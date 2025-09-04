What does Apple Watch insurance cover?
For the most part, Apple Watch insurance includes accidental damage, hardware coverage, some software coverage, and replacement if needed. But AppleCare+ doesn’t cover loss or theft unless you buy extra protection. A third-party insurance plan usually includes theft in its base coverage.
Exclusions usually include intentional damage and repairs for regular wear and tear.
Accidental damage and cracked screens
Most protection plans and third-party policies cover cracked screens due to accidental damage. Policies also typically cover other accidental damage to other parts of the watch, such as the battery.
You usually get unlimited claims for accidental damage.
Theft and loss protection
Third-party insurance companies usually include theft and loss protection as part of their coverage. Basic AppleCare+ doesn’t usually include theft and loss.
To get this coverage from Apple, you need to pay for AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, and then you’re limited to two claims per year.
Water or sweat damage
AppleCare+ covers accidental water damage from spills. It may also cover if you drop your watch into water and it’s submerged. Third-party insurers also include liquid damage.
Swimming with the watch on might not be covered, since it might be considered intentional.
Mechanical breakdown after warranty
Apple has a standard one-year warranty on hardware. AppleCare+ extends that so that you’re covered for mechanical breakdown. Depending on the extent of the issue, you’ll receive a repair or replacement.
Most third-party insurers also cover mechanical breakdown past the warranty period.