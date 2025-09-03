The latest smartphone models can cost well over $1,000. If you’re thinking of buying a new device, phone insurance can be a smart purchase. While a manufacturer’s warranty covers mechanical defects, phone insurance policies provide more coverage. Policies range in cost from $7.95 to $17 per month, and they can provide coverage against theft, damage, or cracked screens.

The cheapest phone insurance policies still provide valuable coverage, and you can purchase insurance through your wireless carrier, phone manufacturer, or a third-party company like Akko or Worth Ave. Group.