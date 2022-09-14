>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Temecula, California (2024)

The cheapest liability-only rate in Temecula is $47, available through Mile Auto.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

With hot air balloons and golf balls flying across the sky, Temecula’s warm climate brings outdoor fun all year long. This area is also wine country and, unfortunately, sees hundreds of annual DUIs, which could increase insurance rates for people who live in the area.

Temecula’s average monthly cost of car insurance is $132, which is cheaper than larger cities like San Francisco, likely due to its substantially lower population and lower rate of motor vehicle theft.[1]

Here’s what to look for when seeking new car insurance in Temecula and how your choices can have a profound effect on the rates you pay.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury offer the lowest rates in Temecula.

  • Many accidents in Riverside County are caused by drivers exceeding the speed limit.

  • California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program provides discounted liability coverage for people who qualify.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Temecula

Temecula has a warm climate and miles of outdoor recreation in every direction, which means driving there can be a serene experience. However, it can also be an overly expensive one if you don’t have the proper car insurance coverage.

Finding the right car insurance company for you requires comparing quotes from several insurers to find a policy that best matches your needs at a price that works for your budget. As you begin your search, keep the following insurers in mind.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Clearcover3.2$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_FULL_STATE_CA_PRICE}$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_LIABILITY_STATE_CA_PRICE}Liability-only coverage
Mile Auto3.5$117$63Low-mileage drivers
Sun Coast3.2$181$73Drivers with boats
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Clearcover

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

The monthly average for car insurance is already lower in Temecula than the California state average, and choosing liability-only coverage from Clearcover is one of the best ways to get the absolute cheapest rate available. Clearcover is also fully app-based, enabling you to do everything from getting a quote to filing a claim right from your phone.

Ventajas

  • Claim payout issued as quickly as seven minutes after filing

  • App-based company that streamlines the car insurance process

Contras

  • Only sells personal auto insurance products

  • Not the cheapest for full-coverage policies

Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurance company, which means you’re charged a base rate plus your monthly mileage. Although ideal for remote workers, recreational drivers can also benefit from this low-cost insurer. For instance, campers and hikers who explore beyond Temecula Valley’s surrounding mountains and state parks on weekends or holidays can have peace of mind knowing that their vehicle is protected against weather and animal hazards for an affordable rate.

Ventajas

  • Beneficial pricing structure for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year

  • Self-reported, not digitally tracked, mileage

Contras

  • Base rates may be higher due to factors like age, driving history, and ZIP code

  • Few optional coverages available beyond collison and comprehensive

Best insurer for drivers with boats: Sun Coast

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
Not rated
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

If you enjoy boating on Lake Skinner, Diamond Valley Lake, or Lake Elsinore, then you should look to Sun Coast for some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Temecula. Sun Coast offers a variety of coverages for automobiles, boats, watercraft, and yachts.

This insurer, backed by Travelers Insurance, offers basic coverage as well as options like medical payments coverage and roadside assistance if you need repairs for a flat tire. You may also qualify for a multi-policy discount if you combine your auto policy with boat insurance, business insurance, or another insurance product.

Ventajas

  • Insures drivers with checkered driving records

  • Accepts foreign licensed drivers

Contras

  • Limited discounts available

  • Drivers must contact independent insurance agents

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Temecula

Marital status, crime rates, and your driving record are just a few of the different factors that influence your car insurance rate.[2] To find the cheapest rate in Temecula, consider these tips when investigating California car insurance companies:

  • Reduce optional insurance on older vehicles to still maintain the minimum coverage required while not overinsuring your car’s market value.

  • If you’re planning on purchasing a different car, look up average auto rates for different vehicle types in Temecula before you buy.

  • Compare rates from multiple insurers and inquire about any discounts, incentives, or pay-per-mile programs they may have.

  • Ask about group insurance through your employer or an organization you belong to, like an alumni group.

  • See if you qualify for California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Temecula: Mile Auto

Liability car insurance meets the minimum insurance required by state law. It typically includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverages, which pay for the damages and injuries that the other party suffers in an accident you cause.[3]

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Temecula is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $47 per month. You can see how other insurers compare in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto47
Sun Coast52
Mercury63
Anchor67
Safeco69
USAA74
Dairyland83
National General91
GEICO99
Allstate102
Farmers105
Direct Auto108
State Farm114
Travelers120
Bristol West130
21st Century131
Nationwide160
Chubb203
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Temecula: Mile Auto

Full-coverage insurance expands upon liability insurance, usually by offering collision insurance, which pays for damages caused when your car collides with an object, and comprehensive insurance, which pays for damages due to animal activity, weather, vandalism, and theft.

A full-coverage policy can be very appealing in California because it protects you from damages related to fires, floods, and earthquakes.

The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Temecula is $156, and you can see the offerings from different insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto87
Mercury117
Sun Coast121
Safeco123
Anchor144
USAA160
Dairyland193
National General194
GEICO213
Allstate220
Farmers227
State Farm246
Travelers258
Direct Auto261
21st Century281
Bristol West290
Nationwide346
Chubb438
Estimate your Temecula car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in California

California is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver in an incident is financially responsible for the property damage and injuries they cause. That’s why all Temecula drivers are required, by state law, to have the following minimum auto insurance coverage:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000

While the coverages above meet the California state minimum, you may want to increase your protection level by investing in some of the following coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    This covers the cost of medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    UM/UIM coverages apply to injuries and property damage expenses you sustain if the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision deductible waiver

    This waiver pays for your collision deductible if the at-fault driver who hit you is uninsured.

