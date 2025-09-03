Home>Device Insurance>Phones

Cheapest Phone Insurance in 2025

Phone protection is more affordable than you think — you can find plans for less than $10 per month.

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The latest smartphone models can cost well over $1,000. If you’re thinking of buying a new device, phone insurance can be a smart purchase. While a manufacturer’s warranty covers mechanical defects, phone insurance policies provide more coverage. Policies range in cost from $7.95 to $17 per month, and they can provide coverage against theft, damage, or cracked screens.

The cheapest phone insurance policies still provide valuable coverage, and you can purchase insurance through your wireless carrier, phone manufacturer, or a third-party company like Akko or Worth Ave. Group.

Quick Facts

  • Phone insurance typically costs between $100 and $150 per year for one device.

  • Most claims will have a deductible; depending on the company, the deductible is usually between $100 and $150.

  • Verizon, Apple Care+, Akko, GEICO, and Worth Ave. Group are the cheapest phone insurance companies.

Cheapest phone insurance plans

Budget-friendly cell phone insurance doesn’t mean you have to skimp on coverage; many providers offer low-cost insurance policies that provide comprehensive protection against accidents and mishaps.

The table below highlights the companies with the cheapest phone insurance policies:

Company
Monthly Premium
Annual Premium
Deductible
$0 Deductible for Screen Repairs
Theft or Loss Coverage
Verizon$7.95$95$99–$279YesYes
AppleCare+$9–$13$114–$156$149NoYes
Akko$10–$15$120–$180$99NoYes
GEICO$10$120$99NoNo
Worth Ave. Group$12$146$75NoYes

*Listed premiums assume coverage for an iPhone 16 with a purchase price of $799

Verizon: Best for screen repairs

Verizon is one of the largest telecommunications and phone carriers in the world. Verizon Wireless customers can purchase phone protection plans through the company for as little as $7.95 for most devices. The company offers next-day replacement, and you can even use your coverage if your phone breaks or is stolen when you’re traveling outside of the U.S.[1]

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • $0 deductible screen repairs

  • Next-day replacement

Cons

  • Available only to customers with new devices or new service lines

  • High deductibles on newer phone models

  • Replacement devices may be refurbished or contain non-original parts

AppleCare+: Best for newer iPhone models

The Apple iPhone is far and away the bestselling phone brand in the country. If you plan on purchasing an iPhone, Apple’s limited one-year warranty protects your phone. But that warranty only covers manufacturing issues and mechanical failures.[2] It doesn’t cover accidental damages, theft, or losses.

Instead, you can add AppleCare+ to protect your phone (and other Apple devices). And your plan will include expert tech support. You can get coverage for Apple devices that are less than four years old, and coverage can cost less than $10 per month.

Pros

  • Covers devices less than four years old

  • Unlimited coverage for accidents

  • Same-day service available

Cons

  • Base policies don’t include coverage for theft or losses

  • Higher deductible than other options

  • Must have Find My iPhone activated to qualify for loss or theft damage

Akko: Best for secondhand phones

Akko is a third-party provider of device insurance policies, and it acquired Upsie, another smartphone insurance company, in 2024. Through Akko, you can get coverage for phones, tablets, and laptops. While some providers offer coverage only for brand-new phones purchased directly from a manufacturer or major retailer, Akko allows you to buy coverage for secondhand phones.

Pros

  • Coverage for new and secondhand phones

  • Positive customer reviews

  • Quick claims handling

Cons

  • 30-day waiting period

  • Theft and loss coverage on only some plans

  • Must activate location tracking with the Akko mobile app for loss or theft claims

GEICO: Best for multiple devices

Although GEICO is well-known for its car insurance, it offers a range of insurance products, including mobile phone protection. Its policies are inexpensive, with a relatively low deductible. And you can get coverage for multiple electronic devices at a low cost. GEICO issues policies through a partnership with Warranty Life.

Pros

  • Flat cost per device

  • Choose your own repair shop

  • Earn rewards through the app

Cons

  • No theft protection

  • 30-day waiting period

  • Limit on claims per year

Worth Ave. Group: Best for low deductibles

Worth Ave. Group insures phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices — including Samsung, Apple, and other brands. You can get coverage for secondhand phones and multiple devices in one family plan. Worth Ave. Group has strong customer reviews, cheap premiums, and low deductibles.

But it can take longer to receive reimbursement after a claim; Worth Ave. Group processes claims every Monday, and payment can take up to 30 days.

Pros

  • Strong customer reviews

  • Low, flat deductible

  • Coverage available for secondhand phones

Cons

  • Policies have 30-day waiting periods after enrollment

  • Doesn’t cover damages related to electrical surges

  • Can take up to 30 days for reimbursement

What phone insurance covers

Device protection policies have some variations depending on the insurance provider and plan. But policies usually cover the following scenarios:

  • Cracked screens: Insurance policies generally pay to repair broken screens.

  • Accidental liquid damage: Most types of water damage are covered. So if you accidentally drop your phone in the bathtub, your insurer will likely pay to repair the damage or replace the phone.

  • Your phone is lost or stolen at the airport: While traveling, someone steals your phone from your bag. If your policy includes theft coverage, it’ll pay to replace your phone.

How much does cheap phone insurance cost?

Budget-friendly phone insurance policies usually cost between $8 and $17 per month, or $100 and $150 per year.

Policies usually have deductibles. For something simple like a cracked screen, the deductible may be smaller — usually $30 or less — but more costly claims can have deductibles of $149 or more.

Tips to lower your insurance cost

You may be able to save on coverage with the following strategies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42a396bd18/credit-and-loan-96x96-green_033-discount.svg

    Choose a higher deductible

    With some companies, you can choose a deductible amount that works for your budget. A higher deductible can reduce your premiums, but you’ll pay a higher cost out of pocket for phone repairs or replacements.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f9e1d7766e/saving-bundle.svg

    Bundle coverage

    If you bundle phone insurance with coverage for other devices or other family members’ phones, the cost will likely be less than if you insured each device separately.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/65385b4b54/banking-96x96-green_032-credit-card.svg

    Use credit card protection

    Some credit cards provide free cell phone protection if you use the card to pay your cell phone bill.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/79c140672c/types-of-houses-96x96-green_019-house.svg

    Check your homeowners insurance

    Some homeowners and renters insurance policies cover mobile phone damage or theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Shop around

    Depending on the insurance company, coverage can be as little as $7.95. Shop around and get multiple quotes to find the lowest-cost insurance options.

Cheap phone insurance FAQs

Cell phone insurance can be worthwhile, but it’s not necessary for all smartphone users. If you’re deciding whether to buy a policy, the following information can help you choose the right coverage.

  • Is cheap phone insurance worth it?

    Whether an inexpensive phone insurance policy is worth the cost depends on the value of your phone, whether you could afford to replace it out of pocket if it were lost or damaged, and your comfort level with risk.

  • Will insurance cover a lost phone?

    Not necessarily. Coverage for lost phones varies by insurer and policy type. Some companies and plans only cover system malfunctions or damages, but not theft or losses.

  • Can you transfer your cell phone insurance to a replacement phone?

    Most wireless carriers will allow you to transfer your insurance coverage to a new or upgraded phone. But your premiums may increase if you purchase a new or more expensive phone. If you bought coverage through a manufacturer or third-party insurer, your new phone may not be protected.

  • How do you file a claim and get a replacement device fast?

    Typically, you can file a claim online. Some insurance companies may also allow you to get repairs or a replacement device as soon as the same day or the next business day.

Sources

  1. Verizon. "Protect your device."
  2. Apple. "iPhone Repair and Service."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
