Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having a moving violation on your driving record will cost you. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other infractions pay more for auto insurance than drivers with clean records. Insurance companies consider drivers with spotty records as being higher risk than drivers with clean records.

Drivers with moving violations on their records generally see their monthly rates increase from $135 to $188 in Fremont. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding increases your chances of getting into an accident and filing a claim with your insurance company. As such, insurers typically charge drivers with speeding tickets on their records more than drivers with clean records.

Even though you’ll pay more than someone without a ticket, rates vary between insurers, so it’s worth shopping around and comparing quotes.

Fremont drivers cited for speeding pay $116 per month for liability coverage and $287 for full coverage, on average. Here, you can see the companies offering the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 21 28 American Family 30 40 USAA 34 45 GEICO 35 46 Allstate 37 49 State Farm 38 49 Clearcover 44 62 Safeco 46 66 Nationwide 51 68 Progressive 55 75 AssuranceAmerica 62 87 Farmers 63 83 Shelter 64 93 Dairyland 79 108 Liberty Mutual 86 122 The General 87 119 Bristol West 110 148

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record typically pay considerably more for coverage than drivers with a clean driving record. Your insurance company is responsible for covering the other party’s damages and injuries when you’re at fault in an accident. Insurers increase premiums to offset the extra risk they assume.

Fremont drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $304 for full coverage and $124 for liability-only car insurance. This table shows the companies offering the lowest average monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 21 30 American Family 30 43 USAA 34 48 GEICO 35 49 Allstate 37 52 State Farm 38 53 Clearcover 44 73 Safeco 46 70 Nationwide 51 72 Progressive 55 80 AssuranceAmerica 62 91 Farmers 63 89 Shelter 64 98 Dairyland 79 114 Liberty Mutual 86 130 The General 87 127 Bristol West 110 155

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

DUIs often have the most significant effect on rates compared to other moving violations. It’s not uncommon for your premiums to double after a DUI, and some insurers may drop you altogether.

A DUI conviction will push a Fremont driver’s monthly car insurance rates to $139 for liability-only coverage and $343 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how a DUI may affect your rates with different insurers.