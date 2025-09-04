Home>Device Insurance

Apple Watch Insurance Guide (2025)

Apple Watch insurance can pay for cracked screens, theft, and surprise repair bills.

If you have an Apple Watch, you might be worried about accidental damage or what happens if you lose it or someone steals it. Apple Watch insurance can provide peace of mind for an affordable price. You’ll pay a relatively small premium to cover the cost of repair or replacement if needed.

You can insure your Apple Watch with the help of AppleCare+ or a third-party insurer. Let’s take a look at the coverage you can expect for an Apple Watch, as well as how much it costs and how to enroll in device coverage.

Quick Facts

  • AppleCare+ starts at $3 per month for an Apple Watch.

  • If you have other Apple products, AppleCare One provides coverage for up to three products, including the Apple Watch, with one policy.

  • You have to enroll in AppleCare+ within 60 days, but you can enroll at any time with third-party insurers.

What is Apple Watch insurance, and how does it work?

Apple Watch insurance is meant to protect your watch beyond the one-year limited warranty that Apple includes on all products. Plus, insurance protects against common concerns like cracked screens and theft.

When you purchase your watch through Apple, you can get coverage through AppleCare+, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, and AppleCare One.

AppleCare+ is an extended warranty that provides protection against accidental damage and access to technical support beyond Apple’s one-year standard warranty. AppleCare+ also provides enhanced customer service beyond the 90 days that come with your purchase.

But if you want additional protection from theft, loss, and additional claims, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss might make sense. AppleCare One allows you to add multiple Apple products (like your iPhone and MacBook) to the plan and file up to three claims a year.

Another option is stand-alone insurance from a third-party company. In some cases, you can get a protection plan from your cell phone company. If your cell phone company also offers Apple Watch and other accessories, you might get device coverage for a fee added to your monthly cell phone bill.

Some things to watch for with smartwatch protection include:[1]

  • Monthly vs. annual plans: Many protection plans offer you the option to pay a monthly fee or get a discount by paying for an annual plan.

  • Service fee: Some plans, like AppleCare, charge a service fee for some claims. For example, if you lose your Apple Watch, you can get a replacement sent to you, but you pay a $119 service fee.

  • Deductible: Stand-alone gadget insurance companies often come with a deductible. If you have your Apple Watch repaired, you might pay a $50 deductible, and the insurer covers the rest of the cost.

AppleCare+ vs. third-party policies

AppleCare+ focuses on making sure your Apple accessories are repaired through authorized shops, as well as providing a replacement service by mail.[2] Third-party policies allow a wider variety of repair shops, but Apple might not cover repairs in the future. Some third-party plans cost more than AppleCare+.[3]

Third-party insurers often offer broader coverage than a basic AppleCare+ protection plan and often allow for more claims in a year. For fitness-minded users or frequent travelers concerned about damage and loss, a third-party insurer that allows for unlimited repairs might be the better choice.

Compare available policies with AppleCare+ plans to determine which makes the most sense for you. The following chart offers a starting point.

Qualities
sort ascsort desc
AppleCare+
sort ascsort desc
Standard Third-Party Policy
sort ascsort desc
Coverage typeExtended warrantyStand-alone policy
Unlimited incidents?NoDepends on the policy
Claim/service fee range$69–$119$50–$275 (deductible)
Purchase windowWithin 60 days of item purchaseAnytime
PricingMonthly, two years, or three years, depending on the modelMonthly or annually
Available for refurbished/used watches?YesYes
Accidental damage limitsNoneDepends on the policy, ranging from one claim to unlimited claims

Do you need Apple Watch insurance?

Apple Watch insurance might make sense for active people with premium models. Out-of-pocket screen repairs can cost from $219 to $499, so paying for insurance might make sense.[4]

Some risk factors that can potentially affect your Apple Watch include:

  • Workouts: It’s relatively easy to damage a screen or watchband when working out. You probably don’t want to take it off if you rely on your watch to monitor metrics while working out.

  • Outdoors: Taking your Apple Watch hiking or camping increases the risk of damage or loss.

  • Intense job: A job like construction can result in damaged screens and lead to costly repairs.

  • Cost of premium models: The cost of battery elements and materials to repair the watch could increase, making the replacement cost much higher without insurance.

  • Theft: If you’re worried about your Apple Watch — especially if you have a premium model — being stolen, that presents a risk.

What does Apple Watch insurance cover?

For the most part, Apple Watch insurance includes accidental damage, hardware coverage, some software coverage, and replacement if needed. But AppleCare+ doesn’t cover loss or theft unless you buy extra protection. A third-party insurance plan usually includes theft in its base coverage.

Exclusions usually include intentional damage and repairs for regular wear and tear.

Coverage
sort ascsort desc
AppleCare+
sort ascsort desc
Third Party
sort ascsort desc
Accidental damageYesYes
Liquid damageYesYes
Battery failureYesYes
RefurbishedIn certain circumstancesYes
Unlimited claimsYesYes
Purchase anytimeMust enroll within 60 days of purchaseYes
Worldwide serviceYesYes
TheftNo, you must purchase additional coverage through AppleCare+ with Theft and LossYes

Accidental damage and cracked screens

Most protection plans and third-party policies cover cracked screens due to accidental damage. Policies also typically cover other accidental damage to other parts of the watch, such as the battery.

You usually get unlimited claims for accidental damage.

