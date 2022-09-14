Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A variety of incidents can trigger premium increases as soon as your next payment, including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence, or another moving violation.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type affects your rates in different ways.

Riverside County, which includes Temecula, saw 84 speed-related collisions in 2020, with over half occurring at night.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Riverside County, which includes Temecula, saw 84 speed-related collisions in 2020, with over half occurring at night.[6]

Insurers see speeding as a precursor to further risky behavior, and if you have a speeding ticket on your record, you should expect your rates to rise. The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Temecula is $184, and you can see how a speeding ticket affects your quotes compared to driving with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 47 66 Mercury 63 92 Safeco 69 95 USAA 74 94 Dairyland 83 109 National General 91 116 GEICO 99 126 Allstate 102 129 Farmers 105 133 Direct Auto 108 141 State Farm 114 143 Travelers 120 155 Bristol West 130 168 21st Century 131 173 Nationwide 160 205 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Virtually any at-fault auto accident reported to your insurer, including you colliding with an object like a telephone pole or pothole, can raise your rates. A claim costs your insurer money; it compensates for future claims by increasing your rate.

Drivers in Temecula pay an average of $172 when they have an accident on their record, and you can see how an accident raises your quotes in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 47 67 Mercury 63 92 Anchor 67 88 Safeco 69 96 USAA 74 94 Dairyland 83 108 National General 91 118 GEICO 99 126 Allstate 102 129 Farmers 105 133 Direct Auto 108 142 State Farm 114 143 Travelers 120 154 Bristol West 130 165 21st Century 131 172 Nationwide 160 205 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

In 2020, alcohol was involved in 12% of all crashes in Riverside County.[6] One study showed that driving with a 0.07% BAC, which is under the 0.08% BAC legal limit in California, can substantially impact a person’s driving ability, even when the driver thinks that they’re not impaired.[7] Insurers raise rates dramatically for drivers with a DUI on their record, and some insurers may drop you altogether after a DUI.

As you look for insurance with a DUI on your record, you can expect to pay an average of about $177 per month.