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program

Every licensed driver in the Golden State must maintain minimum car insurance requirements, but some drivers may have trouble affording an auto insurance policy.

Drivers who meet income requirements may qualify for reduced-rate liability insurance through California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program.[5]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A variety of incidents can trigger premium increases as soon as your next payment, including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence, or another moving violation.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type affects your rates in different ways.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Riverside County, which includes Temecula, saw 84 speed-related collisions in 2020, with over half occurring at night.[6]

Insurers see speeding as a precursor to further risky behavior, and if you have a speeding ticket on your record, you should expect your rates to rise. The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Temecula is $184, and you can see how a speeding ticket affects your quotes compared to driving with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto4766
Mercury6392
Safeco6995
USAA7494
Dairyland83109
National General91116
GEICO99126
Allstate102129
Farmers105133
Direct Auto108141
State Farm114143
Travelers120155
Bristol West130168
21st Century131173
Nationwide160205
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Virtually any at-fault auto accident reported to your insurer, including you colliding with an object like a telephone pole or pothole, can raise your rates. A claim costs your insurer money; it compensates for future claims by increasing your rate.

Drivers in Temecula pay an average of $172 when they have an accident on their record, and you can see how an accident raises your quotes in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto4767
Mercury6392
Anchor6788
Safeco6996
USAA7494
Dairyland83108
National General91118
GEICO99126
Allstate102129
Farmers105133
Direct Auto108142
State Farm114143
Travelers120154
Bristol West130165
21st Century131172
Nationwide160205
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

In 2020, alcohol was involved in 12% of all crashes in Riverside County.[6] One study showed that driving with a 0.07% BAC, which is under the 0.08% BAC legal limit in California, can substantially impact a person’s driving ability, even when the driver thinks that they’re not impaired.[7] Insurers raise rates dramatically for drivers with a DUI on their record, and some insurers may drop you altogether after a DUI.

As you look for insurance with a DUI on your record, you can expect to pay an average of about $177 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto4771
Mercury6394
Anchor6797
Safeco69100
USAA74107
Dairyland83120
National General91132
GEICO99143
Allstate102148
Farmers105152
Direct Auto108156
State Farm114165
Travelers120174
Bristol West130188
21st Century131190
Nationwide160232
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Senior drivers have higher accident rates per mile driven than middle-aged adults. One California DMV study suggests that this rate increases around age 60 and substantially increases around age 75.[8] That’s why drivers in their 30s may see their rates decrease and drivers in their 70s see their rates increase.

The average rate for senior drivers in Temecula is $108 per month. The table below compares policy quotes for senior drivers from multiple insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto3667
Mercury5195
Safeco59104
USAA59128
Dairyland67156
National General74157
GEICO78169
Allstate82177
Farmers82178
Direct Auto83201
State Farm88190
Travelers94203
21st Century99212
Bristol West104232
Nationwide120260
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teen drivers pay more for car insurance because their fatal crash rate is four times higher than adults’ rate. In fact, 40% of all fatal crashes with teen drivers happen at night. That’s why California doesn’t allow unsupervised teen drivers on roadways between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Young adults should be aware that staying on their parents’ insurance plan, getting a safe car, and qualifying for good student discounts could yield lower rates.

The average cost of insurance for teen drivers is $204 per month. The table below compares quotes for young drivers from multiple insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto85158
Mercury109202
Anchor112241
USAA114246
Safeco116206
Dairyland125292
GEICO145312
National General163347
Allstate168362
Farmers171370
State Farm183394
Direct Auto185447
Bristol West202450
Travelers203436
21st Century204438
Nationwide256554
Is car insurance more expensive in Temecula?

The national average cost of car insurance is $158 per month, which is higher than the average monthly rate in Temecula of $132.

Temecula’s low rate may be influenced by the city’s low population of 111,752, especially when you consider that a city like Chula Vista is more expensive and has a population of 279,170. The presence of more licensed drivers there may raise rates because of the increased potential for accidents.

More cities in California

In the following table, you can see how car insurance quotes in Temecula compare to other California cities, like Chula Vista, Glendale, Anaheim, and Modesto.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Anaheim$285$131
Chula Vista$203$114
Glendale$347$203
Modesto$238$121
Temecula car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Temecula, the following answers can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Temecula?

    The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Temecula is $156, and the average rate for liability-only coverage is $108. These rates are below the California state average.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Temecula?

    The most affordable car insurance companies in Temecula are Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury. However, comparing quotes from several insurers is the best way to find the perfect car insurance plan for you.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Temecula?

    Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast rank as three of the top insurers in Temecula. Clearcover consistently offers some of the lowest rates in the area, while Mile Auto offers you the opportunity to control your insurance costs based on how much you drive. Lastly, Sun Coast insures people with checkered driving histories or foreign licenses.

  • How much is minimum car insurance in California?

    To drive legally in California, your insurance coverage must meet or exceed the state’s minimum requirements of 15/30/5. This means you must carry bodily injury liability of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. You must also carry $5,000 in property damage liability coverage.

  • Is car insurance higher in California?

    Insurance costs are higher in California than in several other states. This can be due to the large number of people residing in the Golden State, as well as the higher cost of living.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. FBI. "Crime statistics in the United States."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  4. California DMV. "Insurance Requirements."
  5. California Department of Insurance. "California's Low Cost Auto Insurance Program."
  6. California Office of Traffic Safety. "Riverside County 2020."
  7. National Library of Medicine. "Effects of alcohol intoxication on driving performance, confidence in driving ability, and psychomotor function: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study."
  8. California DMV. "Senior Driver Facts."

