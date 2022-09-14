>Seguros de Autos>Nebraska

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Fremont, Nebraska (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Fremont, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $21 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Fremont drivers pay an overall monthly average rate of $135 for car insurance — less than Nebraska’s state average of $152, according to Insurify data.

Although Fremont is the sixth-largest city in Nebraska, it has a population of just over 27,000 people.[1] Fewer drivers and less pedestrian traffic may help explain why insurance costs less in Fremont than the state average.

While rates are generally lower in Fremont, you can take steps to make your auto insurance even more affordable — including comparing quotes from multiple companies. Here’s how.

Datos Breves

  • Fremont drivers can expect to find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance from Auto-Owners.

  • Drivers with poor credit scores pay nearly twice as much for insurance coverage compared to drivers with excellent credit in Fremont.

  • Approximately 9% of Nebraska drivers are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fremont

The car insurance company that’s right for you depends on multiple factors, including your budget, driving history, location, the type of insurance you choose, and more.

While no one wants to pay more for insurance than they have to, it’s important to consider other factors — such as coverage options, policy limits, and deductible amounts — before purchasing a policy.

As you begin your search, start with the three companies below. Each is a top insurer in Fremont.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Nationwide4.3$95$56Low mileage
State Farm4.5$71$42Discounts
The General3.3$258$98Incidents
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Nationwide

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo

Nationwide is one of the country’s largest insurers. It has an A+ (Superior) financial stability rating from AM Best. In addition to standard auto insurance coverage, the company offers several optional coverages, such as towing and labor, rental car, gap, and more.

Nationwide’s SmartMiles program also provides pricing based on how much you drive, which may help low-mileage drivers save. When you enroll in the SmartMiles program, you pay a monthly base rate plus a fee for each mile you drive.

Ventajas

  • No telematics device to install

  • Numerous available discounts and savings opportunities

  • Multiple options for customizing coverage

Contras

  • Slightly higher-than-expected number of customer complaints

  • Lower-than-average customer satisfaction ratings in the central region

  • Little transparency into who underwrites or backs its policies

Read our Nationwide review
Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today its portfolio includes auto and other vehicle insurance products as well as homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance.

State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. The company’s Drive Safe and Save program can help drivers save up to 30% based on how they drive. Customers even get a discount just for signing up.

Ventajas

  • Significantly fewer complaints than expected for the industry

  • Ranked among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Extensive network of local agents

Contras

  • No specialty coverages

  • No gap insurance

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for drivers with incidents: The General

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$87/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$226/mo

Owned by PGC Holdings Corp., an affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General offers competitively priced auto insurance for high-risk drivers and people with infractions on their record. The General offers multi-car, pay-in-full, good student, and other discounts to help drivers save.

The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a financial stability rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Files SR-22 forms on behalf of policyholders

  • Mobile account and claims management available

  • 24/7 claims reporting

Contras

  • Higher-than-expected number of customer complaints

  • Limited policy customization options

  • Mixed reviews for customer service

Read our The General review
Amber - April 22, 2024
Verified

Disappointed

I was overcharged.
Jaime - April 20, 2024
Verified

Too expensive

It's too expensive for me.
Eric - April 20, 2024
Verified

No

Extremely overpriced.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fremont

Insurance companies use many criteria to determine rates, including your driving record, age, the area you live in, and your credit score. While you can’t control all the factors insurers consider, you can do some things to keep your costs down, including:

  • Pay your bills on time. Nebraska auto insurers may use credit-based insurance scores when determining your premium. Drivers with high credit scores typically pay less for coverage than drivers with low scores. Paying your credit bills on time is one of the most effective ways to improve your credit score.

  • Slow down. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other traffic violations pay more for coverage, on average, than drivers without these incidents on their record.

  • Bundle your coverage. Many insurance companies offer discounts for bundling auto coverage with other insurance products, such as motorcycle, home insurance, or renters insurance.

  • Shop around. Rates can vary significantly between insurance companies. Shopping around and getting multiple quotes can help you find the best rates. You can get information from individual insurers or an insurance-comparison website. You can also work with an agent to find the best coverage for your situation.

Find Car Insurance in Fremont, Nebraska

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fremont: Auto-Owners

Liability coverage pays for other people’s injuries and property damage if you’re at fault in an accident. But it doesn’t pay to treat your injuries or repair your vehicle. Liability policies are often the most affordable on the market, and they do meet the state’s minimum-coverage requirements.

On average, Fremont drivers pay $78 per month for liability-only car insurance. Check out the table below to see the insurance companies with the lowest rates for liability insurance in Fremont.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners21
American Family30
USAA34
GEICO35
Allstate37
State Farm38
Clearcover44
Safeco46
Nationwide51
Progressive55
AssuranceAmerica62
Farmers63
Shelter64
Dairyland79
Liberty Mutual86
The General87
Foremost92
Bristol West110
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fremont: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance is a popular term that typically refers to a combination of liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. While liability coverage helps protect the other party in an accident you cause, full coverage extends these protections to you and your passengers.

The collision component of full coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after a crash. Meanwhile, comprehensive pays for damage due to non-crash-related incidents, such as falling objects, severe weather, theft, or vandalism.

Drivers with new or high-value vehicles and people who can’t afford to pay for repair costs out of pocket typically benefit from having full coverage. Your lender may also require it if you have an auto loan or lease.

Full-coverage car insurance costs a monthly average of $192 in Fremont. The table below shows the insurers that offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Fremont.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners37
American Family52
USAA56
GEICO59
Allstate62
State Farm63
Clearcover68
Nationwide86
Progressive91
Safeco101
Farmers105
Shelter108
Midvale Home & Auto113
AssuranceAmerica114
Liberty Mutual162
Dairyland190
Foremost219
The General226
Bristol West249
Estimate your Fremont car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Nebraska

Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver at fault in an accident is responsible for paying for the other party’s related injuries and property damage. If the driver has car insurance, the insurer will cover expenses up to the policy maximum.

Nebraska law requires drivers to maintain bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury limits in the amounts shown in the table below:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Maintaining the minimum coverage amounts listed above will help you avoid penalties for driving without insurance, but this level of coverage could still leave you exposed financially. To better protect yourself, you may want to consider these optional coverages,:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    This pays for repairs to your vehicle if you’re in a crash with another car or stationary object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This covers repairs unrelated to a crash, such as falling objects, severe weather, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    This pays for the cost of renting a car while you wait for repairs to your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Guaranteed asset protection, also known as gap insurance, covers the difference between your loan/lease balance and the market value of your vehicle if the insurance company declares it a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medpay/PIP coverage

    This pays for you and your passengers’ accident-related medical bills.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having a moving violation on your driving record will cost you. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other infractions pay more for auto insurance than drivers with clean records. Insurance companies consider drivers with spotty records as being higher risk than drivers with clean records.

Drivers with moving violations on their records generally see their monthly rates increase from $135 to $188 in Fremont. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your car insurance rates.

Find Car Insurance in Fremont, NE

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding increases your chances of getting into an accident and filing a claim with your insurance company. As such, insurers typically charge drivers with speeding tickets on their records more than drivers with clean records.

Even though you’ll pay more than someone without a ticket, rates vary between insurers, so it’s worth shopping around and comparing quotes.

Fremont drivers cited for speeding pay $116 per month for liability coverage and $287 for full coverage, on average. Here, you can see the companies offering the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2128
American Family3040
USAA3445
GEICO3546
Allstate3749
State Farm3849
Clearcover4462
Safeco4666
Nationwide5168
Progressive5575
AssuranceAmerica6287
Farmers6383
Shelter6493
Dairyland79108
Liberty Mutual86122
The General87119
Bristol West110148
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record typically pay considerably more for coverage than drivers with a clean driving record. Your insurance company is responsible for covering the other party’s damages and injuries when you’re at fault in an accident. Insurers increase premiums to offset the extra risk they assume.

Fremont drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $304 for full coverage and $124 for liability-only car insurance. This table shows the companies offering the lowest average monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2130
American Family3043
USAA3448
GEICO3549
Allstate3752
State Farm3853
Clearcover4473
Safeco4670
Nationwide5172
Progressive5580
AssuranceAmerica6291
Farmers6389
Shelter6498
Dairyland79114
Liberty Mutual86130
The General87127
Bristol West110155
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

DUIs often have the most significant effect on rates compared to other moving violations. It’s not uncommon for your premiums to double after a DUI, and some insurers may drop you altogether.

