What is Apple Watch insurance, and how does it work?

Apple Watch insurance is meant to protect your watch beyond the one-year limited warranty that Apple includes on all products. Plus, insurance protects against common concerns like cracked screens and theft.

When you purchase your watch through Apple, you can get coverage through AppleCare+, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, and AppleCare One.

AppleCare+ is an extended warranty that provides protection against accidental damage and access to technical support beyond Apple’s one-year standard warranty. AppleCare+ also provides enhanced customer service beyond the 90 days that come with your purchase.

But if you want additional protection from theft, loss, and additional claims, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss might make sense. AppleCare One allows you to add multiple Apple products (like your iPhone and MacBook) to the plan and file up to three claims a year.

Another option is stand-alone insurance from a third-party company. In some cases, you can get a protection plan from your cell phone company. If your cell phone company also offers Apple Watch and other accessories, you might get device coverage for a fee added to your monthly cell phone bill.

Some things to watch for with smartwatch protection include:[1]