Theft and loss protection

Third-party insurance companies usually include theft and loss protection as part of their coverage. Basic AppleCare+ doesn’t usually include theft and loss.

To get this coverage from Apple, you need to pay for AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, and then you’re limited to two claims per year.

Water or sweat damage

AppleCare+ covers accidental water damage from spills. It may also cover if you drop your watch into water and it’s submerged. Third-party insurers also include liquid damage.

Swimming with the watch on might not be covered, since it might be considered intentional.

Mechanical breakdown after warranty

Apple has a standard one-year warranty on hardware. AppleCare+ extends that so that you’re covered for mechanical breakdown. Depending on the extent of the issue, you’ll receive a repair or replacement.

Most third-party insurers also cover mechanical breakdown past the warranty period.

How much does Apple Watch insurance cost?

The cost of Apple Watch insurance often depends on the model. AppleCare+ costs between $3 and $6 per month.

For example, the Apple Watch SE model costs $3 per month for AppleCare+, or $30 per year. Some repairs have a service fee, while some don’t.

If your battery breaks, it would cost $99 without insurance. Apple doesn’t charge a service fee for a battery replacement on an SE Apple Watch. So, with insurance, you’d be saving about $70 per year.

Third-party insurers might charge from around $75 per year to close to $170 per year. Often, third-party insurers have a two-year policy term. Third-party insurers also typically have deductibles, but it varies by company.

The table below shows how coverage costs for AppleCare+ Theft and Loss vary depending on your Apple Watch model.

Model
sort ascsort desc
Monthly
sort ascsort desc
Annually
sort ascsort desc
SE$3$30
Series 10$5$50
Ultra 2$6$60

How to buy Apple Watch insurance

If you’re ready to get an Apple Watch insurance policy, here are the steps to take:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/30da54ce95/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_015-laptop.svg

    1. Review eligibility

    Generally, to qualify for AppleCare+, you need to buy insurance within 60 days of purchasing your device. Third-party insurers often cover your watch regardless of purchase date. You might also be able to get AppleCare+ for a refurbished watch with proof of purchase when you call customer service within 30 days.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    2. Compare quotes

    Get quotes from two to four insurance companies in addition to AppleCare+. Consider the cost of AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss as you compare benefits from insurance plans. Make sure you understand the terms, benefits, and exclusions when comparing. If you have multiple Apple devices, consider AppleCare One and compare quotes based on that.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1f77dd73f2/money-96x96-orange_042-invoice.svg

    3. Verify deductibles and service fees

    Depending on the type of repair or replacement, you might need to pay a deductible or service fee. Understand that cost before moving forward.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/56164c3d59/contact-us-96x96-yellow_039-click.svg

    4. Purchase your protection plan

    You can buy AppleCare+ through the Apple Store or by going to your settings app. When buying insurance for wearable devices from a third party, go to the insurer’s website to start the enrollment process.

How to file a claim for your Apple Watch

If you lose or damage your Apple Watch or if someone steals it, you might need to file a claim to help you get your watch repaired or replaced.

Here’s how to proceed:

  1. Contact your insurer. If you have AppleCare+, you can usually initiate a claim through Apple Support via chat or phone, or by visiting an authorized service provider in person. Many third-party insurance companies have online portals where you can start the claims process.

  2. Submit documentation. You normally need to provide images of the Apple Watch. If you have a “before” picture, that can be useful. You might also need to submit your proof of purchase and other paperwork.

  3. Describe circumstances. You might need to provide details about the date and time of the incident and describe how the watch was damaged, lost, or stolen.

  4. Get your repair or replacement. Once you’ve submitted your claim, you can proceed to an Apple Store and get your repair or talk to a representative about replacing your watch.

Good to Know

Depending on the type of damage and whether you have access to a local authorized repair shop, you might be able to get same-day service. For example, screen repair at an Apple Store might only take a couple of hours. On the other hand, if you need to mail in your watch for repair or replacement service, it can take up to two weeks or more.

Other ways to protect your Apple Watch without insurance

If you don’t want to pay for Apple Watch insurance, you can take some steps to protect your wearable device:

  • Use screen protectors.

  • Do a wrist-fit check to make sure it’s secure and unlikely to fall off.

  • Add the watch to your homeowners insurance as a scheduled item.

  • Consider saving up an emergency fund that can be used to repair or replace your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch insurance FAQs

Before you enroll in AppleCare+ or an insurance plan, make sure you understand some of the basics.

  • Can you buy AppleCare after purchasing your watch?

    Yes. AppleCare is the standard warranty for Apple products and comes with purchase. You can buy AppleCare+ within 60 days of purchase.

  • What is the difference between AppleCare and AppleCare+?

    AppleCare is the standard one-year warranty, while AppleCare+ is an extended warranty that you pay for.

  • What does Apple’s 1-year warranty cover?

    Apple’s standard one-year warranty covers manufacturing defects and hardware coverage. It won’t cover software issues or accidental damage.[5]

  • Will Apple replace my watch for free?

    You might get a free replacement if your Apple Watch is still covered under the one-year warranty and you need a replacement due to a defect or malfunction. If you have AppleCare+, you usually need to pay a service fee.

  • How long do Apple Watches last?

    The lifespan of an Apple Watch depends on various factors. You can generally expect an Apple Watch to last between two and five years, but it might last longer if well cared for.

  • Does Best Buy do Apple Watch repairs?

    Yes. The Geek Squad at Best Buy can do Apple Watch repairs.

