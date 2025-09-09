Home>Device Insurance>Tablets

iPad Insurance: Coverages, Costs, and Where to Buy

Learn how to protect your iPad from accidental damage, theft, or loss and how much you might pay for various insurance or protection plans.

Whether you’ve just purchased a new iPad or want to protect your current tablet, device insurance can offset repair or replacement costs. iPads are expensive, and if you’re constantly on the move or you share your iPad with kids, your device is vulnerable to theft, accidental damage, and hardware failure.

Device insurance or an extended warranty can help you repair or replace your device if needed. Here’s what you need to know about iPad coverage, how much it costs, and where you can find the best protection plan for your needs.

Quick Facts

  • iPad insurance is available from Apple, third-party mobile insurance companies, and wireless carriers.

  • Regular wear and tear, cosmetic damage, and intentional damage are generally not covered.

  • Most insurers will charge a deductible or a service fee when you file a claim.

What is iPad insurance?

iPad insurance — sometimes called device insurance — is a protection plan that helps cover the cost of repairs, replacements, or even theft of your device. If you want extra protection for your iPad, you have a few different options, including:

  • AppleCare+: AppleCare+ is an extended manufacturer’s warranty that Apple offers that provides support for all Apple products. It covers repairs if you drop or spill on your Apple product and will replace your iPad up to two times in 12 months if someone steals it. You also get access to 24/7 customer service through chat, call, or tap. 

  • Device insurance: Also called phone insurance, an electronic device policy typically covers theft and accidental damage to your iPad, up to your coverage limit. Generally, you have to pay a deductible before your policy will cover the costs of repair. It can provide broader protection than AppleCare+, and you’re not limited to two incidents per year for some claims. 

  • Credit cards: Some credit cards offer purchase protection or extended warranty benefits that may include certain electronics like your iPad.

  • Homeowners insurance: Your homeowners or renters insurance policy may cover your iPad for certain types of damage or theft.[1]

What iPad insurance covers

Device insurance for iPads typically covers accidental damage, water damage, hardware issues, and, in some cases, theft. Here’s a closer look at what types of incidents may be covered.

  • Battery issues: If your battery holds less than 80% of its original capacity, plans like AppleCare+ will replace it.

  • Screen replacement: If your screen is cracked from a drop or other accident, your iPhone insurance will likely cover repair or replacement costs.

  • Natural disasters: Many plans cover damage to your iPad from storms and other natural disasters, like a power surge due to a lightning strike.

  • Water damage: If you drop your iPad in water or it’s submerged, most insurance covers accidental liquid damage.

  • Theft or loss: Some plans may cover the replacement cost for theft or loss.

  • Manufacturing defects: If there’s an issue with your device when it’s new — such as issues with the screen, battery, speaker, or camera — iPad insurance should cover it.

  • Accessories: Some plans, like AppleCare+, cover accessories, including one Apple pencil, one Apple-branded keyboard, and cables or power adaptors that came with your iPad.

What iPad insurance won’t cover

iPad insurance doesn’t cover all incidents. Terms and conditions also vary widely between providers and the type of coverage you buy. These are some common exclusions:

  • Intentional damage: If you’re reckless with your device or intentionally try to damage it, you likely won’t have coverage.

  • Cosmetic damage: Damage that doesn’t affect the functionality of your iPad, such as a scratched screen, isn’t typically covered.

  • Wear and tear: Most policies won’t cover things like dents or an aging battery.

  • Lost device: Without paying for loss or theft protection, a standard plan might not offer coverage if your device goes missing.

  • External causes: Damage to your iPhone caused by fires, earthquakes, or other external causes (not listed as covered perils on your policy) generally isn’t covered.

How iPad insurance works

iPad insurance works similarly to most other types of insurance. In exchange for a monthly premium, you receive certain coverage.

Many insurers have short enrollment windows, so it’s important to shop around for coverage and sign up as soon as you get your iPad. To enroll, you’ll generally have to submit details about your device, like the model number and serial number. You’ll also need to pay your first premium — or pay your annual premium in full.

Once you have coverage in place, you can submit a claim if you damage your iPad or someone steals itn — although some policies may have a waiting period. A deductible or service fee may also apply.

Service fees and deductibles: What to know

A deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in. Most insurers charge a deductible or a service charge for each claim.

For example, AppleCare+ charges a $29 service fee for damaged screens, a $149 service fee for replacements from theft or loss, and no service fee for replacement battery services.

If you file a claim with insurance company Worth Ave. Group, you’ll pay a deductible of $75, and the insurer may pay for the repair or replacement of your device up to your coverage limit.

Repair options with iPad insurance

Repair options for your iPad will vary depending on your provider. For instance, with Apple, you can choose to schedule an appointment in store, or you can arrange to mail your iPad directly to Apple. You also have access to 24/7 priority support from Apple experts.[2]

With third-party insurer AKKO, the company will either pay you or pay a repair shop for your item. If AKKO pays you directly, you can receive the funds as soon as the same day through PayPal, Venmo, or wire transfer.[3]

Do you need insurance for an iPad?

If you’re trying to decide if you need iPad insurance, use the following questions to assess how likely you are to submit a claim.

