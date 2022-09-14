Cheapest Auto Insurance in Temecula, California (2024)
The cheapest liability-only rate in Temecula is $47, available through Mile Auto.
With hot air balloons and golf balls flying across the sky, Temecula’s warm climate brings outdoor fun all year long. This area is also wine country and, unfortunately, sees hundreds of annual DUIs, which could increase insurance rates for people who live in the area.
Temecula’s average monthly cost of car insurance is $132, which is cheaper than larger cities like San Francisco, likely due to its substantially lower population and lower rate of motor vehicle theft.[1]
Here’s what to look for when seeking new car insurance in Temecula and how your choices can have a profound effect on the rates you pay.
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury offer the lowest rates in Temecula.
Many accidents in Riverside County are caused by drivers exceeding the speed limit.
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program provides discounted liability coverage for people who qualify.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Temecula
Temecula has a warm climate and miles of outdoor recreation in every direction, which means driving there can be a serene experience. However, it can also be an overly expensive one if you don’t have the proper car insurance coverage.
Finding the right car insurance company for you requires comparing quotes from several insurers to find a policy that best matches your needs at a price that works for your budget. As you begin your search, keep the following insurers in mind.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Clearcover
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
The monthly average for car insurance is already lower in Temecula than the California state average, and choosing liability-only coverage from Clearcover is one of the best ways to get the absolute cheapest rate available. Clearcover is also fully app-based, enabling you to do everything from getting a quote to filing a claim right from your phone.
Ventajas
Claim payout issued as quickly as seven minutes after filing
App-based company that streamlines the car insurance process
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurance company, which means you’re charged a base rate plus your monthly mileage. Although ideal for remote workers, recreational drivers can also benefit from this low-cost insurer. For instance, campers and hikers who explore beyond Temecula Valley’s surrounding mountains and state parks on weekends or holidays can have peace of mind knowing that their vehicle is protected against weather and animal hazards for an affordable rate.
Ventajas
Beneficial pricing structure for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year
Self-reported, not digitally tracked, mileage
Contras
Base rates may be higher due to factors like age, driving history, and ZIP code
Few optional coverages available beyond collison and comprehensive
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
Not rated
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
If you enjoy boating on Lake Skinner, Diamond Valley Lake, or Lake Elsinore, then you should look to Sun Coast for some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Temecula. Sun Coast offers a variety of coverages for automobiles, boats, watercraft, and yachts.
This insurer, backed by Travelers Insurance, offers basic coverage as well as options like medical payments coverage and roadside assistance if you need repairs for a flat tire. You may also qualify for a multi-policy discount if you combine your auto policy with boat insurance, business insurance, or another insurance product.
Ventajas
Insures drivers with checkered driving records
Accepts foreign licensed drivers
Contras
Limited discounts available
Drivers must contact independent insurance agents
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Temecula
Marital status, crime rates, and your driving record are just a few of the different factors that influence your car insurance rate.[2] To find the cheapest rate in Temecula, consider these tips when investigating California car insurance companies:
Reduce optional insurance on older vehicles to still maintain the minimum coverage required while not overinsuring your car’s market value.
If you’re planning on purchasing a different car, look up average auto rates for different vehicle types in Temecula before you buy.
Compare rates from multiple insurers and inquire about any discounts, incentives, or pay-per-mile programs they may have.
Ask about group insurance through your employer or an organization you belong to, like an alumni group.
See if you qualify for California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Temecula: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance meets the minimum insurance required by state law. It typically includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverages, which pay for the damages and injuries that the other party suffers in an accident you cause.[3]
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Temecula is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $47 per month. You can see how other insurers compare in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
47
Sun Coast
52
Mercury
63
Anchor
67
Safeco
69
USAA
74
Dairyland
83
National General
91
GEICO
99
Allstate
102
Farmers
105
Direct Auto
108
State Farm
114
Travelers
120
Bristol West
130
21st Century
131
Nationwide
160
Chubb
203
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Temecula: Mile Auto
Full-coverage insurance expands upon liability insurance, usually by offering collision insurance, which pays for damages caused when your car collides with an object, and comprehensive insurance, which pays for damages due to animal activity, weather, vandalism, and theft.
A full-coverage policy can be very appealing in California because it protects you from damages related to fires, floods, and earthquakes.
The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Temecula is $156, and you can see the offerings from different insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
87
Mercury
117
Sun Coast
121
Safeco
123
Anchor
144
USAA
160
Dairyland
193
National General
194
GEICO
213
Allstate
220
Farmers
227
State Farm
246
Travelers
258
Direct Auto
261
21st Century
281
Bristol West
290
Nationwide
346
Chubb
438
Car insurance requirements in California
California is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver in an incident is financially responsible for the property damage and injuries they cause. That’s why all Temecula drivers are required, by state law, to have the following minimum auto insurance coverage:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000
While the coverages above meet the California state minimum, you may want to increase your protection level by investing in some of the following coverage options:
Medical payments coverage
This covers the cost of medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
UM/UIM coverages apply to injuries and property damage expenses you sustain if the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured.
Collision deductible waiver
This waiver pays for your collision deductible if the at-fault driver who hit you is uninsured.
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program
Every licensed driver in the Golden State must maintain minimum car insurance requirements, but some drivers may have trouble affording an auto insurance policy.
