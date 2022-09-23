>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Gap Insurance in Arkansas (2024)

Gap insurance is an optional coverage that can provide added financial protection if your car is totaled or stolen.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Gap insurance — also known as guaranteed asset protection — can help protect your finances if you have an auto loan or lease and your car is totaled or stolen. After your vehicle is declared a total loss, the insurance company typically pays out its current market value — not the amount you owe. 

Gap coverage helps pay the difference between the actual cash value (ACV) of the car and the remaining balance on your loan or lease, if there is one.

Here’s what you need to know about securing gap insurance in Arkansas.

Datos Breves

  • Gap insurance is optional in the state of Arkansas.

  • Arkansas drivers can purchase gap insurance from dealerships, insurance companies, lenders, and stand-alone providers.

  • Arkansas only requires drivers to maintain liability coverage.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Arkansas

Rates start at $29 per month for liability-only policies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

What is gap insurance and how does it work?

Everyone knows that cars depreciate quickly. When you file a comprehensive or collision claim, the insurance company pays the vehicle’s ACV in the event of a total loss. However, the compensation you receive may be less than what you owe on your car loan or lease.[1] In these situations, it’s up to you to make up the difference.

With gap insurance, the insurer covers the difference between the car’s value and what you owe. Without it, you’d have to keep making monthly payments on a vehicle you no longer own or pay off the loan or lease in a lump sum.

What gap insurance covers in Arkansas

Gap insurance policies can help prevent out-of-pocket expenses after a total loss or theft. They can also protect you from rolling negative equity into your next auto loan or lease.

Here’s an example of how gap insurance works.

Say you buy a car for $45,000. A year later, you’re in an accident and the insurance company declares it a total loss. The ACV of the vehicle is $37,000 at the time of the accident. However, you still owe $41,000 on your auto loan.

In this case, your insurer would cut the lender a check for $37,000 — minus your deductible — under your collision coverage.[2] If you have gap insurance, it will cover the $4,000 you owe to the lender. If you don’t have gap coverage, you must pay the difference yourself.

Important Information

Gap insurance doesn’t cover vehicle repairs, mechanical issues, or injuries from an accident. It also doesn’t typically cover your comprehensive and collision deductible, although there may be exceptions.

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

Full coverage includes a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It doesn’t include gap insurance.

Liability insurance covers your responsibility to others if you’re at fault in an accident.[3]

Comprehensive and collision coverages pay out the fair market value of the vehicle if a total loss or theft occurs. But full coverage doesn’t pay the difference if you owe more than your car is worth. Adding gap insurance provides an additional layer of protection if you have an auto loan or lease.

Who needs gap insurance in Arkansas?

Gap insurance is an optional coverage in Arkansas and isn’t necessary for every driver. However, it may be a good idea if you:

  • Own a car that depreciates faster than average

  • Put little money down when you bought your vehicle

  • Have an extended loan term

  • Put more miles on your car than the average driver

These scenarios increase the likelihood that you’ll be underwater on your auto loan if your insurer declares your vehicle a total loss within your first few years of owning it. If you lease your vehicle, the leasing company will likely include gap insurance in your contract. However, you don’t need to buy it to qualify for a car loan.

You don’t need gap coverage if you don’t have an auto loan or lease. If you made a large down payment when you purchased your car and don’t owe more than the vehicle is worth, you can probably skip this coverage.

How to buy gap insurance in Arkansas

You can purchase gap insurance coverage whether you have a used or new car, as long as you meet the insurer’s requirements. You can purchase gap insurance at any of the following:

  • Car dealerships: You can buy coverage from the dealer when you purchase your vehicle.

  • Insurance companies: Many, but not all, traditional insurers offer gap insurance. You can usually add gap coverage to your existing auto insurance policy if you have comprehensive and collision coverages.

  • Lenders: Banks and credit unions may offer gap insurance as part of your loan agreement when you finance your vehicle.

  • Stand-alone gap providers: Some online companies offer gap coverage as a stand-alone product that you can purchase separately from your auto insurance company.