A DUI conviction will push a Fremont driver’s monthly car insurance rates to $139 for liability-only coverage and $343 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how a DUI may affect your rates with different insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2135
American Family3050
USAA3457
GEICO3558
Allstate3762
State Farm3863
Clearcover4473
Safeco4677
Nationwide5185
Progressive5592
AssuranceAmerica62103
Farmers63105
Shelter64101
Dairyland79132
Liberty Mutual86143
The General87145
Foremost92153
Bristol West110183
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Your age significantly affects the price you pay for car insurance. In general, drivers with clean records qualify for lower rates as they gain more experience. Insurers typically charge drivers age 25 and older less than young drivers.

These rates tend to stay low — as long as you drive safely — into retirement age. However, rates tend to climb again once drivers reach age 70 and above. This is due to decreased mental and physical faculties as part of aging and the increased likelihood of severe injury should a senior be involved in a car accident.

Car insurance for senior drivers in Fremont costs an overall average of $50 per month for liability-only coverage and $122 for full coverage. The table below shows the rates different insurance companies charge seniors in Fremont.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1526
American Family2136
GEICO2441
USAA2440
Allstate2644
State Farm2643
Nationwide3457
Progressive3557
Safeco3576
Clearcover3757
AssuranceAmerica4074
Shelter4169
Farmers4473
Dairyland57136
Liberty Mutual62118
The General63164
Bristol West78177
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

On average, teens pay more for car insurance than any age group because they have the least driving experience. Teens are also more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors such as driving at night, distracted driving, and speeding.

However, teens may be able to reduce their rates by:

  • Staying on their parents’ policy. It’s almost always cheaper than purchasing a separate policy.

  • Being choosy about the car they drive. Policyholders who drive cars with higher safety ratings may pay less.

  • Getting good grades. Many insurers offer good student and other discounts aimed at helping younger drivers keep rates affordable. However, it’s up to teens and their parents to understand what discounts they qualify for.

Car insurance for teen drivers costs an overall monthly average of $136 for liability-only coverage and $334 for full coverage. The table below shows the rates you can expect to pay for teenage driver insurance in Fremont.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3561
American Family5188
GEICO5592
USAA5692
Allstate64108
State Farm64107
Clearcover78120
Safeco81179
Nationwide86146
Progressive98162
Farmers109181
Shelter109184
AssuranceAmerica118217
Dairyland127305
The General138358
Liberty Mutual144271
Foremost163387
Bristol West181410
Find Car Insurance in Fremont

Fremont car insurance quotes by credit tier

Nebraska law allows insurers to consider driver credit history when calculating insurance rates. In Fremont, drivers with poor credit pay nearly twice as much for coverage than drivers with excellent credit. The table below shows the average monthly quotes for car insurance by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Fremont?

Car insurance in Fremont is less expensive than the state average in Nebraska. A liability-only policy in Fremont costs an average of $78 per month, compared to $89 for the state. Full coverage averages $192, compared to $216 for the state.

Insurance premiums tend to be higher in areas with higher rates of accidents, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, or weather-related damage because drivers file more claims in these areas.

More cities in Nebraska

The table below shows how rates in Fremont stack up against other popular cities in the state. As you’ll see, rates in Fremont fall well below those of other Nebraska cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Bellevue$233$99
Columbus$155$71
Grand Island$190$72
Lincoln$198$95
Norfolk$169$73
Omaha$239$111
Fremont car insurance FAQs

Car insurance rates in Fremont are some of the best in Nebraska, but you learn more about further reducing your insurance expenses with the information presented below.

  • How much is car insurance in Fremont, Nebraska?

    The average monthly cost of car insurance in Fremont is $135. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $78, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $192.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Fremont?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Fremont — $21 for liability-only car insurance. Fremont drivers can also find cheap rates with American Family and USAA, which have rates of $30 and $34, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Fremont?

    Nationwide, State Farm, and The General rank as three of the top insurance companies in Fremont. Nationwide and State Farm have Insurify Quality Scores of 4.3 and 4.5, respectively. Both offer several discount options and have strong marks for financial stability. The General offers competitive coverage for drivers with a prior incident on their record who may not find coverage elsewhere.

  • Do you need car insurance in Nebraska?

    Yes. In order to drive legally in the state of Nebraska, you must have at least liability insurance that meets the state’s minimum requirements.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Nebraska?

    In order to drive legally in Nebraska, you must have coverage that at least meets the state’s minimum requirements. These requirements include bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, property damage liability of $25,000 per accident, and uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Nebraska Demographics. "Nebraska Cities by Population."
  2. Insurance Resource Council. "One in Eight Drivers Uninsured."

