¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Like most states, Louisiana sets minimum requirements for car insurance that residents must purchase to register a car. Louisiana drivers must have at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[1]
You may need additional coverage in some situations, but it’s important to have at least state-minimum coverage, or you may face penalties. You can typically find the cheapest rates in Louisiana if you compare quotes and shop around. Here’s what you need to know about Louisiana car insurance coverage.
Louisiana car insurance requirements
Louisiana state law requires all vehicle owners to purchase a policy with minimum liability limits of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[1] Here’s what that means and what these coverages pay for.
In Louisiana, you must purchase bodily injury liability coverage with policy limits of at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. That means if you injure two people in one car accident, your insurer will cover their medical bills up to $30,000.
Anything beyond that limit is your responsibility. If you cause an accident that results in more than $30,000 in injuries, you’re liable for paying the remaining costs out of pocket.
Property damage liability
Property damage liability coverage reimburses someone for any property you damage in an accident. This usually means the other parties’ vehicles, but it can include personal belongings inside a car, someone’s home, landscaping, buildings, and more.
Louisiana car insurance requirements state that you must purchase enough property damage coverage to reimburse someone for up to $25,000 if you damage their property with your car. For amounts more than that — such as if you damage someone’s new car worth $35,000 — you’re personally on the hook for the costs.
Louisiana’s ‘No-Pay, No-Play’ law
Louisiana’s “No-Pay, No-Play” law penalizes uninsured drivers by restricting their ability to file insurance claims if they sustain damages and injuries in an accident, even if they weren’t the one at fault.
Uninsured drivers don’t receive the first $25,000 in property damage liability or $15,000 in bodily injury liability claims from the other driver.[1]
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Louisiana?
The minimum liability coverage will protect you against financial losses up to a certain amount, but beyond that, you’re on the hook.
For this reason, you may purchase higher liability limits. Many financial experts recommend making sure you have at least enough coverage to match your financial assets since that’s the maximum amount of financial loss you might see. For example, if you have $100,000 in your financial accounts, $100,000 would be a good amount of minimum liability coverage to consider.
Keep in Mind
Liability coverage also doesn’t pay for your own damages. For more protection, you can purchase a full-coverage policy that includes liability, collision, comprehensive, and personal injury protection (PIP). These additional coverages pay for your own damages and injuries, regardless of fault.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Louisiana
Buying a policy with Louisiana’s minimum insurance requirements is the cheapest option, costing an average of $156 per month, according to Insurify data.
Here are the cheapest liability insurance companies in Louisiana for you to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
75
USAA
95
Allstate
122
GEICO
123
Direct Auto
131
Progressive
146
Clearcover
150
The General
161
Liberty Mutual
185
Midvale Home & Auto
224
Bristol West
240

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Louisiana
Louisiana law doesn’t require full coverage, but your lender may require it if you finance or lease your car. A full-coverage policy typically includes two extra types of insurance products designed to protect your vehicle: collision and comprehensive. The average full-coverage policy costs $311 per month in Louisiana.
Collision coverage pays for damage to your car if you hit another vehicle or a stationary object, like a light pole or fence. Comprehensive coverage pays for damages from non-collision sources, like theft, fires, floods, falling trees, and storm damage.
Here are the cheapest insurers in Louisiana for full-coverage auto policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
122
USAA
153
GEICO
198
Allstate
198
Direct Auto
224
Progressive
235
Clearcover
241
Safeco
246
Liberty Mutual
280
The General
287
Midvale Home & Auto
309
Bristol West
421

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Louisiana
Louisiana auto insurance laws outline penalties you may face if you drive without proof of insurance. The following fines and penalties may apply:[1]
Fine of $500 to $1,000
Vehicle impoundment
License plate cancelation
Vehicle registration revocation
Driver’s license suspension
Forfeit the first $15,000 to $25,000 in claims after a not-at-fault accident
If and when you’re eligible to have your license and registration reinstated, you may pay additional costs and fees. You may need to purchase a high-risk car insurance policy and ask your insurer to file a form SR-22 with the office of motor vehicles for three years.
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
While Louisiana law only requires bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, you may want more coverages. Consider the following endorsements you can add to your policy for more protection on the road:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Nearly 12% of Louisiana drivers are uninsured, meaning you won’t be able to file any bodily injury or property damage claim against them if they cause an accident. This coverage pays for your damages and injuries if someone without insurance or without enough insurance causes an accident.[2]
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance coveragereimburses you for help you need on the road, like gas delivery, towing, battery jump-starts, tire changes, and more.
Check out Insurify’s report on the average cost of car insurance, and learn the answers to questions about Louisiana’s coverage requirements below.
Does Louisiana require car insurance?
Yes. Louisiana requires all drivers to purchase a 15/30/25 car insurance policy. This translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[1]
Does Louisiana require full-coverage insurance?
No. Louisiana doesn’t require full-coverage insurance, but your lender may require it if you financed or leased your car.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Louisiana?
Yes. To register a car under your name in Louisiana, you must first purchase a car insurance policy with limits of at least 15/30/25.
How much time do you have after buying a car to get insurance in Louisiana?
If you already have car insurance, your current coverage may extend to your new car for 30 days to give you time to buy another policy for your new car, but it depends on your insurance company. You should call your insurer before buying a car to check its policy.[3]
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Louisiana?
In general, car insurance follows the car when you give permission for someone else to drive it. Your car insurance may also follow you in some cases, including if you’re renting a car while on vacation.