Drivers who meet income requirements may qualify for reduced-rate liability insurance through California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program.[5]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type affects your rates in different ways.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Riverside County, which includes Temecula, saw 84 speed-related collisions in 2020, with over half occurring at night.[6]
Insurers see speeding as a precursor to further risky behavior, and if you have a speeding ticket on your record, you should expect your rates to rise. The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Temecula is $184, and you can see how a speeding ticket affects your quotes compared to driving with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
47
66
Mercury
63
92
Safeco
69
95
USAA
74
94
Dairyland
83
109
National General
91
116
GEICO
99
126
Allstate
102
129
Farmers
105
133
Direct Auto
108
141
State Farm
114
143
Travelers
120
155
Bristol West
130
168
21st Century
131
173
Nationwide
160
205
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Virtually any at-fault auto accident reported to your insurer, including you colliding with an object like a telephone pole or pothole, can raise your rates. A claim costs your insurer money; it compensates for future claims by increasing your rate.
Drivers in Temecula pay an average of $172 when they have an accident on their record, and you can see how an accident raises your quotes in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
47
67
Mercury
63
92
Anchor
67
88
Safeco
69
96
USAA
74
94
Dairyland
83
108
National General
91
118
GEICO
99
126
Allstate
102
129
Farmers
105
133
Direct Auto
108
142
State Farm
114
143
Travelers
120
154
Bristol West
130
165
21st Century
131
172
Nationwide
160
205
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
In 2020, alcohol was involved in 12% of all crashes in Riverside County.[6] One study showed that driving with a 0.07% BAC, which is under the 0.08% BAC legal limit in California, can substantially impact a person’s driving ability, even when the driver thinks that they’re not impaired.[7] Insurers raise rates dramatically for drivers with a DUI on their record, and some insurers may drop you altogether after a DUI.
As you look for insurance with a DUI on your record, you can expect to pay an average of about $177 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
47
71
Mercury
63
94
Anchor
67
97
Safeco
69
100
USAA
74
107
Dairyland
83
120
National General
91
132
GEICO
99
143
Allstate
102
148
Farmers
105
152
Direct Auto
108
156
State Farm
114
165
Travelers
120
174
Bristol West
130
188
21st Century
131
190
Nationwide
160
232
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Senior drivers have higher accident rates per mile driven than middle-aged adults. One California DMV study suggests that this rate increases around age 60 and substantially increases around age 75.[8] That’s why drivers in their 30s may see their rates decrease and drivers in their 70s see their rates increase.
The average rate for senior drivers in Temecula is $108 per month. The table below compares policy quotes for senior drivers from multiple insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
36
67
Mercury
51
95
Safeco
59
104
USAA
59
128
Dairyland
67
156
National General
74
157
GEICO
78
169
Allstate
82
177
Farmers
82
178
Direct Auto
83
201
State Farm
88
190
Travelers
94
203
21st Century
99
212
Bristol West
104
232
Nationwide
120
260
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teen drivers pay more for car insurance because their fatal crash rate is four times higher than adults’ rate. In fact, 40% of all fatal crashes with teen drivers happen at night. That’s why California doesn’t allow unsupervised teen drivers on roadways between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Young adults should be aware that staying on their parents’ insurance plan, getting a safe car, and qualifying for good student discounts could yield lower rates.
The average cost of insurance for teen drivers is $204 per month. The table below compares quotes for young drivers from multiple insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
85
158
Mercury
109
202
Anchor
112
241
USAA
114
246
Safeco
116
206
Dairyland
125
292
GEICO
145
312
National General
163
347
Allstate
168
362
Farmers
171
370
State Farm
183
394
Direct Auto
185
447
Bristol West
202
450
Travelers
203
436
21st Century
204
438
Nationwide
256
554
Is car insurance more expensive in Temecula?
The national average cost of car insurance is $158 per month, which is higher than the average monthly rate in Temecula of $132.
Temecula’s low rate may be influenced by the city’s low population of 111,752, especially when you consider that a city like Chula Vista is more expensive and has a population of 279,170. The presence of more licensed drivers there may raise rates because of the increased potential for accidents.
More cities in California
In the following table, you can see how car insurance quotes in Temecula compare to other California cities, like Chula Vista, Glendale, Anaheim, and Modesto.
Temecula car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Temecula, the following answers can help.
How much is car insurance in Temecula?
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Temecula is $156, and the average rate for liability-only coverage is $108. These rates are below the California state average.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Temecula?
The most affordable car insurance companies in Temecula are Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury. However, comparing quotes from several insurers is the best way to find the perfect car insurance plan for you.
What are the best car insurance companies in Temecula?
Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast rank as three of the top insurers in Temecula. Clearcover consistently offers some of the lowest rates in the area, while Mile Auto offers you the opportunity to control your insurance costs based on how much you drive. Lastly, Sun Coast insures people with checkered driving histories or foreign licenses.
How much is minimum car insurance in California?
To drive legally in California, your insurance coverage must meet or exceed the state’s minimum requirements of 15/30/5. This means you must carry bodily injury liability of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. You must also carry $5,000 in property damage liability coverage.
Is car insurance higher in California?
Insurance costs are higher in California than in several other states. This can be due to the large number of people residing in the Golden State, as well as the higher cost of living.
