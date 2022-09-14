Cheapest Auto Insurance in Fremont, Nebraska (2024)
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Fremont, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $21 per month.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Fremont drivers pay an overall monthly average rate of $135 for car insurance — less than Nebraska’s state average of $152, according to Insurify data.
Although Fremont is the sixth-largest city in Nebraska, it has a population of just over 27,000 people.[1] Fewer drivers and less pedestrian traffic may help explain why insurance costs less in Fremont than the state average.
Fremont drivers can expect to find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance from Auto-Owners.
Drivers with poor credit scores pay nearly twice as much for insurance coverage compared to drivers with excellent credit in Fremont.
Approximately 9% of Nebraska drivers are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fremont
The car insurance company that’s right for you depends on multiple factors, including your budget, driving history, location, the type of insurance you choose, and more.
While no one wants to pay more for insurance than they have to, it’s important to consider other factors — such as coverage options, policy limits, and deductible amounts — before purchasing a policy.
As you begin your search, start with the three companies below. Each is a top insurer in Fremont.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Nationwide
4.3
$95
$56
Low mileage
State Farm
4.5
$71
$42
Discounts
The General
3.3
$258
$98
Incidents
4.3
JD Power
815
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$86/mo
Nationwide is one of the country’s largest insurers. It has an A+ (Superior) financial stability rating from AM Best. In addition to standard auto insurance coverage, the company offers several optional coverages, such as towing and labor, rental car, gap, and more.
Nationwide’s SmartMiles program also provides pricing based on how much you drive, which may help low-mileage drivers save. When you enroll in the SmartMiles program, you pay a monthly base rate plus a fee for each mile you drive.
Ventajas
No telematics device to install
Numerous available discounts and savings opportunities
Multiple options for customizing coverage
Contras
Slightly higher-than-expected number of customer complaints
Lower-than-average customer satisfaction ratings in the central region
Little transparency into who underwrites or backs its policies
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified
Nationwide is not on your side
My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$38/mo
Full Coverage
$63/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today its portfolio includes auto and other vehicle insurance products as well as homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance.
State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. The company’s Drive Safe and Save program can help drivers save up to 30% based on how they drive. Customers even get a discount just for signing up.
Ventajas
Significantly fewer complaints than expected for the industry
Ranked among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Extensive network of local agents
Contras
No specialty coverages
No gap insurance
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
3.3
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$87/mo
Full Coverage
$226/mo
Owned by PGC Holdings Corp., an affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General offers competitively priced auto insurance for high-risk drivers and people with infractions on their record. The General offers multi-car, pay-in-full, good student, and other discounts to help drivers save.
The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a financial stability rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best.
Ventajas
Files SR-22 forms on behalf of policyholders
Mobile account and claims management available
24/7 claims reporting
Contras
Higher-than-expected number of customer complaints
Insurance companies use many criteria to determine rates, including your driving record, age, the area you live in, and your credit score. While you can’t control all the factors insurers consider, you can do some things to keep your costs down, including:
Pay your bills on time. Nebraska auto insurers may use credit-based insurance scores when determining your premium. Drivers with high credit scores typically pay less for coverage than drivers with low scores. Paying your credit bills on time is one of the most effective ways to improve your credit score.
Slow down. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other traffic violations pay more for coverage, on average, than drivers without these incidents on their record.
Bundle your coverage. Many insurance companies offer discounts for bundling auto coverage with other insurance products, such as motorcycle, home insurance, or renters insurance.
Shop around. Rates can vary significantly between insurance companies. Shopping around and getting multiple quotes can help you find the best rates. You can get information from individual insurers or an insurance-comparison website. You can also work with an agent to find the best coverage for your situation.
Find Car Insurance in Fremont, Nebraska
Rates start as low as $21 per month for liability coverage
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fremont: Auto-Owners
Liability coverage pays for other people’s injuries and property damage if you’re at fault in an accident. But it doesn’t pay to treat your injuries or repair your vehicle. Liability policies are often the most affordable on the market, and they do meet the state’s minimum-coverage requirements.
On average, Fremont drivers pay $78 per month for liability-only car insurance. Check out the table below to see the insurance companies with the lowest rates for liability insurance in Fremont.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
21
American Family
30
USAA
34
GEICO
35
Allstate
37
State Farm
38
Clearcover
44
Safeco
46
Nationwide
51
Progressive
55
AssuranceAmerica
62
Farmers
63
Shelter
64
Dairyland
79
Liberty Mutual
86
The General
87
Foremost
92
Bristol West
110
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fremont: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance is a popular term that typically refers to a combination of liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. While liability coverage helps protect the other party in an accident you cause, full coverage extends these protections to you and your passengers.
The collision component of full coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after a crash. Meanwhile, comprehensive pays for damage due to non-crash-related incidents, such as falling objects, severe weather, theft, or vandalism.
Drivers with new or high-value vehicles and people who can’t afford to pay for repair costs out of pocket typically benefit from having full coverage. Your lender may also require it if you have an auto loan or lease.
Full-coverage car insurance costs a monthly average of $192 in Fremont. The table below shows the insurers that offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Fremont.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
37
American Family
52
USAA
56
GEICO
59
Allstate
62
State Farm
63
Clearcover
68
Nationwide
86
Progressive
91
Safeco
101
Farmers
105
Shelter
108
Midvale Home & Auto
113
AssuranceAmerica
114
Liberty Mutual
162
Dairyland
190
Foremost
219
The General
226
Bristol West
249
Car insurance requirements in Nebraska
Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver at fault in an accident is responsible for paying for the other party’s related injuries and property damage. If the driver has car insurance, the insurer will cover expenses up to the policy maximum.
Nebraska law requires drivers to maintain bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury limits in the amounts shown in the table below:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Maintaining the minimum coverage amounts listed above will help you avoid penalties for driving without insurance, but this level of coverage could still leave you exposed financially. To better protect yourself, you may want to consider these optional coverages,:
Collision coverage
This pays for repairs to your vehicle if you’re in a crash with another car or stationary object.
Comprehensive coverage
This covers repairs unrelated to a crash, such as falling objects, severe weather, theft, and vandalism.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This pays for the cost of renting a car while you wait for repairs to your vehicle.
Gap coverage
Guaranteed asset protection, also known as gap insurance, covers the difference between your loan/lease balance and the market value of your vehicle if the insurance company declares it a total loss.
Medpay/PIP coverage
This pays for you and your passengers’ accident-related medical bills.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having a moving violation on your driving record will cost you. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other infractions pay more for auto insurance than drivers with clean records. Insurance companies consider drivers with spotty records as being higher risk than drivers with clean records.
Drivers with moving violations on their records generally see their monthly rates increase from $135 to $188 in Fremont. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your car insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding increases your chances of getting into an accident and filing a claim with your insurance company. As such, insurers typically charge drivers with speeding tickets on their records more than drivers with clean records.
Even though you’ll pay more than someone without a ticket, rates vary between insurers, so it’s worth shopping around and comparing quotes.
Fremont drivers cited for speeding pay $116 per month for liability coverage and $287 for full coverage, on average. Here, you can see the companies offering the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
21
28
American Family
30
40
USAA
34
45
GEICO
35
46
Allstate
37
49
State Farm
38
49
Clearcover
44
62
Safeco
46
66
Nationwide
51
68
Progressive
55
75
AssuranceAmerica
62
87
Farmers
63
83
Shelter
64
93
Dairyland
79
108
Liberty Mutual
86
122
The General
87
119
Bristol West
110
148
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record typically pay considerably more for coverage than drivers with a clean driving record. Your insurance company is responsible for covering the other party’s damages and injuries when you’re at fault in an accident. Insurers increase premiums to offset the extra risk they assume.
Fremont drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $304 for full coverage and $124 for liability-only car insurance. This table shows the companies offering the lowest average monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
21
30
American Family
30
43
USAA
34
48
GEICO
35
49
Allstate
37
52
State Farm
38
53
Clearcover
44
73
Safeco
46
70
Nationwide
51
72
Progressive
55
80
AssuranceAmerica
62
91
Farmers
63
89
Shelter
64
98
Dairyland
79
114
Liberty Mutual
86
130
The General
87
127
Bristol West
110
155
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
DUIs often have the most significant effect on rates compared to other moving violations. It’s not uncommon for your premiums to double after a DUI, and some insurers may drop you altogether.
