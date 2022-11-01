Costco Car Insurance Discounts

Costco is known for its discounts, and its car insurance is no exception. The company offers many of the standard discounts that many car insurance companies have, plus several more that you’re unlikely to find elsewhere.

Driver-Based Discounts

Live in California? You may be eligible for a good driver discount designed to incentivize you to drive safely. This safe driving discount is called the Premier Safety Discount in other states. The company also offers young drivers good student and away at school discounts.Drivers who complete defensive driving courses or install safety features in their car can save extra.

Policy-Based Discounts

If you insure more than one car with Costco, you’ll be rewarded with a multi-car discount. You can also earn tenure discounts if you carry the same policy for a long time; the company will reward you with a lower rate than someone would pay in their first year with the company.

Bundling Discounts

Costco rewards drivers who bundle their home insurance or umbrella insurance policy together with their auto policy. Keeping your homeowners insurance, umbrella policy, and car insurance policies with one company can be convenient for policyholders, and bundling can also earn you big discounts on all bundled policies.