  • Do you carry your iPad around often? If so, you may expose it to more risks like drops or theft.

  • Can you afford to replace it? If someone steals your iPad or you lose it, do you have the funds to replace it yourself?

  • Who uses your iPad? Do you share your device with a child? If so, it might be at higher risk for damage.

The following table highlights examples of iPad owners who might benefit from having the proper protection.

iPad Owners
sort ascsort desc
Why iPad Insurance Makes Sense
sort ascsort desc
StudentsHeavy usage; high risk of breakage while walking on campus
Frequent travelers Heavy usage; high risk of loss or theft while traveling in airports, cabs, trains, etc.
Families with childrenHigh risk of accidental damage from daily activities
High-risk occupations Strong potential for environmental or accidental damage from dust, water, weather, machinery, etc.  
Business professionalsHeavy usage for work; requires a quick replacement if it’s damaged or stolen 

Where to buy iPad insurance

When looking to protect your iPad, you have multiple options for coverage — including manufacturers, wireless carriers, and third parties. Some insurers might be a better choice for you based on your personal needs and preferences.

The following table highlights different plan providers, sample costs, and pros and cons to consider.

Plan Provider
sort ascsort desc
Sample Cost
sort ascsort desc
Pros
sort ascsort desc
Cons
sort ascsort desc
AppleCare+$5 per month/ $50 per year

24/7 priority support;

unlimited repairs for accidents like drops and spills

Theft and loss coverage limited to twice in 12 months
AKKO$15 per month for individual planCovers one phone, plus 25 other items, including your tablet30-day waiting period before coverage begins
Asurion$35 per monthTech support and protection for all eligible tech products in your householdDoesn’t cover mobile phones
SquareTrade$209 for two-year accident protection planBacked by Allstate insuranceDoesn’t cover theft or loss
Visa (when used to buy iPad)Often included as a premium card benefitPurchase security protects retail purchases within first 90 days of purchaseMust make a claim within 60 days
Target $209 for two-year accident protection planBacked by Allstate insurance; 24/7 online claims; worldwide coverageDoesn’t cover theft or loss
American Express (when used to buy iPad)Often included as a card benefitPurchase protection covers eligible products for 90 days from purchase dateMust purchase iPad on Amex card

Cost of iPad insurance

The cost of iPad insurance can vary depending on your location, coverage amount, and payment options. Here are some examples of how much you might pay with different providers.

  • AppleCare: Premiums vary based on your iPad model and start at $5 per month, or $50 per year, for an iPad or iPad mini. For the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), you’ll pay up to $11 per month, or $110 per year.

  • Third-party insurers: A typical cost for iPad insurance through Worth Ave. Group — a third-party insurer that partners with Progressive Insurance — is $7 per month.

  • Retailers: Big-box retailers like Target offer protection plans through SquareTrade, which is an Allstate company. Cost varies based on the model of iPad, the length of the plan you choose, and your deductible. A two-year plan for an iPad Pro with a $49 deductible is $149.

  • Credit cards: Some credit cards offer purchase protection as an added benefit.

How to file an iPad insurance claim

While the specifics of how you file a claim can vary by provider, you’ll generally follow these steps:

  1. File online or in the app. Find your policy documents and your iPad serial number. Start your claim online, by phone, or by bringing your device in.

  2. Provide proof of damage. If your insurer requests photos or other information, submit these with your claim.

  3. Schedule repair or replacement. Ship or drop off your device at the store for repair. Make sure you back up your iPad before sending it in. Either pay your service fee or deductible, if required.

Most insurers have deadlines for when you need to submit a claim, so make sure you file a claim for a lost or stolen iPad within 60 days. If you miss the claim-filing deadline, your coverage won’t apply.

Insurance for iPad FAQs

If you’re still deciding whether to purchase insurance for your iPad, find more information below to help you make your decision.

  • Is insurance for an iPad worth it?

    Whether iPad insurance is worth it depends on how you use your iPad and if you can afford to pay for repairs or a replacement out of pocket. For instance, if you have young kids who play with your iPad and can’t afford to replace it, you might decide insurance is worth it.

  • Do you need proof of purchase to file an iPad insurance claim?

    It’s possible. You might need proof of purchase in some situations. In many cases, your insurer or protection provider can confirm your coverage by looking up your serial number.

  • What insurance company is good for iPad insurance?

    The right insurer for you will depend on the type of coverage you want and how much you want to spend. Getting quotes from Apple, third-party insurers, and mobile carriers can help you find the best fit for your budget and coverage needs.

  • Does home or renters insurance cover an iPad?

    It’s possible. Your homeowners or renters insurance may cover your iPad if a covered peril damages it. You usually won’t have coverage for accidental damage, though. You’ll also need to pay your home insurance deductible if you make a claim, which may be higher than the deductible for iPad insurance.

  • How much is it to insure an iPad?

    It depends. The cost to insure an iPad varies based on factors like the type of insurance or protection you choose and the type of model you want to insure. Your premium may also vary widely depending on where you buy your iPad insurance, such as from a manufacturer, third party, or wireless provider.

    Shopping around for quotes can help you find the best coverage to fit your needs and budget.