A DUI conviction will push a Fremont driver’s monthly car insurance rates to $139 for liability-only coverage and $343 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how a DUI may affect your rates with different insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
21
35
American Family
30
50
USAA
34
57
GEICO
35
58
Allstate
37
62
State Farm
38
63
Clearcover
44
73
Safeco
46
77
Nationwide
51
85
Progressive
55
92
AssuranceAmerica
62
103
Farmers
63
105
Shelter
64
101
Dairyland
79
132
Liberty Mutual
86
143
The General
87
145
Foremost
92
153
Bristol West
110
183
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age significantly affects the price you pay for car insurance. In general, drivers with clean records qualify for lower rates as they gain more experience. Insurers typically charge drivers age 25 and older less than young drivers.
These rates tend to stay low — as long as you drive safely — into retirement age. However, rates tend to climb again once drivers reach age 70 and above. This is due to decreased mental and physical faculties as part of aging and the increased likelihood of severe injury should a senior be involved in a car accident.
Car insurance for senior drivers in Fremont costs an overall average of $50 per month for liability-only coverage and $122 for full coverage. The table below shows the rates different insurance companies charge seniors in Fremont.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
15
26
American Family
21
36
GEICO
24
41
USAA
24
40
Allstate
26
44
State Farm
26
43
Nationwide
34
57
Progressive
35
57
Safeco
35
76
Clearcover
37
57
AssuranceAmerica
40
74
Shelter
41
69
Farmers
44
73
Dairyland
57
136
Liberty Mutual
62
118
The General
63
164
Bristol West
78
177
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
On average, teens pay more for car insurance than any age group because they have the least driving experience. Teens are also more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors such as driving at night, distracted driving, and speeding.
However, teens may be able to reduce their rates by:
Staying on their parents’ policy. It’s almost always cheaper than purchasing a separate policy.
Being choosy about the car they drive. Policyholders who drive cars with higher safety ratings may pay less.
Getting good grades. Many insurers offer good student and other discounts aimed at helping younger drivers keep rates affordable. However, it’s up to teens and their parents to understand what discounts they qualify for.
Car insurance for teen drivers costs an overall monthly average of $136 for liability-only coverage and $334 for full coverage. The table below shows the rates you can expect to pay for teenage driver insurance in Fremont.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
35
61
American Family
51
88
GEICO
55
92
USAA
56
92
Allstate
64
108
State Farm
64
107
Clearcover
78
120
Safeco
81
179
Nationwide
86
146
Progressive
98
162
Farmers
109
181
Shelter
109
184
AssuranceAmerica
118
217
Dairyland
127
305
The General
138
358
Liberty Mutual
144
271
Foremost
163
387
Bristol West
181
410
Fremont car insurance quotes by credit tier
Nebraska law allows insurers to consider driver credit history when calculating insurance rates. In Fremont, drivers with poor credit pay nearly twice as much for coverage than drivers with excellent credit. The table below shows the average monthly quotes for car insurance by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Fremont?
Car insurance in Fremont is less expensive than the state average in Nebraska. A liability-only policy in Fremont costs an average of $78 per month, compared to $89 for the state. Full coverage averages $192, compared to $216 for the state.
Insurance premiums tend to be higher in areas with higher rates of accidents, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, or weather-related damage because drivers file more claims in these areas.
More cities in Nebraska
The table below shows how rates in Fremont stack up against other popular cities in the state. As you’ll see, rates in Fremont fall well below those of other Nebraska cities.
Fremont car insurance FAQs
Car insurance rates in Fremont are some of the best in Nebraska, but you learn more about further reducing your insurance expenses with the information presented below.
How much is car insurance in Fremont, Nebraska?
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Fremont is $135. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $78, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $192.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Fremont?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Fremont — $21 for liability-only car insurance. Fremont drivers can also find cheap rates with American Family and USAA, which have rates of $30 and $34, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fremont?
Nationwide, State Farm, and The General rank as three of the top insurance companies in Fremont. Nationwide and State Farm have Insurify Quality Scores of 4.3 and 4.5, respectively. Both offer several discount options and have strong marks for financial stability. The General offers competitive coverage for drivers with a prior incident on their record who may not find coverage elsewhere.
Do you need car insurance in Nebraska?
Yes. In order to drive legally in the state of Nebraska, you must have at least liability insurance that meets the state’s minimum requirements.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Nebraska?
In order to drive legally in Nebraska, you must have coverage that at least meets the state’s minimum requirements. These requirements include bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, property damage liability of $25,000 per accident, and uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.