up a passenger,” says Logan Wease, a senior agent with We Insure Things in Las Vegas.

Your ride-for-hire endorsement must have at least the following liability coverage limits:

  • $50,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $100,000 per accident for bodily injury

  • $25,000 for property damage

Phase 2

Once you’ve accepted a passenger request and are on your way to pick them up, you’ve entered phase 2. Drivers must carry at least $1.5 million per accident in liability coverage for this phase.

Liability limits are higher in this phase because the driver is now interacting with passengers. “Uber and Lyft drivers are acting as livery services when they carry passengers,” Wease says. “The DMV requires livery companies to have higher liability limits to protect the public.”

TNCs usually offer this liability coverage through their commercial policies, but you can also get it through your own rideshare policy. Your TNC’s policy may include only liability coverage, so if you need extra protection, you can add collision and comprehensive coverage through your rideshare endorsement.

Phase 3

This phase starts when the passenger gets into your vehicle and ends when you drop them off. The coverage requirements are the same as in phase 2, but Nevada law requires all TNCs to at least maintain backup coverage during phase 3.[4]

Uber and Lyft requirements in Nevada

In Nevada, rideshare companies require drivers and their vehicles to meet certain criteria to ensure they operate legally and safely. If you plan to be a rideshare driver, it’s important to understand the rideshare company’s requirements before signing up to drive.

Rideshare car requirements

Specific vehicle requirements vary with each rideshare company and location. But in Nevada, drivers can expect the following requirements.[5] [6]

Uber

  • The vehicle must have four doors.

  • It must be 16 years old or newer.

  • It must be in good condition with no cosmetic damage.

  • It must have functional seat belts for all seats.

  • It can’t have commercial branding.

  • It must pass an inspection.

  • It must be registered in Nevada.

  • It must have official or temporary registration documents.

  • The Uber decal must be on the passenger-side front windshield with the permit number attached.

Lyft

  • The vehicle must have four doors.

  • It must be no older than 2013 (Las Vegas) or 2007 (all other cities).

  • It must have functional seat belts for all seats.

  • It can’t be a taxi, stretch limousine, or rental vehicle (except Express Drive).

  • It can’t be titled as salvage, non-repairable, rebuilt, or any other equivalent classification.

Rideshare driver requirements

Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies also require their drivers to follow certain criteria. These requirements keep drivers and passengers safer.

Uber

  • Drivers must have a valid Nevada license.

  • You must be the minimum driving age for your area.

  • You must pass a background check.

  • You must provide a driver profile photo.

  • You must have one year of driving experience (or three years if you’re younger than 25).

  • You must be able to show proof of residency.

  • You must be able to show proof of car insurance coverage.

Lyft

  • Drivers must have a valid Nevada driver’s license.

  • You must be 25 or older.

  • You must pass a driving-history check and background check.

  • You must have a smartphone capable of running the Lyft Driver app.

  • You must provide a driver profile photo.

  • You must show proof of vehicle registration and personal insurance issued in Nevada.

  • You must pass a vehicle inspection.

  • You must have a Nevada state business license.

  • You may need a county business license in some cases.

How much does Nevada rideshare insurance cost?

In Nevada, the cost of rideshare insurance can range from $59 to $253 per month, depending on the insurance company and the level of coverage you choose. Liability coverage helps pay for the other driver’s bodily injuries and car damage if you cause an accident. Full-coverage policies offer more financial protection because they include collision and comprehensive insurance.

Below is a table of insurance companies that offer the cheapest rideshare insurance quotes in Nevada.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyIQ Score
COUNTRY Financial84524.2
State Farm123754.5
GEICO146914.2
USAA1711064.5
Allstate2191354.2
Mercury2662263.6
Safeco2862113.8
Nationwide3432174.3
Farmers3432123.8
Progressive3512613.9
Liberty Mutual3642553.8
Travelers4102524.3
American Family4202584.3
Dairyland5022733.3
Bristol West6854282.2
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Types of rideshare insurance coverage

Car insurance financially protects you after an accident, theft, natural disaster, and other incidents. It can also protect you when driving for Uber or Lyft, as long as you add a rideshare endorsement to your personal policy or receive coverage from the rideshare company. Each policy may include different types of coverage, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Liability coverage

    If you cause an accident, liability coverage pays for the other party’s injuries and property damage, such as medical bills and car repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage kicks in if someone else causes an accident and doesn’t have auto insurance or doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for the damage. It pays for injuries to you and your passengers and damage to your car, and it can also protect you in a hit-and-run accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Collision and comprehensive coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair your car if you’re in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault or if you collide with an object like a tree or fence. Comprehensive coverage pays for noncollision incidents, such as theft or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Deductible options

    A deductible is an amount you pay out of pocket when submitting a claim. Higher deductibles typically allow you to pay a lower monthly premium, but you’ll want to ensure you have the savings to pay the deductible if necessary.

