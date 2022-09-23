Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maine
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $42/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Maine.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance in Maine is $174 per month for full coverage and $89 for liability coverage. Drivers in Maine pay less than the U.S. average of $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for minimum coverage.
Several factors may explain why Maine has cheaper car insurance rates than the national average. The state has a relatively low population density and a low percentage of uninsured drivers. As a result, Maine drivers could have a lower risk of serious accidents, which results in reduced insurance costs.
To find the best coverage at the right price, you should compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance in Maine.
Datos Breves
Maine drivers pay some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in the U.S.
Drivers in Portland pay $134 per month for car insurance.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Maine
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Maine?
Maine drivers pay $174 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $89 for liability coverage, on average. However, car insurance rates vary for every driver. Factors like your ZIP code, age, and vehicle type can affect the cost of your policy.
Full-coverage insurance costs more than liability coverage because it provides more financial protection.[2] Of the insurers featured below, Safeco and USAA have the lowest average quotes in Maine. In the table below, you can see the average cost of car insurance from some of the top insurance companies in the state.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco
42
72
USAA
42
80
State Farm
43
83
Liberty Mutual
50
105
Progressive
52
75
Midvale Home & Auto
57
102
Foremost
61
130
GEICO
65
125
Allstate
65
125
Dairyland
74
209
Travelers
75
145
The General
96
177
Bristol West
101
199
Average Maine car insurance rates by city
The average cost of car insurance can depend on your city and ZIP code, even within the same state. Location-based factors that can affect base rates in an area include population density, traffic congestion, crime rates, motor vehicle theft rates, and more.[3]
Drivers in Maine’s most populated cities may face higher average rates than the state average. For example, Portland drivers pay more on average for full coverage and minimum liability insurance than the Maine average rate.
The table below has average car insurance quotes in Bangor and Portland, two of the most populated cities in the state of Maine.
Average Maine car insurance rates by age
Age is one of the biggest factors that can affect the cost of your car insurance policy. In general, teen drivers pay the highest rates for coverage because they pose a higher risk to insurers than more experienced drivers.
Drivers between 35 and 69 pay the lowest average rates. Insurance costs tend to increase again for senior drivers 70 and older due to aging-related risk factors.
Below, you can see average car insurance quotes in Maine for drivers in different age groups.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Maine
Gender is another car insurance rating factor insurers may use in Maine. Statistics show that men are more likely to have more serious accidents than women. Men are also more likely to drive while impaired. Because of that, male drivers typically pay higher rates than female drivers.
However, age is also an important factor. Young drivers see a bigger difference in auto insurance rates by gender. For 16-year-old drivers, the cost difference between male and female drivers is significant. For 50-year-old drivers, male drivers only pay slightly higher rates than female drivers.
Below, you can see average car insurance quotes in Maine based on age and gender.
Age
Male
Female
16
$351
$287
35
$168
$152
50
$129
$123
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Maine
Your driving record is one of the most significant car insurance rating factors. People who have a clean driving record with no incidents usually pay the cheapest car insurance rates. Drivers with one or more accidents, speeding tickets, and DUI convictions on their record often pay higher rates for their car insurance.
In Maine, drivers with an incident on their record pay $123 per month for liability coverage and $240 for full coverage.
You can see the average car insurance quotes in Maine for drivers with various incidents on their records in the table below.
Find Car Insurance After an Accident
Average Maine car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status can affect your car insurance rates. If you’re married, you might pay slightly less for your car insurance. According to the data below, married drivers in Maine pay about 5% less for liability car insurance and 4% less for full coverage than single drivers.
Married drivers might qualify for certain car insurance discounts that can help them save money. For example, if you and your spouse each have a vehicle, you could get a multi-vehicle discount if you insure both cars on the same insurance policy.
Below, you can see average quotes for auto insurance by marital status in Maine.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$81
$165
Single
$85
$171
Below, you can see average car insurance quotes for Maine drivers by credit tier and coverage level.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$133
$269
Fair
$91
$185
Good
$83
$168
Excellent
$75
$151
Maine car insurance FAQs
Drivers in Maine pay less for car insurance than the average American driver. The information below should help answer any remaining questions about the price of car insurance in Maine.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Maine?
Maine drivers pay $174 per month for a full-coverage car insurance policy and $89 for liability coverage, on average. The overall cost of coverage in the state is $131. However, car insurance rates vary by driver depending on factors like age, credit history, and driving record.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Maine?
Safeco has the cheapest car insurance in Maine, with rates starting at $42 for liability coverage. USAA also offers cheap coverage, starting at at $42 per month for liability insurance. Comparing quotes is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Maine?
Yes. Car insurance rates can differ based on your county and ZIP code in Maine due to risk factors like population density, crime and theft rates, and more. For instance, the average cost of car insurance is higher in Portland than in Bangor. Portland is in Cumberland County, and Bangor is in Penobscot County.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Maine?
The best car insurance companies in Maine include State Farm, USAA, and Travelers. Of the three insurers, State Farm earned the highest Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5. USAA earned an IQ Score of 4.5, and Travelers earned a 4.3. The right car insurance company for you will depend on your location, coverage needs, and budget.
What are the car insurance requirements in Maine?
Vehicle owners in Maine must carry at least 50/100/25 in liability insurance and 50/100 in uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance. Additionally, Maine requires drivers to carry at least $2,000 per person in medical payments coverage, which pays for your medical bills if you have an injury from a car accident.[4]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
