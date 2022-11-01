4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Costco members are used to discovering big savings when they buy in bulk—a Costco membership can get you discounts on anything from fruit snacks to toilet paper. Now, the company is offering another way to save money, car insurance! Costco maintains partnerships with CONNECT, powered by American Family, to offer its members affordable policies.
How does Costco compare to other auto insurance policies? Insurify makes it easy to compare car insurance rates, perks, and discounts by delivering quotes from top insurance providers. Just a few minutes of research can help you find an affordable car insurance policy that fits your needs.
Costco in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Costco is $84 per month.
Costco is good for affordable rates, Costco executive members, and motorists who have had recent accidents.
Costco isn't the best option for people who want a personal relationship with an agent.
Costco Industry Rankings and Scorecard
American Family Insurance, the company underwriting Costco’s insurance products, has a great financial strength rating. Here’s how Costco compares to the average ratings of other insurance companies.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|American Family Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|89 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|889 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A
|S&P
|A
|Moody’s
|A1
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Fewer than average
Costco Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Like other insurance companies, Costco’s insurance partners prefer to insure people who have clean driving records. People who have proven themselves to be safe drivers and don’t file a lot of insurance claims may qualify for driver discounts on their car insurance.
|Driver Profile
|Costco Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$55
|$77
|DUI
|$93
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$94
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$76
|$104
Costco Car Insurance Quotes by State
Something as simple as your ZIP code can impact the cost of your car insurance. It’s just one factor that insurance companies consider, along with age, gender, and credit score. We found these rates across the U.S. that demonstrate how much premiums can vary, even though they’re all from the same insurer.
|State
|Costco Average Monthly Premium
|Arizona
|$93
|Colorado
|$74
|Georgia
|$115
|Idaho
|$52
|Illinois
|$72
|Indiana
|$51
|Iowa
|$37
|Kansas
|$44
|Minnesota
|$65
|Missouri
|$65
|Nebraska
|$44
|Nevada
|$146
|North Dakota
|$20
|Ohio
|$65
|Oregon
|$100
|South Dakota
|$29
|Utah
|$95
|Washington
|$73
|Wisconsin
|$35
Costco Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Costco’s car insurance is limited to people who are already receiving a Costco member discount with their membership. It’s best for those who have executive memberships. Here are a few of the positives and negatives that members can expect from American Family CONNECT, the company that provides Costco’s car insurance.
Pros
Great perks for executive members
Gap insurance and rental car reimbursement available
Many discounts
Cons
Not many options to customize coverage
Not available in all states
Costco Car Insurance Discounts
Costco is known for its discounts, and its car insurance is no exception. The company offers many of the standard discounts that many car insurance companies have, plus several more that you’re unlikely to find elsewhere.
Driver-Based Discounts
Live in California? You may be eligible for a good driver discount designed to incentivize you to drive safely. This safe driving discount is called the Premier Safety Discount in other states. The company also offers young drivers good student and away at school discounts.Drivers who complete defensive driving courses or install safety features in their car can save extra.
Policy-Based Discounts
If you insure more than one car with Costco, you’ll be rewarded with a multi-car discount. You can also earn tenure discounts if you carry the same policy for a long time; the company will reward you with a lower rate than someone would pay in their first year with the company.
Bundling Discounts
Costco rewards drivers who bundle their home insurance or umbrella insurance policy together with their auto policy. Keeping your homeowners insurance, umbrella policy, and car insurance policies with one company can be convenient for policyholders, and bundling can also earn you big discounts on all bundled policies.
Costco Car Insurance Coverage Options
All American Family CONNECT customers who purchase their policies through Costco receive basic auto coverage that includes collision, comprehensive, bodily injury and property damage liability, medical payments, and coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists.
Those with basic Costco memberships can choose to add on rental car insurance, personal injury protection (PIP), gap insurance, and roadside assistance. There are also some additional perks that are only available to Costco Executive members.
Roadside Assistance
Costco’s roadside assistance policy covers vehicle repairs and towing services. Basic Costco members with car insurance coverage through American Family may have to add on this coverage as a supplemental service for an extra cost.
Lifetime Renewability
This perk, only available to Costco executive members in certain states, allows you to renew your car insurance policy for as long as your Costco membership is active. If you’re a diehard Costco cardholder, this is a great perk.
Glass Repair Deductible Waiver
No deductible is required for a damaged windshield as long as it can be repaired rather than replaced. This offering is only available for Costco executive members.
Accident Travel Expense Coverage
Don’t fret if you’re in an accident far from home. This add-on reimburses drivers for hotel and food expenses if they get into an accident or their car breaks down while traveling.
Costco Car Insurance Reputation
Is Costco car insurance good?
Costco car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Costco is $84.
Costco is powered by American Family, one of the biggest names in auto, renters, and life insurance. It has excellent financial stability, ensuring payouts will be fast after a claim. However, customer reviews are mixed, especially where customer service is concerned.
Costco Customer Service
Costco receives more customer service complaints than the average car insurance company. One possible reason is that Costco’s car insurance is being offered through a third-party provider, not Costco itself. Costco also does not have 24/7 live agent access like most car insurance providers, which could lead to negative reviews.
Costco Claims Filing Process
Reporting a claim with Costco is fairly easy. You can report online 24/7, or call a live agent between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.
Costco Insurance: Is it right for you?
Costco is an affordable option for car insurance, especially for people who already have executive-level memberships. There are many options out there, though, so be sure to compare quotes with Insurify to make sure you’re getting the best deal.
Frequently Asked Questions
Costco is a good option for anyone looking for discounts—you can find many of them with Costco’s policies, just like when you’re shopping at their stores.
The average monthly rate for Costco’s car insurance is $65. You may pay more or less, depending on your location and other factors.
Costco offers many discounts for motorists, from safe driving and good student discounts to incentives for storing your car in a garage.
The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Insurify can help. Use this online tool to compare deals and make sure you find an affordable policy that works for you.