The cost of gap insurance can vary significantly, depending on where you buy it. Consider consulting an independent insurance agent or lender to compare quotes between plans for the best rate.

Find Cheap Gap Insurance in Arkansas

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Best gap insurance companies in Arkansas

Many auto insurers in Arkansas offer gap insurance that can help protect your finances if you’re upside down on your auto loan or lease. Here’s a list of the best car insurance companies in Arkansas that provide gap insurance.

State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

State Farm tops our list of the best insurance companies in Arkansas, with an IQ Score of 4.5. It is also known for offering low monthly premiums. State Farm’s Payoff Protector product covers the difference between the ACV of your vehicle and your loan balance if your car is totaled or stolen. But it’s only available on loans State Farm Bank originates, and your loan must be in good standing to qualify for a payout under the policy.

Ventajas

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Payoff Protector product is only available for loans through State Farm

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

With the second highest IQ Score in Arkansas, USAA offers its members total loss protection with their auto insurance policy. If a covered incident results in a total loss of your vehicle, this coverage pays the difference between what you owe on your auto loan and what your car is worth at the time of the incident.

Ventajas

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
821
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

Auto-Owners offers traditional loan/lease gap insurance as well as rental auto gap. Rental auto gap insurance covers the amount you owe under your rental agreement if the car you’re renting is totaled.

Ventajas

  • High customer satisfaction

  • Multiple discounts

Contras

  • Not available in every state

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
816
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$131/mo

Gap insurance from Allstate is available on new and used cars, but you must add it to your policy when you finance the purchase of your car. It’s available for all vehicles with loan terms of 96 months or less. Allstate gap insurance covers up to $1,000 of your comprehensive or collision deductible and up to $50,000 of your loan or lease balance after a total loss.

Ventajas

  • Well-established with superior ratings from A.M. Best

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Contras

  • Low customer satisfaction

  • Rates are merely average compared to other insurers

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

Shelter

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A

Shelter offers gap insurance as an add-on to your existing auto insurance policy. If you’re in a crash that totals your car, it helps pay the difference between what you owe on your auto loan and what your collision coverage pays out.

Ventajas

  • Ample discounts available

  • New car replacement and roadside assistance included

Contras

  • Only available in 15 states

  • No option for getting getting a quote or buying a policy online

Nationwide

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
800
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$132/mo

Nationwide rounds out our list of the best gap insurance companies in Arkansas. The company’s gap coverage is available as an add-on to your existing policy for vehicles that are 6 years old or newer. However, it’s only available in select states.

Ventajas

  • Numerous discount and savings opportunities

  • SmartRide (for safe drivers) and SmartMiles (for low-mileage drivers)

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • Some discounts and programs not available in all states

Read our Nationwide review
Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

How Insurify rates car insurance companies

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represent averages across driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Arkansas drivers.

Gap insurance in Arkansas FAQs

When you owe more than your car is worth, gap insurance can help minimize the financial impact of a total loss. However, it’s important to understand how it works so there are no surprises later. Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about gap coverage.

  • Does Arkansas require gap insurance?

    No. Gap insurance is optional in Arkansas. The only coverage Arkansas requires drivers to carry is liability. Arkansas drivers must maintain at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability. The state also requires $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.[4]

  • What is the purpose of gap insurance?

    After a total loss, your insurance company will only pay out the actual cash value of your vehicle at the time of the incident. That may not be enough to pay off your auto loan or buy a new car. Gap insurance provides financial relief by paying off your loan or lease balance.

  • Who should get gap insurance?

    If you put little money down, opted for an extended loan term, drive more than average, or have a car that depreciates rapidly, you’re more likely to become upside down on your auto loan. Purchasing gap insurance may be a good option in these situations. The leasing company will likely require gap coverage if you lease your vehicle rather than buy.

  • Are there any specific conditions that must be met for gap insurance to apply?

    Gap coverage kicks in when your insurance company declares your vehicle a total loss and your loan or lease balance is more than the car is worth. You typically need to have comprehensive and collision coverages to purchase gap insurance. Some insurers may have additional requirements based on vehicle age and length of loan term.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What is gap insurance?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto Insurance Basics."
  4. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers