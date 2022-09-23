What is gap insurance and how does it work?

If your insurer deems your car a total loss — or if someone steals your vehicle — gap insurance can kick in after your insurance company pays out your collision and comprehensive coverage claim. Gap insurance can help pay the remaining amount you owe on your car loan or lease.

While collision or comprehensive insurance will cover the cost of the car’s actual cash value (ACV) of your car, minus your deductible, this might not cover the amount you still owe because of depreciation. After a year, new cars typically lose 20% of their value.[1]

To avoid paying out of pocket, you can purchase gap insurance coverage from the dealership or an insurance company when you buy or lease a vehicle.

What gap insurance covers in Louisiana

Gap insurance in Louisiana covers the difference between the amount of your claim payout and what you owe on your car loan or lease if you total your vehicle. For example, let’s say you get in a crash that totals your car, the insurance company finds that the current market value of the vehicle is $20,000, and you still owe $25,000 on your loan.

After your $1,000 deductible, your insurance company pays you $19,000 to cover the cost, leaving you with a remaining $6,000. If you have gap insurance, this will help cover the remaining $6,000. Without gap insurance, you’ll have to pay out of pocket.

Keep in Mind Gap insurance doesn’t cover regular car maintenance, damage due to an accident, or damage to property. It also won’t pay for a replacement vehicle if you total your car. A separate replacement insurance policy can help you purchase a car similar to your totaled vehicle.

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

Full-coverage car insurance in the state of Louisiana can include a combination of collision, comprehensive, liability, and medical payments insurance.[2] It doesn’t include gap insurance in Louisiana or elsewhere. Instead, you should use gap insurance in combination with your full-coverage policy.

Dealerships and car insurance companies typically sell gap insurance as an optional insurance product. Some car dealerships might require you to purchase gap coverage if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle. It’s a good idea to purchase gap insurance to avoid out-of-pocket payments if you total your car in an accident.