Liability insurance is required for both your personal policy and rideshare endorsement. But collision, comprehensive, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverages are optional in Nevada.

If you don’t have these coverages on your policy, you won’t have them under the rideshare endorsement. That means you may experience a gap in coverage after an incident, and you may need to pay certain expenses out of pocket.

Adding these coverages will increase your insurance premium, but it can be worthwhile in the event of an accident.

How to buy rideshare insurance in Nevada

Rideshare insurance isn’t available as a stand-alone policy, but you can add it to your existing personal car insurance. Here’s how you can buy coverage:

1. Contact your car insurance company. Let your insurer know you’ll be driving for a rideshare company, and ask if it offers a rideshare endorsement. Check coverage limits, premium costs, and any discounts that may lower your bill. You’ll also need to know when your rideshare insurance covers you and when your regular policy covers you.

2. Get quotes from other insurers. If your insurance company doesn’t offer rideshare insurance, you’ll want to get a policy from a different insurer. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is a good idea, even if you’re not doing rideshare driving. Each company has a different way of setting rates, so you might be able to save money just by comparing plans.

3. Sign up for coverage. Once you find the right rideshare insurance at an affordable price, you can add it to your policy. Make sure you understand how the coverage works and what coverage your TNC offers.

Nevada rideshare insurance FAQs

Rideshare insurance can be confusing. Below, you’ll find answers to commonly asked questions about rideshare insurance in Nevada.

  • Do you need rideshare insurance in Nevada?

    Yes. You need rideshare insurance when working for a rideshare company in Nevada. Either you or the rideshare company must provide at least the minimum liability insurance coverage throughout all three rideshare phases, according to Nevada state law. The rideshare company must at least offer backup coverage during phase 3.

  • Do Uber drivers in Nevada have to carry commercial auto insurance?

    No. You don’t need commercial insurance to drive for a rideshare company in Nevada. If your auto insurance company offers it, you may buy commercial car insurance for broader coverage. Otherwise, you can add rideshare insurance as an endorsement to your personal policy or get coverage through the rideshare company.

  • Do you really need rideshare insurance if you have personal auto insurance?

    It depends. In Nevada, state law requires you to have liability coverage when driving for a rideshare company. “A personal policy won’t cover you for business use,” says Wease. Insurers consider driving for Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies to be business use, so you’ll need rideshare insurance. You can add it to your personal policy or get it through the rideshare company’s commercial policy.

    Contact both your insurance company and the rideshare company and confirm the coverages that each provides. If the rideshare company doesn’t cover you through all three phases, you’ll need to buy rideshare insurance to comply with state law.

  • What happens if you get into an accident while ridesharing without insurance?

    If you get into an accident while ridesharing without insurance, you might have to pay for some costs out of pocket. If you have a standard car insurance policy — even if it lacks rideshare coverage — Nevada state law says your insurer must cover any liability claims up to the state’s minimum liability limits.

    If you didn’t tell your insurance company you drive for a rideshare company and don’t have rideshare insurance, then your insurance company might deny any liability claims that exceed the state minimum liability limits. It may also deny claims for optional coverages, such as collision and medical payments insurance, that protect you and your property.

    You’ll have to pay for any excess costs your insurance company won’t cover. And if you don’t have any insurance, you’ll be responsible for paying for all the costs out of pocket.[7]

  • How does a rideshare insurance claim work?

    Before submitting a claim, you need to know which phase you were in when the incident occurred. This will determine which policy was in effect.

    • Phase 1: You’re covered by your personal policy’s rideshare endorsement (if you have one) or the rideshare company’s commercial policy if it offers one.

    • Phases 2 and 3: “If you have a passenger in the car, start with the rideshare company’s insurance, and then go from there,” Wease says. The company must provide backup insurance during phase 3.

    For all three phases, you’ll need to use your own rideshare insurance coverage for claims that aren’t associated with liability.

