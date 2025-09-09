How iPad insurance works

iPad insurance works similarly to most other types of insurance. In exchange for a monthly premium, you receive certain coverage.

Many insurers have short enrollment windows, so it’s important to shop around for coverage and sign up as soon as you get your iPad. To enroll, you’ll generally have to submit details about your device, like the model number and serial number. You’ll also need to pay your first premium — or pay your annual premium in full.

Once you have coverage in place, you can submit a claim if you damage your iPad or someone steals itn — although some policies may have a waiting period. A deductible or service fee may also apply.

Service fees and deductibles: What to know

A deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in. Most insurers charge a deductible or a service charge for each claim.

For example, AppleCare+ charges a $29 service fee for damaged screens, a $149 service fee for replacements from theft or loss, and no service fee for replacement battery services.

If you file a claim with insurance company Worth Ave. Group, you’ll pay a deductible of $75, and the insurer may pay for the repair or replacement of your device up to your coverage limit.

Repair options with iPad insurance

Repair options for your iPad will vary depending on your provider. For instance, with Apple, you can choose to schedule an appointment in store, or you can arrange to mail your iPad directly to Apple. You also have access to 24/7 priority support from Apple experts.[2]

With third-party insurer AKKO, the company will either pay you or pay a repair shop for your item. If AKKO pays you directly, you can receive the funds as soon as the same day through PayPal, Venmo, or wire transfer.[3]